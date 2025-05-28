Theatre review: The Anarchy (1138-53), KXT on Broadway

“What just happened?” is what you are likely to ask yourself as you walk out of the theatre after seeing this frenetic, dark, intriguing piece of theatre. The Anarchy (1138-53) emerges from the untethered imagination of UK/Australian company Doppelgangster in a voluminous cascade of words – not always comprehensible and yet somehow hypnotic.

Dopplegangster is an experimental theatre company renowned for its inventiveness. Previous works have included Puntila/Matti, The Eternity of the World and Everybody Loses: The Death Diary of Dr Karl Patterson Schmidt, which by the company’s own admission have inspired walkouts, fist fights and rapturous ovations.

The Anarchy, now showing at KXT, is a production that might evoke any of the above reactions. Indeed, within the first 15 minutes, this reviewer cringed and thought “Dear God! Two hours of this?” Yet, I was soon transfixed.

It’s a show that’s difficult to describe. Performed by siblings Tobias Manderson-Galvin and Kerith Manderson-Galvin, it is more spoken (actually, mostly shouted) word than conventional theatre and the narrative takes its cues from an actual historical event.

In brief, The Anarchy was a civil war that took place from 1138 to 1153 in England and Normandy. A battle for the throne between two of William The Conquerer’s grandchildren, Stephen of Blois and Empress Matilda, it led to much bloodshed and complete lawlessness in England.

It would be handy to be across this historical story before seeing the production, as it essentially provides the basis for the script and there are lots of specific references. It’s probably also helpful if you’re into gaming, cosplay and medieval/punk/goth culture, as there seem to be a lot of in-jokes relevant to those things contained within.

If this all sounds a bit too esoteric and dour then I’ve misled you, because The Anarchy is actually quite humorous and self-deprecating, and yet, decidedly not frivolous. Part of what makes it work is the absolute dedication to the work by the Manderson-Galvins. They take mistakes in their stride, openly acknowledging and joking about them they express surprise that almost all of the audience is still in the room well into the performance, they even serve drinks (cordial) to some patrons.

But when they return to the text it is with solemn commitment – even when a parachute gag fails because the leaf-blower has run out of charge. (Surely that has piqued your curiosity.)

It’s a long show – around two hours, 15 minutes – without an intermission, but it’s an understandable choice. An interval would break the spell and might also tempt some people to leave who might otherwise have been converted by the end of the show.

If you like your theatre experience to feel like a long, strange dream, see The Anarchy (1139-53).

The Anarchy (1139-53)

KXT on Broadway

Presented by Doppelgangster: Tobias Manderson-Galvin and Dr Tom Payne with Kerith Manderson-Galvin, Pat Fielding, Chelsea Hickman and friends

Lighting Design: The Manderson-Galvins

Cast: Kerith Manderson-Galvin and Tobias Manderson-Galvin

The Anarchy (1139-53) will be performed until 31 May 2025.