Vivid Sydney 2025 program, freshly released and packed

Back again for more, Vivid Sydney has unveiled what’s on the cards for 2025. Opening on Friday 23 May and concluding on Saturday 14 June, Vivid Sydney is taking on a new layout and a new theme after interacting with ‘humanity’ in 2024. This year, the festival will fuse lights, food, music and ideas to explore a new theme: ‘Dream’.

Festival Director, Gill Minervini, explains how Vivid Sydney’s 2025 theme connects with all.

“Dreaming is as old as time and as universal as life itself. Dreams can be prophetic, life changing and inspirational, as well as trivial, hilarious or terrifying,” Minervini says. “These interactions are evident in every aspect of Vivid Sydney’s program this year.”

Vivid Sydney, Dream, strives to bring something for everyone, fusing thought-provoking talks, captivating lights and haunting experiences. Here are some highlights from each section of the program.

Ideas, dreams and thoughts

Free to enjoy, Vivid Ideas will offer Stranger Things: The Experience at Luna Park Sydney where folks can explore the TV show’s mysterious town, Hawkins, circa 1983, designed by the Netflix show creators themselves.

Also to come, the weekly series Firetalk will bring together First Nations storytellers to share their ideas at Barangaroo Reserve with nights full of sparks and warmth.

Continuing an exploration into the mind, the festival will host ticketed events with celebrated scientist Professor Matthew Walker and the Creative Director of TIME magazine, D W Pine, as they individually discuss some dreamy ideas. On 27 May, Walker will present Why We Sleep and on 29 May, Pine will unpack the question Where Do Ideas Come From?

Feeling hungry?

Venture inside Sydney’s underground passageway, Muru Giligu ‘path of light’, where acclaimed culinary figure Nigella Lawson will curate three Vivid Sydney Dinner events.

“Visitors cram themselves into Sydney in summer, but for me the magical time is in winter, during Vivid Sydney! And, having loved it for years, it is the hugest thrill to be part of the Vivid Food program this year,” Lawson says.

The Vivid Chef Series will return with displays from international chefs in a showcase of innovation inside the dining institutions of Sydney. Meanwhile, Vivid Fire Kitchen will take over The Goods Line walkway with heat and flavour.

Vivid Fire Kitchen. Image: Supplied.

A global music line-up

Vivid Music’s Tumbalong Nights has free concerts and performances prepared for Darling Harbour and Circular Quay and the Rocks presenting artists from across the world. Some featured musicians include Australian band Winston Surfshirt and Grammy-winning African artist Dobet Gnahoré.

Other artists cropping up across Sydney include techno producer Mall Grab from the UK, R&B singer Ravyn Lenae and UK rapping duo Pete & Bas, in venues for Vivid Music such as Oxford Art Factory, City Recital Hall and the Sydney Opera House. Find out who else is in the program.

Bright light city

Throughout the festival, Vivid Light will display 3D projections and interactive installations, and even offer a chance for visitors to design their own light projection. The free Vivid Light Walk will illuminate eight new buildings and landmarks across the city. Upon the Sydney Opera House, the bold and uncompromising work of the late Australian artist David McDiarmid will be projected for visitors to see, the piece entitled Lighting of the Sails: Kiss of Light.

Vivid 2025 Light Renders. Video: Supplied.

John Graham, Minister for Jobs and Tourism, Minister for the Arts, Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy praises Vivid Sydney’s variety and dedication to offering free experiences in the face of the cost-of-living crisis. This year, over 75% of the program is free.

“Vivid Sydney continues to find exciting new ways and places to bring colour, creativity and fun to our city,” he says. “From surprising outdoor dining experiences, to artistic light projections on our most famous landmarks and big free live shows in Tumbalong Park – Vivid Sydney has something for everyone whether you’re a visitor or a local.”

Tickets for Vivid Sydney 2025 are on sale now. Find out more about what the festival has to offer here.