News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Theatre review: The Half-Life of Marie Curie, Ensemble Theatre

A play that explores the friendship of two women of science.
18 Jun 2025 16:03
Rita Bratovich
Two women crouched down, wearing period costume. Their heads are touching.

Theatre

Gabrielle Scawthorn and Rebecca Massey in ‘The Half Life of Marie Curie.’ Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Lauren Gunderson is one of the US’s most acclaimed and most produced playwrights. She has written over 20 plays, many of which are in constant circulation in theatrical repertoires across the globe. Her dialogue is crisp and witty, and her characters are predominantly strong, influential women – frequently based on historical figures. The Half-Life of Marie Curie is a perfect example, not only of Gunderson’s penchant for powerful female characters, but also her fascination with science, literature, politics, social norms and relationships. 

This two-hander revolves (almost literally, given the stage design) around unlikely pioneers in science: Marie Curie and Hertha Ayrton. Unlikely, not because they lacked talent or intelligence, but because they were women at a time when misogyny informed law and culture. 

Curie was the first woman to win a Nobel prize and the only person to win two Nobel prizes. Along with husband, Pierre, she discovered the elements radium and polonium, and developed the theory of radioactivity. 

Ayrton was an English mathematician, physicist and inventor, renowned for her study of electric arcs and ripple marks in sand and water.

She is someone who may be less familiar to audiences, but they will love her like an old friend after seeing this play.

The story begins at a turbulent time in Curie’s life. Her husband has been dead for some years, killed prematurely in a road accident. She still grieves his loss terribly, but has also fallen in love with another scientist, Paul Langevin, who is married with children. It is an international scandal. 

We follow Curie through her torment as she is hounded by media, shut out of scientific circles and shunned by society. Her only true friend, it seems, is Hertha; thankfully, she is a one-woman hen’s party!

Rebecca Massey is a sheer delight as Hertha. She lands every one-liner beautifully and is absolutely radiant (excuse the pun) throughout the performance. 

Gabrielle Scawthorn’s Marie is diametrically opposite Hertha: she is morbid, highly-strung, fatalistic. In fact, she’s not really very likeable (though this is no reflection on Scawthorn’s excellent portrayal). 

The set by James Browne is very simple: a round perspex platform on which the actors mostly perform, occasionally moving onto the floor or auditorium stairs. A grey semi-transparent curtain hangs from a circular rod, and is pulled around the stage (a bit like a hospital ward curtain) then back as needed to create different moods and location effects. 

This is supported by Verity Hampson’s lighting design, which incorporates reflections onto the curtain and bulbs beneath the perspex stage. 

Original music and sound design by Daniel Herten work wonderfully to underscore the sentiment on stage. 

Liesel Badorrek’s direction allows each actor to play to their respective strengths while working symbiotically with each other. The two performers/characters have a lovely synergy, yin and yanging their larger-than-life personas. 

Read: Musical review: Promise and Promiscuity, Chapel off Chapel

The Half-Life of Marie Curie is a great opportunity to see two commensurate artists deliver a terrific script about two incredible women. 

The Half-Life of Marie Curie, Ensemble Theatre
Writer: Lauren Gunderson
Director: Liesel Badorrek
Production Concept: Anthea Williams
Stage and Costume Designer: James Browne
Lighting Designer: Verity Hampson
Composer and Sound Designer: Daniel Herten
Video Designer: Cameron Smith
Dialect Coach: Linda Nicholls-Gidley
Movement Coach: Gavin Robins
Stage Manager: Bella Kerdijk
Assistant Stage Manager: Maddison Craven
Costume Supervisor: Lily Mateljan
Cast: Rebecca Massey and Gabrielle Scawthorn

The Half-Life of Marie Curie will be performed at Ensemble Theatre, 78 McDougall Street
Kirribilli NSW until 12 July 2025.

Rita Bratovich

Rita Bratovich is a respected writer whose articles have appeared in City Hub, Star Observer, Neighbourhood Media, Time Out, The Music, QNews, Peninsula Living, among others. She has also produced content for Pyrmont Ultimo Chamber of Commerce, Entertainment Quarter, Pyrmont Festival, Lederer Group and more. She enjoys seeing theatre, film, art, and music performances and sharing her considered opinion.

Related News

Members of the community choir rehearse for 'The Palace'. an artistic commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Childers, Qld Backpackers' fire of 2000. Pictured are a group of 13 people, ranging in age from seniors to people in their 30s, rehearsing a song in a country hall meeting room.
Features

New song cycle commemorates 25th anniversary of the Childers Backpackers Hostel fire

‘The Palace’, a collaboration between the community of Childers, Queensland music ensemble Topology and writer/director Rod Ainsworth, has its world…

Richard Watts
A woman in a bonnet with a light blue sun umbrella.
Reviews

Musical review: Promise and Promiscuity, Chapel off Chapel

An energetic musical romp through assorted well-known Austen tropes.

Beth Child
A photo of someone holding a phone that is playing a Taylor Swift album. In the background is a Taylor Swift viynl record.
Features

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and the arts economy: boom or backlash for local artists?

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran delivered economic windfalls in Australia - but are international mega-tours helping or hurting…

David Burton
triple j's logo and title 'hottest 100 Ausralian songs' set against a botanical background with a fluro filter.
News

triple j launches Hottest 100 of Australian songs for 50th birthday celebrations

To mark its 50th anniversary, triple j launches a one-off Hottest 100 countdown celebrating the Australian songs that have shaped…

David Burton
A man in black with his left arm outstretched.
Reviews

Performance review: The Lost Things, Sydney Opera House

Worlds away from spoon-bending and other simple tricks, Scott Silven’s new show is magic – but not as we know…

Peter Hackney
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login