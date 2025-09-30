News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Prism review: Australian Ballet dancers shine in an electrifying triple bill

Prism features Jerome Robbins’ Glass Pieces, William Forsythe's adaptation of his Barre Project, and Stephanie Lake’s new work Seven Days.
30 Sep 2025 11:48
Savannah Indigo
Prism: Glass Pieces (Robbins). Image: Kate Longley.

Dance

Prism: Glass Pieces (Robbins). Image: Kate Longley.

Share Icon

Before introducing Australian Ballet’s latest triple bill, Prism, Artistic Director David Hallberg pays homage to the company’s history, and the dancers and creatives that have made its ongoing evolution possible.

Prism features Jerome Robbins’ Glass Pieces (first performed by New York City Ballet in 1983), William Forsythe’s adaptation of his Barre Project for the Australian Ballet, and the world premiere of Stephanie Lake’s new work, Seven Days.

Prism: Seven Days

Prism: Seven Days (Lake). Image: Kate Longley.
Prism: Seven Days (Lake). Image: Kate Longley.

Seven Australian Ballet dancers find themselves in Lake’s creation. It plays with established patterns of time, rhythm and movement to create something unique. Set to Johann Sebastian Bach’s Goldberg Variations, expertly reimagined by Peter Brikmanis, Seven Days is comforting in moments of familiarity, and entirely unpredictable.

An opening canon runs through the seven dancers, showing Australian Ballet’s capability for precision and technicality that sometimes feels lacking in Glass Pieces. With moments of humour and unexpected interactions (a sharp block with an arm to a brief kiss on the nose, or uncomfortable freezes throughout a beautiful game of musical chairs), Seven Days breathes fresh life into Bach’s melodies.

Kate Davis’ costume design is effective in showcasing the individuality of dancers, with a fiery colour palette marking them as a collective. Lake and Bosco Shaw continue their collaborative efforts from Colossus and Manifesto with Shaw’s simple but demanding lighting design in Seven Days.

Prism: The Barre Project

Prism: The Barre Project (Forsythe). Image: Kate Longley.
Prism: The Barre Project (Forsythe). Image: Kate Longley.

Forsythe’s The Barre Project began during the pandemic, celebrating and sustaining dancers who kept their skills and artform moving forward using any form of barre available to them at home. It shows Forsythe’s global focus and impact. He has now adapted a number of subsequent ‘Blake Works’ for companies across the world, with the original Barre Project central to each adaptation.

Blake Works V, created for the Australian Ballet, is a thrilling exploration of what the company’s dancers can do and what the artform is capable of. It is neither a celebration or rejection of classical conventions, but shows one path forward for the future of ballet.

Solos are distinct, but run seamlessly, with delightful inversions of expected movements – whether it be Benedicte Bemet’s inhuman and exquisite work through her spine or a transition from eerie barre work to an electric cha cha between Samara Merrick and Callum Linnane.

Prism: Glass Pieces

Prism: Glass Pieces (Robbins). Image: Kate Longley.
Prism: Glass Pieces (Robbins). Image: Kate Longley.

Neither Lake or Forsythe’s works feel like they could be danced by any other company. Yet in Robbin’s Glass Pieces, it feels like The Australian Ballet is stepping into the shoes of New York City Ballet and they don’t quite fit.

Glass Pieces showcases Robbin’s distinct style that moves between broadway and ballet, with hypnotic patterns created across the stage, and the odd flexed foot or pop of the hip. Yet with its 40-odd cast and heavy reliance on the corps, it requires a precision and unison in ensemble work that the dancers didn’t hit on opening night. Without that, it lost its power and took viewers out of the moment.

Robbin’s work was otherwise well executed, with lighting and set design nicely reproduced for the production. But, especially next to Seven Days and Blake Works V, Glass Pieces feels like a production put on by Australian Ballet rather than a work that couldn’t be done without them.

Prism will be performed at the Regent Theatre, Melbourne until 4 October 2025, before touring to Sydney from 7–15 November 2025.


Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Savannah Indigo

Savannah Indigo is a researcher and copywriter, trained in publishing, dance, literature and law. Passionate about gender issues and promoting equity through tech design, she has researched Indigenous Data Sovereignty for the Commission for Gender Equality in the Public Sector and is developing a paper about harassment in the Metaverse. She has written for Brow Books, Books+Publishing magazine, The Journal of Supernatural Literature (Deakin University) and the Science and Technology Law Association, and is a 2022 Hot Desk Fellow at The Wheeler Centre.

Related News

A sequence from Tegan Jeffrey-Rushton's 'Overture', Adelaide Fringe 2025 season. The prduction is being remounted for IDEA'25. Four dancers perform a contemporary dance production on a red-lit stage.
Features

IDEA’25: strengthening Sydney's contemporary dance sector

FORM Dance Projects’ second annual Independent Dance Exchange Australia is addressing critical gaps in dance development and presentation opportunities.

Richard Watts
Dancenorth archival costumes from the 1990 production 'Desert Magic'. L-R: Michael Smith, Sabine Crompton-Ward, Tiana Lung and Marlo Benjamin. Four dancers pose playfully in brightly coloured, abstract, skin-tight costumes from four decades ago.
Features

Dancenorth: 40 years of dancing on the shoulders of giants

Dancenorth Artistic Director reflects on four decades of contemporary dance-making in regional Queensland.

Richard Watts
A scene from the 2025 ROOKE production 'Wilds', featuring performers Conor Wild and Freyja Wild. Contemporary circus company ROOKE is one of the inaugural members of the Tasmanian Live Performance Exchange. The photograph depicts a female-presenting acrobat wearing brown garments and performing a headstand; in the background, a male-presenting performer in blue clothes and black boots sits in a folding chair beside an inflatable palm tree.
News

Tasmanian Live Performance Exchange to develop statewide strategic plan by and for the sector

The newly formed Tasmanian Live Performance Exchange will develop a 10-year strategic plan for the state’s performing arts sector, and…

Richard Watts
Man standing in foggy mountains holding up a yellow flag. The Unconformity
News

The Unconformity: anything but usual - the intimate festival changing how we engage

The intimate and daring Tasmanian festival, The Unconformity announces its October program - and it's a cracker.

Gina Fairley
A promotional photograph of the late Noel Tovey AM from the 2014 season of 'Little Black Bastard', presented by ILBIJERRI and Arts House. The photo shows an elder but still vigorous Aboriginal man with grey hair; he poses regally and is looking gravely down at the camera.
News

Vale Uncle Noel Tovey AM: Indigenous champion of gay rights

Tovey is remembered for his spirit, courage and creativity, and as a courageous elder with a sly wit.

Richard Watts
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login