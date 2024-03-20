News

All materials possible, but watch out for size and weight

Deakin University’s Contemporary Small Sculpture Award returns with three entry opportunities for solo or collaborative work.
20 Mar 2024
Thuy On

Visual Arts

Image: 2023 Deakin University Contemporary Small Sculpture Award installation. Photo: Simon Peter Fox.

‘There is no restriction on the materials. So, in the past, we’ve had everything from pasta, through to bronze and ceramic, as well as 3D printed books and living plants,’ explains Leanne Willis, Senior Manager, Art Collection and Galleries at Deakin University, in terms of the wide-ranging media permissible in Deakin University’s Contemporary Small Sculpture Art Award.

Indeed, an online perusal of past winners reveals artists employing all manner of products to create their works, including both natural and man-made sources: timber, porcelain, metal, resin, pebbles, marble, silk, steel, nylon, metal, plastic and clay.

However, before entrants become too giddy with the possibility of making art with a varied palette, Willis points out there are strict conditions in terms of sizing and weight. Entries must be no more than 70 centimetres in any dimension and weigh no more than 30 kilograms. ‘It also has to be a free-standing structure – and not affixed to walls or hung from the ceiling,’ she says. 

Why such rigid parameters? The term “small sculpture” is such a loose one, Willis says, and open to interpretation, so it was essential to define a scope by which everyone needs to abide. ‘These size restrictions also mean it’s easier for artists to make and transport their work.’

It’s also about keeping the artworks small enough that as many of them as possible can be included when the Prize culminates with a showcase of 40 finalists on display at the University from August to October. Collecting a prize of $15,000, due to the support of Community Bank at Deakin University, the overall winning sculpture will become part of the University’s Art Collection, but there will be a People’s Choice award as well.

Willis created this Art Prize in 2009 to complement the University’s own substantial collection. The Award was conceived as ‘an accessible entry point, a good way of introducing general visitors, students and the university community to contemporary sculpture,’ Willis tells ArtsHub. 

She is one of three judges and, while she represents the University, the other two judges change annually. ‘We always say, “just enter”, because even if it’s highly competitive – around 300 entrants depending on the year – different judges mean you have a new chance each year of making it in.’ 

In 2024, Deakin University’s Contemporary Small Sculpture Award is actually changing its conditions to increase the likelihood of making it into the finals.

‘This year for the first time, we are allowing three entries per artist, whether that be as an individual or as a collaboration with others,’ explains Willis. ‘So, you could, for example, submit as a single artist, and also do it as a joint piece. We feel that it’s important to be more flexible – to acknowledge that there are many artists now who do collaborative work.’

She also emphasises this is one of the few art awards in the country where there is no cost to enter.

So, free entry and up to three submissions granted? Doesn’t that just mean that Willis and her fellow judges will be swamped with even more sculpture? Willis laughs and says, ‘Yes, it will create more work for us, but it will mean that we’ll be able to see a broader representation of work from contemporary artists. And I think that’s always a good thing.’

Deakin University’s Contemporary Small Sculpture Award
Entries Open: Monday 15 April
Entries Close: Midnight AEST Friday 14 June 

Available prizes: $15,000 Acquisitive Frist Prize; $3000 non-acquisitive Highly Commended; $3000 People’s Choice

Supported by Community Bank at Deakin University

Exhibition running dates: Thursday 29 August to Friday 11 October 2024


Thuy On is Reviews Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

