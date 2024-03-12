Theatre review: The 39 Steps, Chapel off Chapel

There is so much to enjoy and love about Hearth Theatre’s production of The 39 Steps it’s difficult to know where to begin…

Here’s the story: an ordinary man, Richard Hannay, meets a mysterious woman in a theatre who claims to be a spy. When she is murdered, he finds himself suddenly on the run to clear his name – and so begins a dangerous and exciting adventure across the moors of Scotland to uncover both the organisation and culprit responsible.

Sorab Kaikobad is a solid anchor as Hannay, remaining on stage for almost the entirety of the play, while Yvette Turner appears on and off as three different characters: Annabella Schmid (the spy), Margaret (a gruff Scottish farmer’s young wife who helps Hannay escape) and Pamela (the attractive train passenger who becomes entangled in the unfolding drama).

It’s Jackson McGovern and Hearth Theatre’s founder Charlie Cousins, however, who really shine and have the opportunity to show off their talents and adaptability by seamlessly transitioning between dozens of supporting characters including: a milkman, spies, police officers, travellers, the farmer, aeroplane pilots, Professor Jordan and his wife Louisa, the sheriff and many more!

It’s not only their quick and smooth changeovers that impress and make the audience laugh out loud, but the depth given to every character, each with a unique accent, physical appearance and mannerisms – including those who appear for the briefest of moments. Even the two police dogs have their own distinct bark.

That’s not to say the Kaikobad and Turner aren’t captivating or have it easy, but they certainly do not have the opportunity to show their full range as part of this talented four-handed ensemble, who make teamwork seem effortless and natural.

Hearth Theatre takes inspiration from UK director Mike Alfreds, whose methodology was built on the idea of making each performance as alive and embodied as possible and who also strove for an unconventionally long rehearsal period. This approach focuses on the idea of the rehearsal and performance process as an exploration of the scene, where actors are encouraged to remain present and responsive to the moment, leading to a more authentic and organic performance.

And, indeed, the ensemble’s ability to improvise while not missing a beat was demonstrated when members of the audience arrived late and their interruption was acknowledged and incorporated, and when another tried to contribute with an unscripted question: ‘what year is it?’ as part of Mr Memory’s skit.

The attention to detail in this show is also incredible and extends beyond the acting to the set, use of props and costume design, with every element well-considered. From shoes to biscuits, painted backdrops to vintage signage, dog leads to half-dead fish, it’s the little things that lend credibility and draw the audience deeper into the story.

Two of the cleverest and most humorous scenes are when Hannay climbs on top of a train to escape capture, leaving his legs swinging and jacket smartly flapping behind him in the wind, and when he’s running across fields and mountains, pursued by planes piloted by puppet-like dolls. The combination of the realistic with the absurd is a perfect balance and keeps the audience on their toes – never knowing what to expect next.

Sound and lighting are also spot on right from the start, with a perfectly timed suspense-building soundtrack and dramatic spotlights adding another delightful dimension to the whole experience.

Adapted for the stage by English actor and playwright Patrick Barlow, The 39 Steps is inspired by the 1915 novel by John Buchan and 1935 film by the “Master of Suspense”, Alfred Hitchcock.

It’s had a record-breaking 18-year long season in the West End (making it the fifth longest running play in West End history), receiving two Tony Awards and the Olivier Award for Best Comedy, and is now showing in Melbourne for a limited season.

Murder, romance, comedy, The 39 Steps has it all! It’s a high-energy, sharp and hysterical spy mystery that will leave you wide-eyed and enthralled every step of the way.

The 39 Steps

Chapel Off Chapel

Adapted by Patrick Barlow

From the novel by John Buchan

From the movie by Alfred Hitchcock

Hearth Theatre

Director: Charlie Cousins

Set and Costume Designer: Eloise Kent

Lighting Designer: Niklas Pajanti

Sound Designer: Justin Gardam

Stage Manager: Genevieve Davidson

Assistant Stage Manager: Sophie Walter

Production Manager, Associate Producer: Emma Parfitt

Cast: Sorab Kaikobad, Charlie Cousins, Yvette Turner, Jackson McGovern

Tickets: $35-$59

The 39 Steps will be performed until 17 March 2024.