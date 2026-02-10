Beyond the music: how Support Act is caring for Australia’s creative workforce

There’s a reason why the ‘struggling artist’ stereotype persists. Behind the vibrance of the music, arts and creative sectors sits a workforce marked by contradiction: highly skilled, deeply passionate and culturally essential – yet often precarious, under-supported and quietly struggling.

Financial insecurity, burnout, isolation and discrimination remain persistent realities across the creative industries, even as audiences and employers continue to reap the benefits of the work being produced. So, where can you turn when it’s all getting a bit too much?

Support Act has long been recognised for the role it plays in supporting people in the music industry, and more recently, the charity has expanded its reach to meet the needs of creative workers more broadly.

Through a growing suite of free mental health and education services, in addition to the dedicated Wellbeing Helpline, which together are the equivalent of a free employment assistance program (EAP) for those without access, Support Act is reframing what meaningful support looks like when it is designed specifically for creative lives.

ArtsHub sat down with Support Act’s CEO Clive Miller and Wellbeing Lead Dr Ash King to get a better picture of the work they’re doing.

Creative work isn’t just a job

A key challenge for wellbeing initiatives in the arts has been the mismatch between corporate models of support and the lived realities of creative work. As King explains, creative workers often experience their work as inseparable from identity.

‘Creative industry workers identify very strongly with what they do. It’s not just a job, it’s a vocation,’ she says. ‘Each of these industries has its own challenges and complexities, and people want acknowledgement and validation of the realities they’re working in.’

This is why Support Act has deliberately moved away from generic wellbeing frameworks. ‘People in the creative industries often find corporate wellbeing language a bit of a turn-off,’ King adds. ‘They want support that actually reflects their world and their lived experience.’

This nuance underpins everything from how services are framed to how counsellors and facilitators are trained.

Naming the precarities – and removing the blame

‘Across music, screen, visual arts and literature, people talk about the same things: financial insecurity, burnout, imposter syndrome and isolation,’ says Miller.

Adding to this, King points to the destabilising rhythm of creative labour as a major contributor. She explains: ‘Creative workers often live at extremes – periods of intense work followed by periods of waiting, uncertainty or unemployment. Those extremes can really inflame psychological distress.

‘If you’re finding things hard, it’s not a personal failing,’ says King. ‘Largely, the systems and cultures embedded in these industries are not set up to support mental wellbeing.’

Free access to counselling and support

At the centre of Support Act’s work is its Wellbeing Helpline, a free, confidential service that offers counselling and support without the cost barrier that typically excludes freelancers, sole traders and small organisations.

Delivered in partnership with AccessEAP, the service offers up to 12 free counselling sessions per year, available via phone, video or in person. Counsellors receive regular briefings on creative industry conditions, ensuring cultural and sector-specific understanding.

Established in 2018 following consultation with the music industry, the helpline was created in response to managers and peers feeling ill-equipped to support artists experiencing mental health challenges. Since then, its scope has expanded significantly.

‘You don’t have to be in crisis to call the helpline,’ says Miller. ‘Sometimes you just need to talk things out, and that’s exactly what we encourage.’

Creative industry workers can call the Wellbeing Helpline on 1800 959 500 for help with:

Professional counselling

Mediation and conflict support

Critical incident response and on-site support

Coaching and guidance for managers

‘The manager support line is designed for managers in the workplace, to advise them on how to deal with difficult situations. We can answer questions like: How do you tell somebody that maybe their work isn’t up to scratch? That they’re creating a problem in the workplace for whatever reason? Or maybe their role is going to be restructured?’ explains Miller.

The helpline also supports people experiencing issues like anxiety, depression, burnout, financial stress, workplace stress, relationship issues and loneliness, among other concerns. Importantly, callers are not assessed on whether their issue is ‘serious enough’.

‘We’re very clear that people won’t be told their issue isn’t important enough,’ says King. ‘If something is affecting your wellbeing, you’re welcome to call.’

Targeted support for diverse communities

Recognising that a one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t quite cut it, Support Act also operates several dedicated support streams, including:

Dedicated helplines for First Nations creative workers

Dedicated assistance for LGBTQIA+ creative workers

A Respect at Work Support Line for issues like workplace bullying, harassment, discrimination or sexual misconduct

These services acknowledge the layered pressures faced by many creative workers – particularly those operating in environments with blurred professional boundaries and limited HR infrastructure.

Education and training that speaks the industry’s language

Beyond counselling, Support Act has developed an extensive suite of evidence-based education and training programs, most of which are delivered in-house by facilitators with both mental health expertise and creative industry experience.

‘We try to address the nuance of creative work – not only in workplaces, but individually, around things like creativity, identity and the pressures that come with that,’ says King.

Flagship offerings include ReWire, a series of ‘mental health 101’ foundations workshops tailored to specific sectors such as music, screen or visual arts, alongside programs supporting managers of creative teams and accredited Mental Health First Aid training.

One of the most in-demand programs is Active Bystander Training, which equips participants to respond safely to bullying, harassment and discrimination – issues known to be disproportionately prevalent in the arts.

Support Act also delivers shorter hour-long ‘mini’ workshops focused on practical themes such as burnout, boundaries, stress management and conflict communication, as well as self-paced programs like Money Moves (addressing financial wellbeing) and Suicide Prevention Training delivered in partnership with the Black Dog Institute.

Support Act’s dedicated First Nations team has also developed courses for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Mental Health First Aid alongside Voices Amplified, a culturally intelligent training program designed to actively and mindfully support First Nations creative workers.

Expanding beyond music: Support Act’s holistic approach

While Support Act’s roots are firmly in the music industry, its expansion into the broader creative industries has been driven by both research and lived experience.

‘We’ve always known that the issues impacting music industry workers also impact people across the creative industries,’ says Miller. ‘Covid really reinforced that.’

With federal funding now supporting its broader remit, Support Act has aligned its work with Creative Workplaces to promote fair, safe and respectful workplaces across the creative sector. This includes screen, visual arts, literature, galleries and museums, gaming and regional arts.

A new Creative Industries Hub is also being launched to ensure non-music creatives can easily access services that feel relevant and representative.

Looking forward: valuing the people who make culture happen

As the conversation turns to the future, the tone shifts from diagnosis to purpose.

‘Creative people help us feel witnessed, seen and connected,’ says King. ‘There’s a lot of evidence showing that engagement with the arts makes people’s lives richer.’

Yet, that value has not always translated into care for those doing the work. She adds: ‘We’re trying to speak to the gap between the benefits society gets from the arts and the reality for the people who are out there making the art.’

For both King and Miller, the work is deeply personal. ‘Creativity is part of our birthright,’ King reflects. ‘People have been telling stories for thousands of years, and the people doing that work today deserve care, acknowledgement and support.’

Miller agrees, and adds: ‘Many of us at Support Act have lived experience of working in the creative industries, and we feel incredibly motivated and privileged to be able to help.’

In an industry that often normalises exhaustion and survival-mode hustling, Support Act’s message and mission is clear – support exists, it is free, and it is built with creative lives at its centre.

Visit Support Act to learn more about services, training programs and how to get support.

