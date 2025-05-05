Theare review: IRL, KXT Broadway

Lewis Treston knows a thing or two about how to write a funny play. With hits like Hot Tub and Hubris and Humiliation having set an expectation, Treston’s newest work, IRL, does not disappoint.

IRL fuses queer, comic book and online dating cultures into 100 (very) odd minutes of convention-defying storytelling that defies classic theatre culture.

Set in the contemporary world of cyber socialising and serious cosplay, IRL is fast and frenetic, slapstick and witty, utterly bizarre yet discerning. And it is oh so camp.

Alexei (Andrew Fraser) is a 17-year-old gay boy, out and trying to get about. He is naïve and lacks confidence, delving into fantasy for refuge. We first meet Alexei when he makes a graceless entry, falling flat on his face, attired in a Disney-inspired pink princess dress.

Alexei has been communicating with a man on Tumblr who only identifies himself as ‘T’. Neither Alexei or T have exchanged any photos or even descriptions of each other, but they have formed a strong digital bond and after texting back and forth (in scenes that are hilarious, if disturbingly relatable) they agree to meet at an upcoming Supernova convention.

The meet-up, of course, does not go quite to plan, though thanks to a Marvel-level deus ex machina, things get back on track … after a bumpy ride with lots of loops and twists and turns.

Fraser is on stage virtually the whole time and it is a tour de force. He has a natural sense of comedy, with precision timing, revealing facial expressions and gestures, and impressive physicality.

He’s joined by three equally talented performers who play multiple roles: Leon Walshe, Bridget Haberecht and Dominic Lui. The four of them working together are synergetic.

KXT Broadway’s intimate theatre space and transverse set-up is perfect for this performance, which is very much character-based and owes a lot of its laughs to nuanced gestures.

Many more of its laughs, though, come from broad physical comedy. Credit to choreographer/movement director, Cassidy McDermott-Smith for very effective fight scenes and animation-style moves. Also to costume designer, Lily Mateljan for clever cosplay creations and versatile outfits that allow for quick changes and quick laughs.

Eugene Lynch directs this mayhem with a controlled hand, recognising there is some tenderness in the madness and also allowing space for Treston’s sharp, quasi political observations to come through without being preachy.

Read: Book review: Highways and Byways, Jimmy Barnes

A knowledge of the various pop culture multiverses may be advantageous, but is not necessary; you’ll still have a load of fun.

IRL, by Lewis Treston

KXT on Broadway

Director/Producer: Eugene Lynch

Dramaturg: Aaron Ronalds

Voice and Text Coach: Patrick Klavins

Intimacy Consultant: Madee Osborn

Assistant Director: Talia Benatar

Stage Manager: Sherydan Simson

Assistant Stage Manager: Thomas Hamilton

Choreographer/Movement Director: Cassidy McDermott-Smith

Set Designer: Lochie Odgers

Costume Designer: Lily Mateljan

Lighting Designer: Topaz Marlay-Cole

Cast: Andrew Fraser, Leon Walshe, Bridget Haberecht, Dominic Lui

IRL will be performed at KXT On Broadway, 181 Broadway, Ultimo NSW until 10 May 2025.