News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Theatre review: The Librar(IAN), The Butterfly Club

‘The Librar(IAN)’ is a semi-autobiographical hour of comedic theatre celebrating the important role libraries and librarians play in their local communities.
10 May 2024
Kim Hitchcock
Image: The Butterfly Club. The Librar(IAN) poster with a digitally edited image showing a portrait of a person smiling set against a bookcase.

Performing Arts

Image: The Butterfly Club.

Share Icon

A humorous exploration of the world of the public library, Lochie Laffin Vine’s first solo show is a semi-autobiographical hour of stand-up comedy in which Vine takes on the role of Ian the librarian. Ian is an actor with a dream of one day getting their dream job of hosting Play School. Until that day comes, Ian works in the library and interacts with the community that forms around it.

The jokes about library life are rapid fire with some clever references to the Dewey Decimal System, literary classics, and not-so-classic books. There are also funny anecdotes about the various characters who spend time at the library. Not all jokes work, but most of them do.

Vine is a natural storyteller, develops a strong rapport with the audience, and Ian is a likeable character. His interactions with the library’s patrons are a highlight, from the elderly looking for a friendly chat and a place to spend their time to the youngsters exploring the world of books for the first time. The show successfully conveys an appreciation for the good that libraries do for the community, with the sense of belonging that libraries create a strong takeaway.

Ian lives his Play School dream each day during children’s story time and the audience gets to participate in a session with interactive singing and a story reading. Audience members greatly enjoyed this part of the show, joining in with the songs and the nostalgic, feel-good factor of when they were children themselves. This section is a little bit long, but the audience interaction is certainly enjoyable.

Read: Theatre review: World Problems, Southbank Theatre

The show isn’t as strong in segments featuring other members of the library team, which don’t work as well from a comedic point of view – a missed opportunity to develop these characters. Conversely, the storyline involving the patron Bob is one of the highlights, and a similar journey with one of the other library workers would have enhanced the show.

The Librar(IAN) is technically well delivered, with nice lighting and sound design, while the direction cleverly takes advantage of Vine’s capabilities as a performer. This one-man show is entertaining, with a wonderful takeaway message about the value of libraries for the community. It’s also a nice audition for the role of a Play School host. A recommended night of laughs and library nostalgia.

The Librar(IAN)
Writer/Performer: Lochie Laffin Vine
Director: Rob Lloyd
Sound/Lighting: Sandro Falce

The Librar(IAN) is played at The Butterfly Club, Melbourne until 11 May 2024.

Kim Hitchcock

Kim Hitchcock is a freelance writer based in Melbourne who has an interest in all art forms and enjoys exploring them locally and abroad. He has completed a Master of Art Curatorship at the University of Melbourne and can be reached at kimhuyphanhitchcock@gmail.com

Related News

Visual Arts Reviews Writing and Publishing News Film Digital Television All Arts Features Music
More
World Problems. Image is a woman in grey standing on a stage in front of the mouth of a tunnel, that looks as if it's lined in slate. There are boulders at her feet and we can see the silhouetted heads of the front row of the audience from behind.
Reviews

Theatre review: World Problems, Southbank Theatre

A solo show that spans near and far, borne of personal and global events.

Thuy On
Gravity & Other Myths to present WA-exclusive, ‘The Mirror’ as part of RE//PERTH 2024. Photo: Andy Phillipson. Acrobats doing stunts on stage with green light acting like a gateway on stage behind them.
News

Perth extends the festival spirit to winter months

ARTRAGE’s newest winter offering, RE//PERTH, will launch in July with interactive fashion workshops, performances, food experiences and more.

ArtsHub
Michael Bakrnčev (left). Photo: Julian Dolman. Peggy Polias (right). Photo: Supplied. The photos have been edited to feature portraits of two people against a pink background. Michael is a man with cropped black hair, wearing rectangular glasses and a short beard. He is wearing a light blue shirt with a t-shirt underneath. Peggy is a woman with brown curly short hair, a small smile and pink lipstick. She is wearing a shirt with square patterns.
Sponsored

Spotlighting Australian classical and art music composers in world premiere chamber music performance

Canberra Symphony Orchestra’s Australian Series celebrates our local talent, with the first concert in its 2024 program exploring joy, love,…

Celina Lei
Vittoria Di Stefano, 'Pears on a Willow (detail)', 2024. Linden New Art JUNCTURE Art Prize winner. Photo: Supplied. A small bronze object respending a plant seed lying on a flat piece of wool.
News

Opportunities and awards

Textile Awards call for entries, funding for live music in NSW, plus winners of new JUNCTURE Art Prize and 2024…

Celina Lei
News

The Word – delving into the power of language at St Martins Youth Arts Centre

A new play from St Martins Youth Arts Centre explores language, systems and power.

Clara Copland
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login