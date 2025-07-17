News

We Outside review: bold photos honouring the spirit of African diaspora youth

We Outside challenges stereotypes with tenderness. At the Immigration Museum, Melbourne, until 17 August.
17 Jul 2025 13:15
Dorcas Maphakela
Black and white photographs of varying sizes arranged on a wall next to small text. Each of the photographs has a spotlight.

‘We Outside’, installation view at Immigration Museum. Photo: Eugene Hyland.

In the body of work, We Outside – a celebratory slang that captures the joy of coming together – Dr Ayooluwatomiwa ‘Ibukun’ Oloruntoba cracks open a door into intimate yet collective moments of pure joy.

This exhibition underscores the richness and diversity of African identities, challenging reductive labels such as ‘African-Australian’ that risk oversimplifying a mosaic of cultures spanning over 50 nations. Through Oloruntoba’s compelling imagery, it becomes clear that fostering a ‘third culture space’ – a cultural intersection where young people of African heritage can forge their identities – is vital.

We Outside comprises 32 black and white photographs of varying sizes shot with a 35mm film coupled with moving image works depicting interviews with young people of African heritage working within the events sector.

Alongside the striking imagery, the gallery walls are peppered with powerful quotes like ‘… a space for us by us’, ‘In these spaces I am not black. I am myself’, highlighting the urgent need for inclusive environments that nurture authentic expression.

The exhibition opens with a poignant image: two women – an older woman fixing a Gele (a Nigerian traditional head wrap) on a younger woman, who captures the moment with her smartphone.

This intergenerational portrait, rooted in Nigerian heritage, beautifully sets a contemporary tone that explores the complex landscapes of identity and belonging. It reflects how young people often navigate dual identities while yearning for community and connection.

A black and white photo of an older African woman fixing a Nigerian head wrap on a younger woman while she is looking at herself through a phone. There is a small heading 'We Outside' to the left side of the wall.
‘We Outside’, installation view at Immigration Museum. Photo: Eugene Hyland.

The narrative swiftly transitions to candid scenes of everyday life – young Africans in spaces where they feel free to celebrate their culture, each other and their individuality. Notably, the exhibition captures intimate moments that challenge stereotypes, such as a photograph of two men sharing a drink with straws – a tender, relatable scene that affirms their right to be seen beyond societal expectations.

Throughout the exhibition, Oloruntoba encourages viewers to lean in for a closer look, not just at the composition, but to almost become a part of the captured scenes. Whether depicting a basketball game, a behind-the-scenes shot, or a reflective pause, each photograph stands as a powerful portrait of a moment captured, resisting linear storytelling in favour of a tapestry of lived experiences.

Central to the gallery are four screens featuring young people engaged in conversations about their passions within the events sector – sharing their trials, triumphs, and aspirations. This multimedia element amplifies the exhibition’s themes: celebrating community, resilience, and identity through storytelling.

We Outside: powerful moments

Oloruntoba’s journey began with a point-and-shoot camera gifted by his father. Inspired by exhibitions showcasing photographers of the African diaspora during a trip to the United States, the 27-year-old Melbourne-based artist now uses his camera to elevate stories from his own community in Australia. 

What makes We Outside particularly compelling is its ability to balance intimacy with universality. Oloruntoba’s black and white imagery strips away distractions, forcing viewers to confront the raw emotion and authenticity of each moment. The choice of monochrome not only emphasises contrast and texture but also serves as a metaphor for the dualities faced by young Africans navigating multiple worlds. 

The inclusion of personal interviews adds a layered narrative, transforming the photographs from static images into vibrant conversations. These voices highlight resilience, pride, and the ongoing quest for self-definition amid societal pressures.

The multimedia screens serve as a dynamic counterpoint, ensuring that the exhibition’s message is not just visual but auditory and visceral. 

Oloruntoba’s work transcends mere visual record; it becomes a vital act of storytelling that celebrates community, challenges stereotypes, and affirms identity. His approach invites viewers to reconsider preconceived notions about African diaspora experiences in Australia, fostering empathy and understanding.

Read: Yolŋu power review: the Art Gallery of NSW’s landmark look at Yirrkala innovation

We Outside is more than an art exhibition – it’s a powerful testament to the strength of youth, culture, and belonging in a rapidly changing world. Not only does it leave a lasting impression of hope and the enduring pursuit of authentic self-expression but also succeeds beyond documentation to uplift the voices of a generation forging their identities within a complex cultural landscape.

We Outside is on view at the Immigration Museum, Melbourne, until 17 August; tickets $15.

Dorcas Maphakela

Dorcas Maphakela is a multidisciplinary creative combining writing, visual arts and holistic well-being advocacy in her practice. She is a South African-born Mopedi woman who relocated to Australia by choice in 2007 and became a citizen in 2012. She studied Fine Arts at the University of Johannesburg and holds a Master of Arts in Writing from Swinburne University of Technology. Dorcas is also a TV presenter, public speaker and founder and producer of the Antenna Award-winning OZ AFRICAN TV (OATV). Her work was acknowledged with a Media Award from the Victorian Multicultural Commission for “outstanding reporting on issues of importance to diverse communities and reporting which contributes to Victoria’s cross-cultural understanding” (VMC).

