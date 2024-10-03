Comedy review: Tom Moran is a Big Fat Filthy Disgusting Liar, Trades Hall

Tom Moran grew up being loved for his smile and his honesty. The only problem was that the smile was masking his feelings and he was telling lies – with significant consequences. Moran opens his Melbourne Fringe Festival show, Tom Moran is a Big Fat Filthy Disgusting Liar, by asking this question: would he still be loved if he never lied again? What follows is a form of therapy as the performer unpacks his childhood and young adult experiences. Gradually he reveals the layers of lies that have been the foundation of his life.

Moran is a gifted storyteller and the writing in this show delicately balances revelations about his character while maintaining the audience’s empathy throughout. As Moran himself acknowledges, he is a gifted liar, and this admission is blended into the work. The audience assumes the autobiographical detail of the story has been honestly recounted, but there is still that little bit of doubt as to whether it is all actually true. For Moran to escape the lies of his past he needs to convince us that this is who he really is.

The monologues used to describe key events in Moran’s life are skilfully done, with a polished narration that explains why the lie needed to be told – even if it ended up being the wrong thing to do. Moran switches between the use of a microphone and speaking without one. Each option offers a different feel to the material and switches the mood of his delivery. The text is accompanied by sound and visual effects that help place the audience in the scene. However, these effects aren’t strictly necessary and can be distracting; Moran’s stage presence is more than enough to hold our attention..

The subject matter covers some serious issues of mental health and trauma, with Moran exploring these topics while still firing out witty lines, sometimes at the most unexpected moments. There is some mild audience interaction with Moran asking the audience whether they went through some of the same experiences he did, but these fall a bit flat and don’t really add much to the show.

Moran’s show is a wonderful example of storytelling that explores sensitive issues in the reflective manner of someone who has come out the other side and has perspective on their past. It is not a show that will have the audience rolling in the aisles. Instead, Moran’s therapeutic self-examination provides a thought-provoking insight into why we lie and whether telling the truth is any better.

Tom Moran is a Big Fat Filthy Disgusting Liar

Trades Hall

Written and Performed by: Tom Moran

Director: Davey Kelleher

Producer: Lisa Nally

Tickets: $10 – $27.50

Tom Moran is a Big Fat Filthy Disgusting Liar will be performed until 6 October 2024 as part of the Melbourne Fringe Festival.