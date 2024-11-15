News

Parrtjima to return with a timeless glow in April

The Light Festival’s 10th anniversary brings back favourite events plus a musical surprise.
15 Nov 2024 9:00
Thuy On
A light show with blue and purple colours is show against a mountain range.

Parrtjima – A Festival in Light MacDonnell Ranges Light Show 2024. Photo: Parrtjima 2024

Parrtjima – A Festival in Light will return to illuminate the heart of Australia from 4-13 April 2025. Audiences will immerse themselves in culture and art at Alice Springs Desert Park set against the stunning backdrop of the ancient MacDonnell Ranges, a 300-million-year-old natural canvas.

Held in Alice Springs/Mparntwe, Parrtjima 2025 will take visitors on a journey under the Red Centre’s starry skies, with a celebration and exploration of art and culture on Arrernte country. 

In its 10th iteration, the Festival will explore the theme of ‘Timelessness’, celebrating how culture transcends generations through music, song, oral storytelling and dance. 

Parrtjima favourites, the MacDonnell Ranges Light Show and Grounded, return in 2025. The Grounded installation will showcase animated artworks by both established and emerging Central Australian artists. These will be coupled with a number of new installations designed to represent the theme of ‘Timelessness’.

Also, for the very first time, Parrtjima will welcome the Darwin Symphony Orchestra for an intimate, under-the-stars performance alongside Aboriginal musical artists during the closing weekend. Set against the majestic MacDonnell Ranges and surrounded by breathtaking light installations, this will be a spellbinding event.

Parrtjima’s use of technology to share the world’s oldest living culture reflects the influence of contemporary society –breathing new life into ancient rhythms.

Yet the sacred songlines, ceremonies and rituals remain steadfast, connecting us to ancestors and the wisdom of the ages, and invoking a profound sense of timelessness.

Under the guidance of the Parrtjima Festival Reference Group and Curator Rhoda Roberts AO, Parrtjima’s brief is to showcase Aboriginal culture through immersive experiences that foster connections across generations. 

The Reference Group works with Northern Territory Major Events Company (NTMEC) and creative partners We Are Gather and Grumpy Sailor to provide direction and support, ensuring that sensitivities are carefully considered at every step. 

They also help nurture local youth engagement and create new opportunities for participation among Aboriginal communities.

Trevor Cox, Acting CEO of NTMEC, says this year’s theme will be showcased through incredible light installations that offer a vibrant and unforgettable storytelling experience. “Parrtjima continues to share the captivating and timeless stories of First Nations people on Arrernte country with the world,” he says.

Roberts also shares her vision for Parrtjima, explaining that this theme of “Timelessness” will resonate with audiences. “More than ever, we all need to experience Parrtjima, as the festival continues to shine new light on age-old traditions and fresh expressions,” she says.

“It echoes the urgent need to honour the legacy of culture and the stories that connect us all across time.”

She further notes that the wisdom within these connections endures today, encouraging resilience and unity. “At Parrtjima, we are reminded by the Arrernte people that timeless culture invites us to experience, learn and connect,” she adds.

The Festival has won a series of prestigious prizes this year, including two 2024 Australian Event Awards for Parrtjima 2024 and four 2024 Global Eventex Awards for Parrtjima 2023, solidifying Parrtjima as a leading tourism and cultural event both nationally and internationally. 

The magical 10-night festival continues to make a significant social and economic impact on the Northern Territory. In 2024, the event attracted over 21,000 attendances, generating $9.42 million for the local economy and directly benefiting Alice Springs.

Registrations for Parrtjima 2025 are now open.

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

