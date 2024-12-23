Theatre review: A Christmas Carol, Subiaco Arts Centre

Bogan Literature presented A Christmas Carol as a light-hearted reinvention of Charles Dickens’ famous novel. The production is set in Perth and is likely the first of over 100 versions of Dickens’ story to be proudly, intentionally bogan.

The show was brought to the stage by BS Productions, a collective of writers, performers, comedians and improvisers, responsible for a decade’s worth of the Perth Fringe World favourite, Bogan Shakespeare.

Writer/ director/ producer, Dean Lovatt, played the Narrator as well as real estate tycoon, Ebenezer Scrooge. On Christmas Eve and following a ghostly visitation from former business partner Jacob Marley, Scrooge received visits from the ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Future. Moments were presented as comic encounters to persuade Scrooge to relinquish stinginess in preference for kindness, even if it meant expressing gratitude for Aunt Linda’s predictable gift-giving.

Lovatt appeared comfortable and confident on stage. As the opening Narrator, his pace was a little rushed, as though eager to get started as Scrooge. His writing includes some clever one-liners: “What the Dickens?” And local references: “my alma mater”, “Perth Mod”. But the script predominantly buzzed with colloquialisms, slang or rehashes of Dickens’ writing: “Bah Humbuggery”! As Scrooge, Lovatt moved between serious delivery of lines and bawdy expressions of humour. His red and black chequered flannel nightgown was a cute touch.

Four other performers juggled multiple character roles through exaggerated affectations and ‘boganisms’, occasionally with overly forced delivery. Andrew Dawson’s performance as Young Scrooge was nuanced and sensitive, and Maiken Kruger as his girlfriend, Belle, added depth to the unfolding narrative. More focused attention to movement patterns and gestures may have enhanced many of the roles.

The set was sparse with moveable flats used effectively to create distinct scenes. The sound and lighting were nicely designed to enhance moments of humour. In a shopping centre scene, props were used to effect chaos, highlighting the stress of Christmas. A shopping trolley repeatedly bumping into Scrooge built momentum, creating a hellscape at this time of year that’s relatable for many Aussie audiences.

At times artistic direction and creative intentions were somewhat unclear. Tiny Tim portrayed as a hand puppet was a little confusing (aside from size) given the importance of the Dickens’ character as a catalyst for transformation in Scrooge.

In one scene, Scrooge asked, “What is the meaning of Christmas?” which perhaps is at the heart of Dickens’ story. While there was some discussion about purpose and meaning, deeper concerns around social inequities, moral duties and Christian charity were ultimately left uninterrogated, even when Scrooge later asked of the Christmas festivities, “‘Why do you do it?”

The production was a long 80 minutes and would have benefited from trimming the script and providing stronger movement direction for accenting scenes. The play was driven by jokes delivered rote, yet these held possibilities for playful interactions with audience members. There were unexpected moments where the performers’ opportunity to respond to audience members were taken, which highlighted the potential improvisational and comedic skill of those on stage.

Read: Book review: Cat Lady Manifesto, Anna Go-Go

A Christmas Carol, as presented by Bogan Literature, aimed for a comic retelling of Dickens’ original story, obliquely alluding to themes of redemption and transformation possible through the choices we make – as Tiny Tim observed, “God bless us, every one!”

A Christmas Carol

Presented by Bogan Literature

Subiaco Arts Centre, Perth

Produced by BS Productions

Producer/ Writer/ Director: Dean Lovatt

Production Manager/ Stage Manager/ Sound Design: Simonne Matthews

Assistant Stage Manager/ Stagehand: Matilda Cuthbert

Costume Design: Merri Ford

Lighting Design: Jolene Whibley

Set Design: Tracey Shaw

Cast: Dean Lovatt, Jess Lally, Andrew Dawson, Sarah Courtis, Maiken Kruger

A Christmas Carol was performed 4-21 December 2024.