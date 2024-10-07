Theatre review: This is the dust we’re in, Meat Market Stables

Upon arrival at the Meat Market Stables the audience is greeted by an exhibition in the foyer displaying Australiana, ranging from collectible spoons to Victoria Bitter (VB) merchandise and paintings of the Australian outback. This eclectic assortment of nostalgia sets the tone for the new show from Hot Lunch, This is the dust we’re in, part of the Melbourne Fringe Festival. While perusing these displays, guests are served canapés by members of the cast, with time granted to talk about the exhibition, before going into the theatre. By the time the audience has settled into their seats, a feeling of sentimentality for Australia’s past has been established.

This is the dust we’re in starts off as a discussion with four panellists talking about the classic Australian play Summer of the Seventeenth Doll by Ray Lawler. After some initial background the show develops into a series of vignettes that encompass dance numbers, monologues, auditions for a role in the original play and some mild audience interaction. These deal with the text of the play, its place in Australian culture and the personal experiences of the cast. There is too much content for an hour-long show, but there are still plenty of memorable moments.

Knowledge of Lawler’s play is not required as the show provides a hilarious overview of the cast and plot. This includes a fantasy casting featuring the likes of Steve Irwin, Delta Goodrem and other celebrities. Roo’s monologue from the original play is scattered across the evening and provides an ongoing reference point to the original text. By the end of the evening, the audience feels a familiarity with the text and its place in Australian theatre history; the production offers an education in Lawler’s work.

The cast have a lot of fun and clearly communicate their passion for theatre as well as a bit of themselves in their own individual monologues – which work as stand-alone pieces although some of them feel a bit disconnected from the source material.

The production makes good use of the large open space provided by the venue, with the action spreading around the stage area. A particularly enjoyable touch is a doll house that’s used as a mini set for the original play. The choice of iconic Australian music is entertaining – though, like some of the monologues, has no clear reference to the Seventeenth Doll.

This is the dust we’re in provides an accessible platform for learning about a classic Australian play. The cast works well as an ensemble and is also able to make an emotional connection to the audience. It can feel like a random variety mix rather than a coherent whole and there is too much to take in for the length of show.

Overall, however, Hot Lunch’s new show is a fantastic concept and well worth seeing for those with an interest in the history of Australian theatre and Australian culture in general.

This is the dust we’re in

Meat Market Stables

Created and Performed by Hot Lunch (Rebekah Carton, Delta Brooks and Thomas Richards) and Henry Kelly

Lighting Design and Stage Manager: Brenton Ryan

Tickets: $10-$40

This is the dust we’re in will be performed until 13 October 2024 as part of the Melbourne Fringe Festival.