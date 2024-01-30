Kimberley welcomes nationwide perspectives

The Kimberley Art and Photographic Prize (KAPP) returns in 2024 to celebrate the rich cultural and artistic diversity within the local community, as well as creatives with connections to the region from around Australia.

All artists in Australia can enter the acquisitive prize, with the only requirement being that the entry needs to be about or inspired by the Kimberley. There is a $10,000 acquisitive prize for the art

winner and $5000 acquisitive prize for the photography winner on offer.

Submissions open on 5 February and close Friday 24 May 2024. Following the awards night, shortlisted works will be included in the two-week exhibition, which runs from 30 June to 14 July. Artists will also have the opportunity to host and participate in workshops and intimate events designed to engage the local community, including those tailored for families and seniors. KAPP strives to provide a platform for artists and photographers to connect, while encouraging visitors to come to the exhibition and meet the artists.

KAPP is the longest running art prize in Western Australia, showcasing hundreds of works that exemplify the richness and vibrancy of the region. This year’s judging panel includes professionals from the sectors of art, photography, and diversity and inclusion. Fiona Gavino, Pearl Proud and Benjamin Loaring will utilise their respective backgrounds in art, psychology, governance and cultural contributions to select the winning works and help grow the Shire of Derby/West Kimberley’s art collection.

Loaring is a two-time winner of the Kimberley Art Prize (in 2016 and 2019) and will bring with him valuable insights as an artist who is deeply engaged with social issues and historical narratives that have close ties to Western Australia.

Gavino is an artist who works with a broad range of textiles, fibres and natural or found materials to create sculptural and woven artworks. Environmental awareness is another common concern in her work.

With expertise in diversity, equity and inclusion, Proud has overseen initiatives in the arts, health and mental health sectors. She brings to the judging panel a commitment to actively contribute to the civic, social, cultural and artistic life of Western Australia.

KAPP has historically attracted a high number of First Nations artists, who take on the opportunity to showcase the recognisable colour palettes of the Kimberley, different language groups, storytelling, connection to Country and more.

With a new website for easier entry and submission, artists from all around Australia are invited to join the celebration. Apart from the major prizes, artists will also be in the running for several category awards in both the art and photography sections, with cash awards, art supplies and exposure opportunities available for the winners.

Submissions to the Kimberley Art and Photographic Prize 2024 are open from 5 February to Friday 24 May 2024; find out more.