Exit interview: Travis Tiddy, The Unconformity

In 2009, Travis Tiddy helped establish the biennial Queenstown Heritage and Arts Festival, now known as Tasmania’s renowned West Coast arts festival, The Unconformity. He recently finished up as the festival’s Artistic Director and CEO, having decided earlier this year that it was the right time to move on.

‘I feel like we’ve achieved a lot and the organisation is on a really healthy footing. So it just felt like, organically, it was a good moment to support the organisation and myself to work out what’s next,’ Tiddy says.

The inaugural Queenstown Heritage and Arts Festival was held in 2010, the first of three such festivals presented under that name. It was established after the community group Project Queenstown – of which Tiddy was a member – distributed a questionnaire asking locals to identify the town’s unmet needs.

‘One of the things that came back from that survey was this public observation that the town didn’t have a festival, and so because we were the people who had asked that question, when we saw the response we thought, “Well, let’s give it a crack”. Thus, the story of The Unconformity is one of this expanding intent and evolving scope over time,’ Tiddy explains.

‘In the early days there was a strict social imperative for putting on a festival for the town. And our intuition, even from those early days, was that we’ll build this thing from scratch. We didn’t even have the language for what we were doing. We were just working on intuition. But looking back, you could say the DNA of The Unconformity was set in those very early conversations.’

The Queenstown Heritage and Arts Festival changed its name to The Unconformity in 2016, by which time it had already established itself as a festival uniquely of its place – as typified by events in the 2012 program, which commemorated the North Mount Lyell disaster of 1912 in which 42 miners were killed.

Queenstown ‘is not a place that you tour other cultural experiences to, and ways of doing things that make sense elsewhere just completely break down in this regional setting,’ Tiddy explains.

‘So we knew that we were devising this thing from a bedrock level, even in those early days, and that’s why I think it garnered attention quickly – it felt unique within the sector very early… We realised there was this national awareness and profile and regard for what we were doing, which was really humbling and also important for our region to be in that national conversation, especially considering the grassroots genesis of the entire idea.’

Organic growth from the bedrock

With the festival having grown out of Queenstown’s bedrock – a term Tiddy specifically uses to reference the former mining town’s geological underpinnings while also evoking sparse ground in which seeds can struggle to germinate – its organic development has been central to The Unconformity’s success, Tiddy believes.

‘We know that cultural structures often reject or even grow in opposition to firm handling, and people can try to devise outcomes with all the greatest intent in the world, but they’re slippery things. They can only organically move forward, I think, with really strong values being set around integrity and slow time and long term visioning and intent.’

Asked to articulate The Unconformity’s values, Tiddy answers, ‘I think there’s a need for deep integrity in how you position people within these cultural structures, the knowledge that while we might be talking about strategic priorities and grand, important goals to aim for, they’re threaded together and given meaning by kitchen table conversations with artists and starting off at an early ideas level about how you will support cultural expression in place. That integrity is key, as is giving it time.’

The deliberate decision to hold the festival biennially has also been important to The Unconformity’s success, Tiddy continues.

‘A structure which gives us a two-year roadmap per festival has been really critical. Place-based logic is something that we talk about a lot, but it is so crucial, and I think that that long term intent and commitment creates opportunities in an organic way,’ he explains.

‘Fifteen years ago, when we started this journey, the community of the West Coast could have been rightly called a pretty conservative place to be, and for a practicing artist to be there in a potentially non-traditional sense with their art form, they would [most] likely not have been seen.

‘But I think adhering to those values, and committing to diversity, and letting the actual work that you program be the message and letting the experience be the message, all has a catalytic impact. We’ve seen it happen and it’s transformative. So it’s not like we have a value set that is manifestly different from other places and other organisations; it’s just that we’ve lived with them with continuity for a long period of time that’s been part of the success,’ Tiddy says.

Changes and challenges

Reflecting on The Unconformity’s development over time prompts Tiddy to reflect on how he has changed as the festival has grown.

‘I commenced my role with the organisation as a volunteer, working with a group of other people to conceive of a festival, and I was a baby-faced 25-year-old who had just returned from backpacking overseas to live with mum and dad when all of that happened,’ Tiddy says.

‘Seven festivals later, and 15 years down the track, I’m a different person in a different stage of life. I’ve entered my 40s, I’ve met my long term partner, and we’ve built a family.

Travis Tiddy in the festival’s early days. Photo: Supplied.

‘The Unconformity has been a really dominant force in our lives, and it’s a really core part of my identity and my DNA, and for all those reasons it’s been really important to me, but also it feels like it’s time to discover what’s new and what’s next – to contribute to the cultural life of lutruwita/Tasmania in another capacity,’ he adds.

During Tiddy’s time with The Unconformity, the festival has presented 235 creative projects, hosted 31 artist residencies and seed-funded 37 regional capacity and infrastructure building projects.

Of all of the events he has helped facilitate and present, Tiddy says he is proudest of the festival’s return last year after the pandemic forced the closure of The Unconformity’s 2021 edition on its opening day.

‘I think one of our biggest achievements, and one that I’m most proud of, is the fact that we returned in 2023 and delivered last year’s festival. The act of cancelling a cultural structure like an arts festival in a small mining town, with hundreds upon hundreds of people involved, and un-producing that on its opening day was really significant.

Read: OzAsia Festival’s 2024 Artistic Producer shares career insights and what to look out for in this year’s program

‘For the organisation and for the community involved, we viewed that, genuinely, as a traumatic thing that we had to work through and something that a lot of organisations wouldn’t have survived,’ he says.

‘In my mind, it’s a testament to the calibre of everybody involved, and the resolute support of community members and our partners that we were able to return. Because if we cast our minds back, we postponed the 2020 festival for 12 months, and then we cancelled the 2021 festival on its opening day – so that there had been a five-year gap between the 2018 festival and the 2023 festival. So to still be here and still have resolute support is, I think, one of our biggest achievements.’

Handover advice

Tiddy declines to comment on the record about what advice he might have for Louisa Gordon, The Unconformity’s new CEO. ‘I don’t know about that one. I might keep that one for our mass handover notes, so I probably won’t commit to something publicly in that space,’ he says.

Quickly flipping the question around, ArtsHub instead asks if Tiddy has any advice for the people of Queenstown, who could potentially be suspicious of an outsider coming in to replace Tiddy, a local, and to run a festival that is so deeply rooted in the town’s location and history.

‘Queenstown is defined by what it did to a landscape and it’s defined by pulling minerals from under the mountains, and it’s defined by what that has cost the local community in terms of livelihoods. And for me, there’s always been more to uncover, and The Unconformity has been a part of that story,’ he replies.

‘And for me, change can be good and change can be empowering, and that’s the role of the festival in a transformative sense. So, I really expect that a lot of the foundation work that The Unconformity has built over the last 15 years – and the goodwill that it’s generated in providing such a public service for the West Coast community – will continue into the future.’

Travis Tiddy’s last day with The Unconformity was Friday 2 August 2024.