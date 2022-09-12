Theatre review: A Raisin in the Sun

Premiering on Broadway in 1959 when Lorraine Hansberry was just 29, A Raisin in the Sun was the first Broadway show with a black, female playwright and the first with a black director (Lloyd Richards).

Now, over 60 years later, this is the first time a black, female playwright, Indigenous director (Wesley Enoch) and a primarily black cast have come together to perform it on Australian soil.

A Raisin in the Sun follows the five members of the Younger family. Lena Younger (referred to as Mama, and played here by Gayle Samuels) has recently lost her husband. Her daughter Beneatha (Angela Mahlatjie), son Walter (Bert LaBonte), his wife Ruth (Zahra Newman) and their son Travis (Gaius Nolan) are eagerly waiting a $10,000 life insurance check that will change their lives.

The Younger family are in pursuit of their own American dream, and this money is their chance to achieve it. Walter wants to invest in a small liquor store with two friends so that he can quit his day job as a chauffeur for a ‘rich, white man’. Beneatha has ambitions to attend medical school, and Lena and Ruth dream of a white picket fence.

What is most astonishing about Hansberry’s text is how fresh it still feels. The layers in her writing touch on issues that Australia and the global community is still struggling with today. The play tackles assimilation, the nexus of racism, capitalism and misogyny, even anti-black sentiment within black communities, and yet it never feels like a chore. The dialogue is humorous and joyful in places although Hansberry does not shy away from naming tensions, either.

Enoch’s direction is elegant and restrained, focused on enhancing this tension as well as the chemistry between characters. The set (designed by Mel Page) is a simple open plan kitchen and living room space that opens wide across the stage, book-ended by two bedrooms with large windows.

Verity Hampson’s mood lighting brings these rooms into view in tense private moments of silence or anger for the audience to peer in. With modern-day productions becoming larger in scale and more technology-focused, Enoch’s direction reminds us of the golden age of theatre, where less is more and direction is an act of service to the script.

The dialogue-heavy text and wide-open set means there is nowhere for the actors to hide. Samuels and LaBonte deliver strong performances, leveraging a sweet mother-son chemistry to explore generational differences. Tasked with the more emotional moments, they do sometimes falter but these issues will likely be ironed out as the season progresses.

Newman is stunning as Ruth, delivering a complexity of emotions in moments of silence. Mahlatjie adds authenticity to Beneatha’s journey toward understanding her African heritage.

Nancy Denis steals the show as the hilariously controversial neighbour Mrs Johnson. Leinad Walker is the perfect snob as George Murchison. Adolphus Waylee is patient and clear as Joseph Asagai. His conversation with Beneatha on the cyclical nature of progress and the pursuit of civil liberty is one of the show’s most profound moments.

There are two culturally significant aspects of this production of A Raisin in the Sun that make it an important watch. The first is the way that it interrogates the different belief systems within a single community in a nuanced way, as if refuting the assumption that all people of colour think the same.

The second is the way it portrays black failure. To allow a person of colour to be imperfect in their pursuit for success, and still be loved and forgiven at a time when black failure sometimes led to lynching or prison, is a statement in itself.

Over 60 years after its premiere, we still have a lot to learn from Hansberry.

A Raisin in the Sun

Sydney Theatre Company

Wharf 1 Theatre, Sydney

Director: Wesley Enoch

Designer: Mel Page

Lighting Designer: Verity Hampson

Composer and Sound Designer: Brendon Boney

Production Dramaturg and Understudy Director: Zindzi Okenyo

Cultural Consultant: Charles Allen

Fight Director: Nigel Poulton

Intimacy Coordinator: Chloë Dallimore

Accent Coach: Amani Dorn

Voice Coach: Jennifer White

Cast: Nancy Denis, Bert LaBonte, Angela Mahlatjie, Zahra Newman, Gaius Nolan, Gayle Samuels, Leinad Walker, Jacob Warner, Adolphus Waylee and Ibrahima Yade

Tickets: from $48

A Raisin in the Sun plays until 15 October 2022.