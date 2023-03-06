News

Theatre review: Made in China 2.0, Malthouse

What's the role of the artist if not to provoke and to challenge?
Thuy On

Wang Chong is a Beijing theatre director known for his experimental, political and subversively charged approach to art. Photo: Tamarah Scott.

Sometimes you need a good reminder that expansive, bedazzling, high-tech sets are not a prerequisite when it comes to making an impact and this intimate, one-person, one-hour show reveals how powerful storytelling can be when stripped back to its core elements.

In Made in China 2.0, Wang Chong, a Beijing theatre director known for his experimental, political and subversively charged approach to art, reveals the frustration of trying to stage various projects while being stymied by censorship in his native land. The fact that this defiant provocateur has to go overseas to bypass laws that forbid critical portrayals of the Chinese government – no matter how oblique – is recounted in sobering detail.

So earnest is Chong about the ramifications of his actions, that it’s hard to review such a plaintive monologue in which he begs the audience at the start to not disclose the contents of his show, for fear of retribution. Towards the end, he openly queries whether it’s even safe for him to return to Beijing, and whether he’s sacrificed his career there.

Without then going into detail about exactly what Made in China 2.0 elucidates, the show nonetheless provides an eyebrow-raising account of code words and symbols, visibility and erasure, propaganda, and what’s considered to be both taboo and a crime for artmakers to say or represent on stage in China. (The list of forbidden topics is extensive.)

Within this searing message, there’s also its corollary: we are left to reflect upon the creative freedoms we have here in Australia to be critical of all pillars of the government, without fear of punitive action or being considered transgressive for daring to offer a different perspective.

The stage is simply dressed. There’s a board behind Chong covered with blank papers (we learn the significance of them later on). There’s a table, a number of props and a video screen that variously magnifies the actions and facial expressions of the director-turned-actor. The only other concession is the liberal use of a smoke machine. Other than that, Made in China 2.0 relies simply on Chong – who is charismatic and compelling – and his tale of risk-taking in the theatre space and how he both courts and deflects controversy.

Read: Theatre review: Macbeth, Sydney Opera House

This is a truly beguiling show and if there’s one takeaway message it’s this: artists will always find a way to antagonise, needle and provoke the prevailing status quo. Go and see how Chong and his compatriots do it.  

Made in China 2.0

Writer, co-director, performer: Wang Chong
Co-director and production designer: Emma Valente
Co-designer: Emma Lockhart Wilson
Dramaturg: Mark Pritchard
Touring production manager: Edwin Cheah

Made in China 2.0 will be performed until 19 March 2023.

Thuy On

