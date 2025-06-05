News

An art prize that encourages conversations about life and death

Not just an art competition – a movement towards a more compassionate Australia.
5 Jun 2025 9:00
Thuy On
A drawing of three women standing near another woman, who is lying in bed. They are all laughing.

The Live Well, Die Well Art Prize 2021 overall winner, ‘Tuesday Group’ by Cathy Bevis. Photo: Supplied.

The Live Well, Die Well Art Prize is a national initiative of Palliative Care Australia. “The idea came from our desire to explore the role of the arts in prompting deeper conversations about end-of-life care. This is our fifth year running the prize, following a hugely powerful response in previous years” says Camilla Rowland, CEO of Palliative Care Australia.

“We know that death is one of the few certainties in life, and yet as a society, we often struggle to talk about it. Art allows people to engage with these complex themes on their own terms – to reflect, honour and imagine. The prize was born from that desire to open the door gently, creatively and inclusively.

“The theme reflects the essence of palliative care – which is about quality of life, choice and connection, right up until the end. We believe that dying is not just a medical event, it’s a deeply personal and social experience” Rowland tells ArtsHub.

She believes artists are well-equipped to explore the topic in imaginative, expansive and unexpected ways. 

“Art gives us a language when words fall short. Artists can interpret palliative care through many lenses – memory, caregiving, transition, grief, hope, legacy or simply the quiet beauty in life’s small moments.”

Eligible submissions include any artwork that can be displayed on an easel – from paintings and photography to drawings, sketches and other canvas-based works, Rowland points out, before emphasising that the Live Well, Die Well Art Prize is open not just to established artists but to everyone. 

“We welcome entries from students, older Australians, young families, emerging creatives, cultural travellers and community members who may be engaging with palliative care in their own lives. It’s not just about technical skill; it’s about personal expression. Conversations about quality of life and the end of life are often central to our thinking about our older generations, however, we encourage intergenerational conversations, and we hope the artworks submitted capture this thinking”, she explains. 

“The works we receive often carry powerful stories of love, loss, strength and reflection. That depth of meaning makes this prize truly special – both for entrants and audiences”

The winners of the Prize, which is sponsored by Arcare, will be announced in September at the Oceanic Palliative Care Conference (OPCC) in Brisbane, an event that brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, policy leaders and advocates from across the globe. 

“Announcing the winners [at the conference] places these artworks – and the stories behind them – in front of people who are working every day to improve end-of-life care. It’s a powerful way to bring heart, creativity and humanity into a professional space. We want these pieces to spark conversation, reflection and even policy change — and OPCC is the perfect platform for that” Rowland says.

“Living and dying well are two sides of the same coin. By addressing them through art, we hope to encourage compassionate dialogue and greater awareness of the care, culture and support needed at the end of life.”

Whether you’re a practicing artist, or someone who’s experience end-of-life care in a personal way, Palliative Care Australia invites you to create artworks and contribute to a national discussion.

Entries are now open for the Live Well, Die Well Art Prize, closing on Friday 14 July 2025.

The winners will be announced at the Oceanic Palliative Care Conference (OPCC) 2025 in Brisbane at the Awards Gala Dinner on 11 September 2025.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. She has three collections of poetry published by the University of Western Australian Press (UWAP): Turbulence (2020), Decadence (2022) and Essence (2025). Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

