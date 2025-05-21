Theatre review: Storked, Theatre Works

The myth of storks delivering babies serves as the inspiration for Myf Hocking’s searing exploration of the expectations on assigned female at birth (AFAB) people to have children. Storked is the latest production from Antipodes Theatre Company and their second original show.

Storked is told as a series of vignettes, using a cast of five who play all the characters. The scenes vary in content and seriousness, from the absurd and highly enjoyable stork delivery skit to the disturbing medical gaslighting of a patient with endometriosis who wants a hysterectomy. It is a credit to Hocking’s writing and Maude Davey’s direction that the constantly shifting moods of the play aren’t jarring. The cast adeptly display their ability to play multiple characters while still engaging fully with the audience.

The set is cleverly designed with a front stage where the performers are up close and personal while other scenes are glimpsed via a scrim in rear of the theatre. The curtain is sometimes used in tandem with a projector, and this is particularly well done in a hilarious silent movie scene.

Storked opens with a contorting body seen through the scrim accompanied by a soundscape and a graphic and distressing description of childbirth. This powerful opener contrasts with the following group scene of a family Christmas. This sequence doesn’t work as well – there are too many characters and a considerable amount of rapid dialogue. The most successful vignettes focus on individuals, pairs or trios, allowing for greater focus and investment by the audience.

While there isn’t an overriding plot in Storked save its thematic approach to exploring ‘society’s obsession with monogamy, pregnancy [and] parenting’ in AFAB people, the accumulation of ideas and moments adds up to a thought-provoking whole. However, as should be expected in a show with so many scenes, not all are of the same level of quality. Some editing of the weaker sequences would make for a stronger production and shorten the production’s runtime. At just over 90 minutes, it isn’t overly long but it might feel more impactful if it was shorter and sharper.

Storked comes with a thick paragraph of content warnings, and this should be considered before seeing the show. While there isn’t anything particularly graphic to see on stage the subject matter is potentially highly triggering to anyone with medical issues or confronting difficulties in relation to the decision to have children or not. The central theme of the assigned female at birth body and how it can betray you both physically and in terms of societal expectations is highly relevant and is dealt with care and skill in the script. The production never feels overly preachy, while at the same time it allows an outlet for anger and frustration.

Storked is an engaging piece of queer theatre. While not all of the many vignettes are on the same level, the highs of the show are impressive and memorable. It doesn’t give easy answers to the important questions it raises and leaves the audience with much to ponder.

Storked by Myf Hocking

Theatre Works and Antipodes Theatre Company

Director: Maude Davey

Dramaturg: Bridget Balodis

Movement Director: Yumi Umiumare

Intimacy Coordinator: Bayley Turner

Development Consultant: Flick

Scenic Designer: Viv Hargreaves

Costume Designer Jodi Hope

Lighting Designer: Jenny Hector

Composer & Sound Designer: Jandruze

Video & Vision Designer: Lara Gabor

Stage Manager: Jade Hibbert

Assistant Stage Manager: Steph Lee

Sound Engineer & Operator: PJ Reed )

Producer & Production Manager: Brandon Pape

Producer & Marketing Manager: Cameron Steens

Photographer & Videographer: Angel Leggas, 3 fates media

Production Assistant: Anna Bui

Crew: Justin Heaton, Dylan Lumsden, Tom Vulcan

Cast: Milo Hartill, Myf Hocking, Kikki Temple, Teo Vergara, Elliot Wood

Covers: Hugo Gutteridge, Michelle Perera, Shamita Siva



Tickets: $25-$55

Storked will be performed until 24 May 2025.