Robyn – Sexistential review: horny, mature and strikingly candid pop music

With just two albums released in the past 16 years, Swedish pop star Robyn has made a career out of returning on her own terms.

On her ninth studio album, Sexistential, she abandons the woozy sensuality of Honey and harks back to the synth-heavy bionic soundscape of 2010’s Body Talk. Robyn uses this album to pull further back, viewing romance and sex through a sharpened, more mature lens that foregrounds her body and its baser instincts.

Sexistential: eight stunning tracks

The opening track Really Real drops us mid-sex scene: ‘I want to swallow, but it ain’t the same,’ she sings bluntly over arpeggiated synths, setting the stage for a formative, thorny breakup.

The song’s thumping, alien instrumentation peaks with a phone call to her mother, a moment of warmth and grounding that firmly reinforces the fact there’s much more to come. A newfound confidence and optimism follows, carried across eight stunning tracks.

On Sexistential, Robyn writes with an indelicate candour matched by production that is messy, choppy and deliberately chaotic.

Mid-album highlight Sucker For Love begins with a fragmented vocal stutter of its own title, later splintering into fragmented soundbites that cut through the song. It’s a video game-like production quirk that recurs throughout the record, alongside moans, spoken segments and multilingual lyrics.

This abrasive glitchiness may not originate with Robyn, but she and her production team develop it in a way that accentuates the transitional tone of the record. As a result, Sexistential becomes the clear natural evolution of her work by pushing a familiar tone into more unusual territory.

This evolution comes into focus on Blow My Mind, a reworked version of her 2002 track of the same name, now reframed with Sexistential’s production and new lyrics. Once about a romantic relationship, the track is reoriented around the love Robyn has for her son. It’s a beautifully poignant reminder that humans grow and relationships shift with time.

Sexistential: exploring love, sex and the human body

Robyn’s focus on the human body is a throughline on Sexistential. On It Don’t Mean a Thing, she sings, ’we went through every single position’, drawing a frank, straightforward link between love and sex.

The following track Talk To Me shifts to phone sex, circling the repeated plea of ‘talk to me till I’ve arrived’, a witty nod to climax. Lead single Dopamine reframes emotion as both naturally chemical and intensely felt, once again over arpeggiated synths and robotic vocal loops.

The album digs deep into what it means to be human through intentionally direct songwriting that, in its bluntness, becomes both honest and easily digestible.

Sexistential’s perhaps most candid moment arrives with its humour-drenched title track. Over jumpy, jittery synths, Robyn raps a deadpan confession detailing a search for sex while undertaking IVF treatment – ’fuck a Plan B… I’m already ten weeks in maternity /Adam Driver always did kinda give me a boner’, she adds wryly, recounting a conversation with her doctor in a laughter-inducing moment that illuminates the core of this record.

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Robyn stated that the ‘purpose of (her) life is to stay horny’, and it’s abundantly evident on Sexistential that she’s doing exactly that, embracing her body, emotions and sexuality while remaining unmistakeably herself.

Sexistential stands apart in the broader renaissance of confessional pop as a blunt but clear-cut record of striking clarity. It pioneers a sharper and more self-aware approach to the genre and leans into a breathtaking attitude of carelessness and candour.

It’s the kind of record that makes an eight-year wait feel earned, and worth doing all over again.

Robyn – Sexistential is out 27 March 2026 via Konichiwa/Young and locally through Remote Control.

This article is published as part of ArtsHub’s Creative Journalism Fellowship, an initiative supported by the NSW Government through Create NSW.

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