Make art in Rome or Paris: National Art School opens applications to NAS staff and alumni for 2026 international residencies

Through the National Art School, artists can apply now for a three-month residency in Paris or Rome – an immersive opportunity to develop their practice in globally renowned cultural centres.
4 Jun 2025 12:30
David Burton
A photograph of a brightly lit artist's studio. Art adorns the white walls, including a bold geometric design in blue and multiple sketches and colourful drawings. A flight of wooden stairs leads tantalisingly upwards, out of sight.

How would a residency at a bespoke studio at the British School, Rome benefit your arts practice? Sophia Lee Georgas BSR Open Studio, 2023. Image: Courtesy and © The British School at Rome.

Artists looking for time, space and stimulation to deepen their practice are invited to apply for two international residency opportunities recently announced by the National Art School (NAS). Applications are now open for the 2026 Paris and Rome residencies, offered exclusively to NAS alumni and staff – applicants can apply for one or both residencies, and more than one artist will be successful.

Each residency runs for three months and offers artists a rare chance to step away from the demands of daily life and focus entirely on their creative work – all while living and working in two of Europe’s most iconic art cities.

“It’s a unique opportunity for any artist at any stage of their career – especially internationally – to have dedicated time to focus on your practice,” says Lily Fenwicke, NAS’s International Residencies Coordinator. “You can have a three-month hiatus from regular life.”

Both residencies include live/work studios, placing artists in the heart of vibrant creative communities. The Onslow Storrier NAS Residency, La Cité Internationale Des Arts, Paris has been running since 2005. The Rome residency, established in 2011, is hosted at a bespoke studio at the British School at Rome.

“In Paris, we have a dedicated studio on-site – one of 300 studios – so you’re immersed in a diverse range of practice,” Fenwicke explains. “Both residencies have strong artist support and lots of opportunities to connect with others. Every week, artists open their studios to each other. There’s a real sense of creative exchange.”

No two days of residency are the same – and that’s the point. Artists can spend mornings in the studio, afternoons exploring major institutions, or entire days in dialogue with other artists in communal spaces like the print-making studios. The structure is open by design, allowing artists to shape the experience around their own rhythms and needs.

“One of the great joys is that no two days look the same,” says Fenwicke. “You may work for a few hours, then spend an afternoon talking with artists from all over the world.”

Beyond the immediate creative immersion, the residencies offer long-term benefits. Artists develop new international networks, gain insights into different art markets, and are exposed to peers and audiences that can shift the direction of their work.

“Being exposed to a brand new arts context has so many wide-flung effects,” Fenwicke says. “You understand what the art market looks like internationally. You connect with peers who are aligned to you. And you build new webs.”

For NAS, the residencies are also a testament to its long-standing commitment to its alumni and staff community.

“It’s not just about making new work – though that will happen,” Fenwicke reflects. “It’s about experimenting, reflecting and sitting with your practice in a new context. That kind of growth is indispensable.”

Applications for the 2026 NAS International Residencies are open now and close on Sunday 29 June 2025. For more information or to apply, visit the National Art School website.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

