From gamers to lovers, this symphony orchestra has something for every ear

Queensland Symphony Orchestra (QSO) presents a diverse lineup of epic symphonic concerts and intimate recitals for its 2026 season, spanning video game soundtracks, fan-curated highlights, a Valentine’s weekend and a trip to Italy through music.

Look forward to concerts like The Music of Video Games and The Music of John Williams (composer behind iconic tracks in Star Wars, Jaws and Jurassic Park), as well as a world premiere harp concerto by QSO’s Emily Granger, with music written by her husband, Tristan Coelho, for one special recital on Valentine’s Day.

The theme of love continues in The Italian Gala, a letter of longing from Maestro Clerici to his homeland and audiences are invited along the journey. The celebrated QSO Chief Conductor describes the concert as ‘a degustation menu of Italy’s musical traditions’. Soprano Sofia Troncoso will open the show with opera, followed by Vivaldi with Clerici himself at the cello, as well as pieces by Italian composers and operatic music spotlight.

QSO’s signature Maestro Series once again bookends the season, a treat for classical enthusiasts and contemporary fans alike. This year a trio of concertos will feature accomplished musicians on less-profiled classical instruments. Catch Scottish classical accordion player James Crabb, Dutch trombonist Jörgen Van Rijen and Australian percussion virtuoso Claire Edwardes.

The 2026 season has something to offer any day, and any time, of the week, with five Morning Masterworks concerts and Music On Sundays, one of which – Old Worlds, New Sounds – features an overture by First Nations composer Christopher Sainsbury and guest violinist Catherine Lee.

QSO 2025 season concert conducted by Umberto Clerici. Photo: Sam Muller.

QSO 2026 season: Brisbane and beyond

Beyond home turf, QSO’s 2026 touring schedule exemplifies its commitment to regional audiences with stops including Cairns, Gladstone, Bundaberg, Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Chinchilla, Miles, Roma and Tara.

Though it’s no easy feat to accommodate all of Queensland’s music lovers, QSO Director – Artistic Planning Matthew Wood says there is great joy in taking up the challenge.

‘The sheer physical size of Queensland is something which always staggers me and while some may see a regional touring program of this scale as a challenge, QSO sees it as a wonderful opportunity to explore our diverse state, connect with audiences of all ages and unite communities in a shared love of music.

‘The orchestra will play the same repertoire from its QPAC shows in regional venues, so audiences across the state will have the opportunity to experience the same symphonic stalwarts and famous composers, as well as some truly exciting emerging and local talent,’ he continues.

Exceptional young talent will also get a chance to shine, with 17-year-old Jonathan Platz – participant in 2025 QSO Compose Program and the youngest composer to be commissioned by QSO – premiering his new work at an open-air concert at Munro Martin Parkland in Cairns, then as part of Music On Sundays’ Symphonic Stories concert at QPAC’s Concert Hall in August 2026.

The young ones (plus carers and families) have more to enjoy with live-score film screenings of Gladiator and How to Train Your Dragon at the Great Hall of Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Ready to dive into the season and Feel Every Note? QSO’s 2026 subscription packages are now on sale and tickets to individual concerts are available from 17 November 2025. Head to the QSO website.