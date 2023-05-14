Theatre Review: Killing Time, La Mama Courthouse

La Mama Courthouse, with its history-steeped bricks, seems a fitting place for the world premiere of Jack Hibberd’s Killing Time.

Born in Warracknabeal in western Victoria in 1940, Hibberd has written nearly 40 plays in a career spanning 50 years. Some of his earliest plays were staged here at La Mama – most famously, the popular Dimboola, in 1967.

I saw Killing Time on its preview night, with permission from the actors, and it felt like it needed a few kinks ironed out and the timing tightened, but the comic two-hander is impressively held together by its two veterans, Jim Daly and Don Bridges.

Daly plays Father Time, a booming-voiced, larger-than-life, waistcoat-and-pocket-watch-wearing, upper-class Brit, fond of long-dead composers (Mozart, Wagner) and long-dead novelists (Hemingway).

He passes the time in meaningless conversation with his manservant, Tod (Bridges) – a shuffling, snivelling, dour-mouthed and decrepit comic foil.

Both men, Father Time and Tod, are well past their prime, illustrated by their frame of cultural references (dead artists only, a prejudice against the ‘Huns’ – a WWI-era slight), their language (clangers of now thankfully retired vernacular pepper their speech), even their clothing is of an age long gone.

Hibberd’s Theatre of the Absurd influences are evident – it feels very much like a Beckett play: nothing really happens, just a lot of, well, killing time. Thankfully for a play where not much happens, it’s short. The one-act play runs to 60 minutes.

Jack Hibberd’s ‘Killing Time’ at La Mama Courthouse. Photo: Darren Gill.

Director Denis Moore has crafted some pretty wild physically comic scenes that made me wince for these older actors’ knees. One in particular – a mimed sex scene, where Tod jumps on board to act the role of the maid ­– is so silly and bawdy I could not help but laugh.

Excellent design by Greg Carroll and atmospheric lighting by Jason Bouviard completes the world of the play. The set is a fully-constructed room, which elevates the normally flat-floor stage of La Mama Courthouse about a metre higher than usual – allowing the actors to eyeball and serve asides to the audience with more direct force.

The walls of the set are naturalistically constructed bricks, black and decaying with age. Two tall Grecian pillars frame the stage – perhaps a nod to the history of Western theatre? An animal skull-as-timepiece hangs above the room – an ever-present reminder of the passing of time. A red neon arrow points towards one of the exits – out of place here in this dingy room-that-time-forgot, but perhaps suitably odd, given the play.

The subject matter of the play – the inevitability of time passing, the slide towards out-of-touch irrelevance, of death and the obscurity coming for us all – is pretty dark, but Killing Time, with its absurdist comic bent, manages to entertain while clocking us with an existential blow.

Killing Time

Writer: Jack Hibberd

Director: Denis Moore

Actors: Jim Daly, Don Bridges

Designer: Greg Carroll

Lighting: Jason Bouviard

La Mama Courthouse, Carlton

9-21 May