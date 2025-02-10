Theatre review: Anatomy of a Suicide, Meat Market Stables

Anatomy of a Suicide traverses three generations of women dealing with personal traumas. Alice Birch’s complex play shifts backwards and forwards in time examining the lives of Carol (Ashleigh Coleman), Anna (Erin Perrey) and Bonnie (Elisa Armstrong). The women are intrinsically linked to one another and, as the plot develops, a powerful story of intergenerational trauma is told.

The performance is staged on a runway with seating on either side like a fashion show. The structure of the play often requires multiple scenes running concurrently and the choice of a long stage is a clever one, as it allows the action to be spread across the runway. Director Katie Smith also has the cast involved in the many scene transitions – moving furniture and making costume changes on stage.

While this staging approach is a challenging one, Smith and the design team have made it work smoothly, although admittedly the many scene changes do start to become wearing. Nonetheless they provide a mental break for the audience.

The ensemble cast is excellent and deals well with the challenge of running scenes simultaneously, with timing and syncing of the action spot on. The emotional depth of the characters’ feelings is not lost amid the moving parts – which is a credit to the performers. Coleman, Perrey and Armstrong all provide moving interpretations of their characters and are ably supported by the rest of the cast, who juggle their many different roles successfully.

Birch’s approach of having most of the play running with concurrent scenes is both intriguing and frustrating. It can carry extra impact when the multiple scenes come together to a conclusion. But it often confuses the storytelling and can be distracting regarding both plot and performance. The core story is strong with the gradual building up of the connections between the three women leading to a devastating climax. The ending itself is somewhat dragged out and the final scene is perplexing.

Mental health and women’s health issues are at the heart of this play, and they are dealt with sensitively and compassionately. The material is often uncomfortable and potentially triggering for the audience, but is also highly relevant. The content warnings should be considered before attending a performance.

Heartstring Theatre Company has delivered an outstanding production of highly challenging material. The clever approach to a difficult staging and the performances of the cast are truly impressive. Birch’s play does fall in love too much with the concurrent scenes structure, but is still an important look at trauma and how we cannot escape what has gone before.

Anatomy of a Suicide by Alice Birch

Heartstring Theatre Company

Meat Market Stables

Director: Katie Smith

Sound Designer: Grace Ferguson

Set and Costume Designer: Olivia Lucia Pimpinella

Lighting Designer: Georgie Wolfe

Stage Manager: Alessandra Alessio

Cast: Elisa Armstrong, Ashleigh Coleman, Adriano Del Re, Adam Hetherington, Harper Hynes, Frances Lee, Lucy Payne, Erin Perrey, Alexander Tomisich, Stephen Whiley

Tickets: $28-$40

Anatomy of a Suicide will be performed until 16 February 2025.