News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

The Unconformity review: a festival that finds its own way

One of Australia's most remote arts festivals has no problem drawing audiences for its unique embedded, and genuine, program.
20 Oct 2025 11:02
Gina Fairley
Close up photograph of a person's arm holding a yellow signal flag in the landscape as part of The Unconformity.

All Arts

Detail, ‘Unrise’ and ‘Semaphore Score’, The Unconformity 2025. Photo: ArtsHub.

Share Icon

‘At the far edge of an island at the bottom of the world, a road winds into the mountains.’ It’s the perfect opening line for The Unconformity – a festival inseparable from its place. Getting there is half the experience: the four-hour drive from Hobart or Launceston to the remote west coast of lutruwita/Tasmania slows you down, tuning your senses into the landscape ahead.

Fittingly, the festival begins with Unrise – a steep dawn hike up Mt Owen through land regenerating from years of copper mining-induced acid rain. At the summit, a semaphore signal delivers a Welcome to Country in the revived language of palawa kani, sent from Penhgara – the historic home of the Mt Lyell Mine manager. Using handmade flags dyed with native botanicals, the message moves from station to station and then out to the landscape. It is the project of Margaret Woodward and Justy Phillips, and it is smart, poetic and incredibly moving.

Woman at table with others talking about art in hands-on project. The Unconformity
Emma Bugg with participants in ‘Elemental Memories’ at The Unconformity, 2025. Photo: ArtsHub.

Participation runs through everything here. Visitors pen their own semaphore messages, string charms with jeweller Emma Bugg, or limber up for a hilariously earnest ‘physie’ class with the School of Physical Culture. There are few tickets, few barriers – just a sense of shared adventure.

The Unconformity: makes you feel a local

The weather is ever present, always reminding you of where you are. It only adds to the occasion.

Born from the Queenstown Heritage and Arts Festival (established in 2009 by founding Artistic Director Travis Tiddy), The Unconformity re-emerged in 2016 with a new edge – experimental, resilient, and resolutely place-based. It’s worked. In 2023, it was the only festival to receive multi-year Federal funding (the major festivals supported by Festivals Australia notwithstanding).

This year’s program, led by Californian-born Artistic Director Loren Kronemyer and CEO Louisa Gordon (both with Mona Foma roots), continues that legacy. Every work originates from this place – through artist residencies – so connections run deep. There’s no “fly-in” art here, and that long tail of the festival is felt by audiences.

Local resident and former mine electrician David Fitzpatrick exemplifies that bond. His one-on-one drawing sessions create ‘psychic portraits’, revealing the human face of this resilient town.

Highlights at The Unconformity

Another subtle, yet incredibly powerful project is Bridget Baskerville’s Overflow, a kinetic sculpture that suspends metal strips into the Queen River, their slow transformation because of the acidic waters mirroring the landscape’s eco-history. Nearby, metal panels with beautiful patinas etched by the toxic water source bring past and present together. It is a subtle yet extremely poignant piece.

It is presented in the local Lions Club shed, one of many projects utilising community buildings from the library to empty shops and vacated pubs, which further imprints art on the DNA of this place.

Man suspended from ceiling from ropes in balance with a log. The Unconformity, Luke George
Luke George performing ‘Fell’ at The Unconformity, 2025. Photo: ArtsHub.

This is most spectacularly achieved by choreographer/artist Luke George‘s Tasmanian premiere of Fell unfolding in a working saw mill beneath a forested mountain. Developed during a residency in 2022, the 45-minute performance starts with George asking volunteers to help carry a log equalling his body weight into the mill, before suspending it – and himself – using ropes and carabiners. It’s a visually simple yet physically and conceptually complex piece. It is transfixing.

Read: Fell review: Luke George’s performance leaves you hanging

Meanwhile, Panjat Hujan (“Climbing the Rain”) by Tony Yap blends Sulawesi shamanism with contemporary dance in a haze of smoke and light in the Scout Hall – mysterious, trance-like, slightly frenetic, physically demanding and captivating.

male dancer in black performing in a smokey room with projected image behind him. The Unconformity
Tony Yap, ‘Panjat Hujan’ at The Unconformity, 2025. Photo: ArtsHub.

Kronemyer has hitched the festival to an Asialink exchange program allowing Yap and artist Arif Furqan to develop and present work, again reiterating the ambition of this remote festival and how its centring of knowledge sharing on multiple levels.

Quirky, clever and genuine experiences define The Unconformity

Jessee Lee Johns’ Commonwealth of New Bayswater might be the festival’s quirkiest gem – a micro-nation built in a side alley, complete with tourist visas, its own currency, and a ramshackle Utopian Workers Club serving beer.

Johns has handcrafted his world from scavenged materials, including the beautifully constructed CIOMA (the Contemporary Institute of Modern Art), which showcases citizen-made works created at Johns’ ‘Content Mine’, turning corroded metal elements into artistic assemblages.

rusted metal found objects displayed on a shelf. The Unconformity
Jessee Lee Johns, ‘Content Mine’ at The Unconformity, 2025. Photo: ArtsHub.

Equally unmissable is Jewelled Nights, an immersive theatre work about the School of Physical Culture, a hilarious, gender-twisting homage to Tasmanian icon Marie Bjelke Petersen, delivered with camp theatrical flair by Constance ARI (Jacqueline Dortmans, HK Vermeulen, Arafura Scott and Gabrielle Cayoun).

man and woman dressed in fluro costumes, doing physical dance art work. The Unconformity
‘School of Physical Culture’ performed by Constance ARI, The Unconformity 2025. Photo: ArtsHub

Rounding out the four-day festival are The Unconformity Art Trail; a platform for talks at Moonland; a fabulous exhibition at Print West; and The Unconformity’s signature program of music on Crib Road, which is transformed by fairy lights, open fires and food trucks. Walkability is a key factor of this event’s success.

The old Mt Lyell Mining Company motto was, ‘We find a way or we make it.’ The Unconformity takes that ambition and gives it a contemporary stamp – transforming endurance into art and remoteness into community. It lingers long after you leave, and has you drumming your fingers counting down until the next edition.

The Unconformity, Queenstown, Tasmania was presented from 16-19 October 2025.

The writer visited Queenstown as a guest of The Unconformity.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

Steve Bastoni, Lachy Hulme and Daniela Farinacci in a promotional image for Melbourne Theatre Company's 2026 production, 'West Gate'. The actors' faces are shown several times, calm, shocked and grieving. An image of the West Gate Bridge has been lightly superimposed over the photograph.
News

2026 season announcements: our rolling guide to the performing arts

Orchestras, recital centres, theatre companies and more: we're compiling a list of 2026 season announcements, to be updated regularly, for…

Richard Watts
Gallery view with painted yellow walls, historic painting and black and white wall vinyls from photographs. Dangerously Modern.
Reviews

Dangerously Modern review: fearless women artists who disrupted the male canon

Rewriting Australian art history, ‘Dangerously Modern’ at the Art Gallery of NSW is equally erudite and entertaining.

Gina Fairley
Exterior view of historical building and forecourt with people. The Louvre
News

Brazen theft at The Louvre targets prized jewellery collection

It only took four minutes, in broad daylight, to close the world’s most famous museum in a daring heist, with…

Gina Fairley
Man suspended from ceiling from ropes in balance with a log. The Unconformity, Luke George
Reviews

Fell review: Luke George’s performance leaves you hanging

Performed in a working saw mill, Luke George rivets audiences in a highly physical and poetic work for The Unconformity…

Gina Fairley
Tapestry detail of figures ghostly figures in golden background Arthur Boyd NGA 2026.
News

National Gallery of Australia leads with 2026 program release, but doesn’t raise the pulse

Rosalie Gascoigne survey, Arthur Boyd tapestries, car culture and Aboriginal-led major exhibitions define 2026 for the National Gallery.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login