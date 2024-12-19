News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: Cat Lady Manifesto, Anna Go-Go

A jaunt through the history of that most maligned trope, 'the (crazy) cat lady', and a reclamation of its power.
19 Dec 2024 22:45
Thuy On
Two panels; On the left is the writer Anna Go-Go, who is wearing a black and red print top and holding onto her black and white cat. On the right is the cover of her book. It's pink and features Anna Go-Go wearing pink and black leopard print top holding onto a tabby cat.

Writing and Publishing

Anna Go-Go with her cat Blinky. Photo: Leanne Shingles.

Share Icon

The handsome pink hardback copy of Cat Lady Manifesto features the author, Anna Go-Go, with a glamorously tousled up-do and (pink) leopard print dress, holding aloft and smooching a tabby cat – who, it must be admitted, doesn’t look too impressed by her ministrations.

Cat Lady Manifesto is both a celebration of these haughty felines and a passionate rebuttal of all the negative associations that society at large has cast upon the unholy trinity: single, childless women – usually accessorised with a cat.

The addition of this companion creature, hence the pejorative ‘crazy cat lady’ seems to rile some sectors of the (right-wing) community, who scorn and fear the prospect of independent women blithely going about their own way in the world, unshackled to expectations of marriage or motherhood. The predominant cat lady trope, after all, is one exemplified by a character in The Simpsons: elderly, raving and isolated with an army of furry squealers attached to her shapeless sack-like body.

This figure is weaponised and used as a cautionary tale for girls and young women: if they are too ambitious, if they don’t settle down and cosy into partnered domesticity, they too will end up as one of these tragic, pitiable figures living on the fringes of respectable life.

But, as Go-Go expounds, “As we zoom up and down the hallways of history, art and culture you will see that we cat ladies are not society’s rejects. We have been brave, fabulous pioneers of female liberation since the dawn of time.”

The book also examines a range of misogynistic practices that besmirch women who enjoy feline company, usually to the exclusion of men. Like, of course, the association with witches, those rebellious women with their cat familiars who, for whatever reason, dared to step outsider the realms of propriety and were condemned for their actions. The medieval witch hunt set the tone for centuries to come in terms of suspicion forever being cast on women who behaved outside the patriarchal codes of conduct.

Cat Lady Manifesto interlaces Go-Go’s own personal experiences with research on a range of sociological research, such as how contemporary single women generally fare better than single men, not having to put up with ‘hetero pessimism’, and also shows how women fighting for voting rights were held up to ridicule by propaganda pictures portraying them as dressed-up cats. The Suffragettes merely turned that insult on its head by depicting themselves as bandaged cats, but still determined to keep fighting. 

And why in the name of all things sexist, is the male equivalent to ‘crazy cat lazy’ the far cuddlier moniker of ‘cat dad’?

In between the mostly lightweight material and, of course, plenty of photos and images of all manner of cats, there are some interesting points raised; for instance: “Mythological cats were connected to female deities and cats in many (if not all) ancient cultures were connected to women, good luck, abundance, fertility, war, motherhood and domestic life. It’s not hard to see how easily misogyny can be projected onto them.”

Read: Book review: Tomorrow There Will Be Sun: A Hope Prize Anthology, various authors

From cat worship in ancient cultures, to honorary cat ladies like Mark Twain, Abraham Lincoln and Gustav Klimt, to the health benefits of having cats reside with you, to famous cat ladies like Taylor Swift and the superhero Catwoman, this book is a righteous manifesto for all lovers of these furry mini-deities. It is, of course, dedicated to Go-Go’s own best friend, Blinky.

Cat Lady Manifesto, Anna Go-Go
Publisher: Affirm Press
ISBN: 9781923046481
Format: Hardback
Pages: 256pp
Publication date: 26 November 2024
RRP: $34.99

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Visual Arts Performing Arts Film News Digital Television All Arts Reviews Features Fiction
More
John Marsden, an man with grey hair and a red jumper smiling. There are shelves of books behind him.
News

Vale John Marsden

John Marsden, the author of the award-winning, best-selling YA 'Tomorrow' series, has died at 74.

Thuy On
Two panels. On the left is writer John Merkel. He has dark hair and is wearing a dark jacket with green shirt. On the right is the cover of the book 'Tomorrow There Will Be Sun', with an illustration of rising suns.
Reviews

Book review: Tomorrow There Will Be Sun: A Hope Prize Anthology, various authors

These excellent short stories reveal both the evil and the good in humanity.

Erich Mayer
Typewriter with a paper displaying “AI ETHICS” in capital letters.
Features

AI is ‘disrupting’ book publishing: do we want its 'art'?

The embrace of AI may produce some useful innovations and efficiencies in publishing, but will also impact on people working…

The Conversation
2024 Queensland Regional Art Awards, Emerging Artist Award winner, Teddy Horton, for 'Stars Align'. A black and white image of a cowboy chasing a ufo.
News

Opportunities and awards

EOIs open for Melbourne Design Week and NT Performing Arts Development, plus winner of Emerging Playwright Commission, and more!

Celina Lei
Two panels. On the left is Daneil Juckes, who has brown hair and is wearing a grey t-shirt. On the right is the cover of his book, 'The Moment of the Essay' which has an orange and pink column on the diagonal.
Reviews

Book review: The Moment of the Essay, Daniel Juckes

Some interesting analysis of Australian essayists, but greater breadth and depth would have been welcome.

David Burton
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login