News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Comedy review: Tom Moran is a Big Fat Filthy Disgusting Liar, Trades Hall

Why has Tom Moran lied all throughout his life? The comedian-performer reflects on his penchant for fib-telling.
3 Oct 2024 15:09
Kim Hitchcock
Close up face of a man, Tom Moran. He has a lolly with the word 'liar' on it in his mouth.

Comedy

Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Tom Moran grew up being loved for his smile and his honesty. The only problem was that the smile was masking his feelings and he was telling lies – with significant consequences. Moran opens his Melbourne Fringe Festival show, Tom Moran is a Big Fat Filthy Disgusting Liar, by asking this question: would he still be loved if he never lied again? What follows is a form of therapy as the performer unpacks his childhood and young adult experiences. Gradually he reveals the layers of lies that have been the foundation of his life.

Moran is a gifted storyteller and the writing in this show delicately balances revelations about his character while maintaining the audience’s empathy throughout. As Moran himself acknowledges, he is a gifted liar, and this admission is blended into the work. The audience assumes the autobiographical detail of the story has been honestly recounted, but there is still that little bit of doubt as to whether it is all actually true. For Moran to escape the lies of his past he needs to convince us that this is who he really is.

The monologues used to describe key events in Moran’s life are skilfully done, with a polished narration that explains why the lie needed to be told – even if it ended up being the wrong thing to do. Moran switches between the use of a microphone and speaking without one. Each option offers a different feel to the material and switches the mood of his delivery. The text is accompanied by sound and visual effects that help place the audience in the scene. However, these effects aren’t strictly necessary and can be distracting; Moran’s stage presence is more than enough to hold our attention..

The subject matter covers some serious issues of mental health and trauma, with Moran exploring these topics while still firing out witty lines, sometimes at the most unexpected moments. There is some mild audience interaction with Moran asking the audience whether they went through some of the same experiences he did, but these fall a bit flat and don’t really add much to the show.

Read: Theatre review: Lady Macbeth Played Wing Defence, Trades Hall

Moran’s show is a wonderful example of storytelling that explores sensitive issues in the reflective manner of someone who has come out the other side and has perspective on their past. It is not a show that will have the audience rolling in the aisles. Instead, Moran’s therapeutic self-examination provides a thought-provoking insight into why we lie and whether telling the truth is any better.

Tom Moran is a Big Fat Filthy Disgusting Liar
Trades Hall
Written and Performed by: Tom Moran
Director: Davey Kelleher
Producer: Lisa Nally

Tickets: $10 – $27.50

Tom Moran is a Big Fat Filthy Disgusting Liar will be performed until 6 October 2024 as part of the Melbourne Fringe Festival.

Kim Hitchcock

Kim Hitchcock is a freelance writer based in Melbourne who has an interest in all art forms and enjoys exploring them locally and abroad. He has completed a Master of Art Curatorship at the University of Melbourne and can be reached at kimhuyphanhitchcock@gmail.com

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing News Theatre Film Digital Television All Arts Features
More
Seven women dressed in pink netball uniform are standing with their coach, who's in the middle holding up the netball.
Reviews

Theatre review: Lady Macbeth Played Wing Defence, Trades Hall

Competition to get to the netball top - Shakespearean ambition as cabaret.

Beth Child
A promotional image for Black Swan’s 2025 production, ‘August: Osage County’. Five actors pose for the camera against a bacldrop formed by a bright red field and a blue sky. A tree-encircled family home is visible in the distance.
News

Black Swan’s 2025 season designed to challenge and nourish audiences

Seven productions are featured in Black Swan State Theatre Company’s 2025 season, including new Australian works and a modern American…

ArtsHub
The cast of 'Classifried': two women and three men are emoting and gesticulating.
Reviews

Theatre review: Classifried! The MKUltra Sitcom, The Butterfly Club

The theatre audience becomes a sitcom audience in this comedic offering.

Kim Hitchcock
2024 Fauvette Loureiro Memorial Scholarship recipient Leigh Rigozzi in front of 'The Complete Works of Pieter Bruegel 2022-2024'. Rigozzi is a man with fair skin, short cropped brown hair and a graying beard, wearing black rimmed glasses and a speckled shirt, smiling at the camera and standing in front of a series of colourful illustrations.
News

Opportunities and awards

Canberra Theatre Centre seeking performance makers, 2024 Victorian Museums and Galleries Awards winners and ARA Historical Novel prize shortlist, plus…

Celina Lei
Colarado's Takács Quartet will collaborate with Australian actor Angie Milliken in Musica Viva Australia's 2025 season. One woman and three men, the members of a string quartet, play on a wooden stage against a blue-lit backdrop.
News

A year of innovation and tradition for Musica Viva Australia in 2025

Musica Viva Australia has launched an expansive, evocative season for the coming year, celebrating 80 years of chamber music with…

ArtsHub
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login