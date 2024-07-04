News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: The Cautious Traveller’s Guide to the Wastelands, Sarah Brooks

A sweeping novel of strange lands, mysterious characters, and a train journey that will change the world.
4 Jul 2024
Jemimah Brewster
Two panels. On the left is a blonde woman with glasses and a black top. On the right is a cover of a book with 'The Cautious Traveller's Guide to the Wastelands' written in black. The cover is black and tan with a picture of an incoming train.

Writing and Publishing

Author Sarah Brooks. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Sarah Brooks’ The Cautious Traveller’s Guide to the Wastelands is a brilliant and unique story of a train journey that changes the world.

In 1899, on the eve of a new age of industry and progress, the Trans-Siberia company runs the great train that crosses the mysterious and dangerous Wastelands – a wild, uninhabited landscape between Beijing and Moscow. The train crosses between the two cities, passing through the Great Wall on the Chinese border to carry passengers and goods over the thousands of untamed miles to the wall at the Russian border.

But as the journey progresses it becomes clear that this crossing is different, no matter how much the Company representatives insist that the great train is impenetrable and cannot be stopped. Weiwei, an adolescent who was born and raised on the train, wholeheartedly believes in the machine and the people who run it – they are her family and the train is her home.

Marya, a young woman in disguise, is determined to find out what happened to her father after his work on the train and subsequent slow demise. And Henry, the disgraced English naturalist, believes that presenting specimens of the unstudied Wastelands flora and fauna at the Great Exhibition in Moscow will redeem his career, and he is willing to break every rule of the train to achieve his goal. 

This is a truly unique and brilliant story; the journey through the Wastelands is fraught with danger from both within and without, the landscape a vast and unsettling force that passengers are encouraged to ignore and look past so they do not develop the terrifying Wastelands sickness. The protagonists are each searching for something that they hope to find during the journey, despite the many dangers and the high price they must pay to the train, the land and each other. 

Read: Book review: The Afterlife Confessional, Bill Edgar

This is a story of finding the truth, of unravelling lies and silence to find the beating heart within. It is a story about accepting growth and change, and making way for it, even when it is at great personal cost. This book is perfect for fans of spec fic, lovers of mythology, and even readers of psychological thrillers – the ever-presence of the menacing Wastelands pressing into the train from all sides will give you pause whenever travelling through a vast landscape.

The Cautious Traveller’s Guide to the Wastelands, by Sarah Brooks
Publisher: Weidenfeld & Nicholson (imprint of Hachette)
ISBN: 9781399607544
Format: Paperback
Pages: 336pp
Release date: 25 June 2024
RRP: $34.99

Jemimah Brewster

Jemimah is a Gippsland-based writer and editor working in fiction, creative nonfiction, and newsletters. She reads and reviews books, edits work for other writers, and publishes the fortnightly Substack newsletter The Brew. Find her on Instagram and Facebook.

Related News

Performing Arts Visual Arts Film Digital Television News All Arts Reviews Features Non-Fiction
More
Two panels. On the left is a headshot of a man. He's tanned with short cropped grey hair and wearing a black top. On the right is the cover of a book with 'The Afterlife Confessor' in neon pink and 'Last call for tell all' in neon blue. There is a picture of tombstones in a graveyard in pink and blue shades.
Reviews

Book review: The Afterlife Confessional, Bill Edgar

A unique and heady mix of bereavement, repentance, revenge and regret.

Erich Mayer
Mark Valenzuela, recipient of 2025 Porter Street Commission, in his studio. Photo: Rosina Possingham. A middle-aged man of Filipino descent with a shortly trimmed black beard smiling. He is wearing a brown cap with a green jacket and hands in his pockets. In the background is a studio setting with an array of objects on shelves.
News

Opportunities and awards

Music Victoria Awards open for nominations, ATYP casting, plus winners of ceramic prize, and more!

Celina Lei
Two panels. On the left is a brunette woman with long hair. She is smiling and standing in front of a bookcase. On the right is the cover of a book that says 'Love, Death & Other Scenes' in white font, will and illustration of a couple lying on a bed. You can only see the top of their heads and their arms.
Reviews

Book review: Love, Death & Other Scenes, Nova Weetman

A memoir that tracks the love and loss of a long-term partner.

Hayley Thomas
Two panels. On left is a bald man wearing a floral short sleeve shirt standing in front of foliage. On the right is the cover of a book titled 'Aussie Rock Anthems" in red, blue, black and white colours.
Reviews

Book review: Aussie Rock Anthems: The Stories Behind Our Biggest Hit Songs, Glen Humphries

Music journalist Glen Humphries’ slick, passionate, photo-packed celebration of Australian rock hits some targets but misses others.

Ash Brom
A stack of six books. The tiles on their spines can be seen: 'Only Sound Remains', 'Hospital', 'Wall', 'Praiseworthy' and 'Anam.'
News

Miles Franklin shortlist 2024

Small press publishers dominate the shortlist at this year's Miles Franklin Award.

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login