News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Sonic and graphic review: Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon, Scienceworks Planetarium

Pink Floyd's iconic album plays to space graphics in the immersive stereo surround of the Planetarium.
8 Jul 2024
Thuy On
A space man is walking on surface of a moon. The lighting is a yellow haze. In the foreground are people seated, looking up at him in the spherical shape of the planetarium.

Film

Video frame of ‘Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon’. Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

By popular demand, Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon returns to the Planetarium after selling out a few months ago; on this Friday night (5 July), it was a sold-out session as well. There are obviously plenty of fans wanting to experience the band’s music in stereo sound vibrating around the 10-metre dome ceiling of the Planetarium.

The very title of Pink Floyd’s 1973 album, The Dark Side of the Moon, naturally lends itself to interpretation of interplanetary visuals and it seems completely apposite that its 50th birthday would be represented by a space-and-time celebration of graphic illuminations. It’s a collaboration between NSC Creative, which has wrangled the visual production efforts, and Pink Floyd’s long-time creative collaborator Aubrey Powell from Hipgnosis.

Running the entire length of the album’s 45 minutes of airplay, the session consists of graphics of typical space paraphernalia: shuttles, astronauts, galaxies, planets and suns. Every side of lunar magnificence is depicted – not just its dark side– including close-ups of its cratered surfaces. But there are also depictions of fractals, spirographs and various geometric shapes, canyons and valleys, intricate clockwork and even at one point, pulsating neon jellyfish. Each song plays to a different theme.

The whole effect is psychedelic; you’d be forgiven for closing your eyes at various points to ward off dizziness and to try and avoid the uneasy sensation of space debris hurtling at you with what seems like 3D solidity.

Read: Book review: The Cautious Traveller’s Guide to the Wastelands, Sarah Brooks

If you love Pink Floyd and fancy listening to their seminal album (which has, incidentally, sold over 45 million copies) in an all immersive and surround sound environment, with accompanying trippy graphics, then this is a sonic blast of a night out.

Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon will be shown on 12, 19 and 26 July 2024 at the Scienceworks Planetarium. Tickets: $20-$45

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Digital Visual Arts Performing Arts Television Writing and Publishing News All Arts Features Opinions & Analysis Sponsored
More
Selma Coultard and Mervyn Rubuntja at the Desert Mob Symposium 2023. Photo: Rhett Hammerton. A dark-skinned Aboriginal man with a short grey beard gestures with his left hand while holding a microphone in his right hand, into which he is speaking. He wears a brown hat, brown jacket and tan-coloured slacks. A brown-skinned Aboriginal woman wearing glasses, with her hair hair held back by a headscarf, sits to his right, but she is not the main focus of the photograph. The two sit beneath a screen, suggesting they are speaking on stage together.
Sponsored

Culture keeps the fire burning at Desert Mob

Desert Mob ignites Mparntwe/Alice Springs with First Nations pride and supports ethical purchasing of artworks alongside diverse programming.

Celina Lei
Inside Out 2. Image: Disney. Anxiety greets core emotions, Joy, Anger, Fear, Disgust and Sadness in headquarters.
Reviews

Film review: Inside Out 2

With fast pacing, great visuals and enough emotional depth, 'Inside Out 2' delivers on more than one front.

Celina Lei
King's Honours Medals.
News

Appalling lack of King's Birthday Honours for the arts

Where are the artists? ArtsHub takes a look at this year's King's List Honours to gauge how the arts were…

Gina Fairley
SBS on Demand. Nicole Kidman Eyes Wide Open.
Features

Streaming June 2024: new shows to stream on Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime, Stan, ABC iview, SBS On Demand and more…

Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream in Australia on all major streaming platforms this month.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Three people face towards a screen on which an evocative image of a woman is displayed.
Sponsored

Innovating at the point where theatre and cinema converge

After honing his skills in NIDA’s MFA Directing course, multimedia theatre-maker Mark Bolotin has embraced his ever-evolving practice with gusto.

Richard Watts
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login