Theatre review: Antilton, Explosives Factory

An aspiring writer struggling to find inspiration hears a swarm of insects making a racket in a streetlight. They make a cringey joke about it being a performance of Antilton. This should have been the end of it, but instead it leads to an obsession of producing a rip-off of the Hamilton musical.

The characters of Oscar O’Brien’s new play are named for their role in the show. The Artist (Kyle McCallion) pitches their idea to remake Hamilton to their best friends. The concept is to replace everything with ants. The Skeptic (sic) (Riley Street) immediately sees that this is a bad idea and doesn’t want to be involved, but The Enabler (Jessica David) can’t say no and they both agree to perform in the show.

The trials and tribulations of putting together this bizarre production form the basis for the play. The initial set-up of the story is a bit clunky, but the show builds momentum towards an entertaining finale. The script is full of references to Hamilton and this makes the play much more enjoyable for those familiar with the musical. While it isn’t necessary to have any background knowledge, it is better for those that do.

However, for a show about a musical within a play there is minimal music and singing, and this feels like a missed opportunity.

The journey of the Artist explores the difficulties of trying to find their way in an industry with no clear career path. This is cleverly represented by a giant bin that is taller than the cast and is filled with thrown away ideas. We see a comparison to The Talent (Madeleine Gosden) who is the one member of the friendship group that has had some success in the arts and whose career contrasts with the Artist’s non-existent one.

The question of what success means is a recurring theme. Is putting on a production in their backyard enough or do they need to get a paid gig on a Stan Original series to feel like they have made it? Yet, the resolution of their storyline is not fully satisfying with the obstacles in their way overcome too easily.

Nervous Noel (Jacob Kuek) auditions for the production and they combine with the Enabler to produce the best comic moments of the night. Particularly memorable is their interaction during a tea break in rehearsal that has the audience in hysterics. Kuek is especially entertaining as Noel and in their other roles as well.

There are several side stories that are a mixed bag, some feel underdeveloped like the romance storyline, while in contrast the one involving The Roommate (Jeremy Harland) has a nicely constructed arc. The side story of the critic that lives next door and is against the production provides some great moments, but ultimately their storyline is tied up too simply.

The set is cleverly designed with a few pieces of furniture that are rearranged to make scene changes. The giant bin and streetlight are standouts The back of the stage has a screen displaying surtitles, which is a nice accessibility touch.

There is a lot to like about Antilton. The cast are a lot of fun and there are some genuinely hilarious scenes. The examination of an artist’s struggles is interesting, but resolved too easily. While the Hamilton inspiration is used well for clever references, it could have provided for more opportunities for musical comedy.

Antilton by Oscar O’Brien

Explosives Factory

Movement Director: Meg Richardson

Music By: Finlay Rennie

Production Manager: Tristan Sicari

Stage Manager: Jade Hibbert

Cast: Kyle McCallion, Riley Street, Jessica David, Jeremy Harland, Jacob Kuek, Madeleine Gosden

Tickets: $20-35

Antilton will be performed at Explosives Factory, Rear Laneway 67 Inkerman Street, St Kilda until 12 April 2025.