Performance reviews: North Australian Festival of Arts 2024 round-up

North Australian Festival of Arts has some big ambitions for Townsville and if this year’s shows are an indication of what’s to come, the festival certainly has the potential to reach new heights.

B.L.I.P.S

★★★1/2

This is an intimate story of Margot Mansfield, who through humour and heart, recounted her experience of Brief Limited Intermittent Psychotic Symptoms, also known as BLIPS – a condition that she had to live with from the age of 19.

The one-woman performance effectively utilised its set, with a telephone, a hospital bed on which Mansfield performed acrobatics, and projections that alternated between the robotic voice of digital assistants and family childhood videos.

For the majority of B.L.I.P.S., Mansfield kept things lighthearted with high-energy pop songs, clowning, jokes, hula-hooping and a level of cheeriness that often felt forced, a mechanism against the endless insomnia and paranoia that overshadows her.

Kudos to Auslan Interpreter of the night (4 October), John Vincent from Auslan Stage Left, who totally deserved the spotlight as he danced to the beat of the pop songs and translated that energy through movement.

But it was in the quieter moments that B.L.I.P.S. had the potential to make an emotional connection, tying together monologues of vulnerability, frustration and the importance of being supported by your loved ones. This tension and contrast were essential in the show.

For future iterations of the piece, the audience interaction could be smoothed out, or perhaps reduced if not integral to the story. At times it felt as if Mansfield was waiting for a reaction that members of the audience were reluctant to give, thus disrupting the pace and atmosphere of an otherwise immersive performance.

B.L.I.P.S. did not seek to inspire or motivate, its final message was simply: ‘We see you, we hear you, we believe you.’

B.L.I.P.S.

Produced by 5 Feet Under and Love is the Drug

Director: Jess Love

Performer: Margot Mansfield

B.L.I.P.S. was performed from 2-6 October at C2 Townsville Civic Centre.

The Librarians Labyrinth

★★★

The Librarians Labyrinth is a family-friendly counterpart to Paramour Cabaret’s adult show that blends storytelling, circus and magic with a sprinkle of fairy dust.

To the surprise of little and grown-up spectators alike, our protagonist is a library janitor-turned-magician (Sylvester Valentine) who finds his way into a storybook, but the plot line pretty much ends there. While there are clearly characters of ‘good’ and ‘evil’, the narrative spins in circles as the performers go through individual acts and costume changes.

This isn’t to say that the range of acrobatics, aerial stunts and balancing tricks are not impressive, though some go through their repertoire with fewer hiccups than others.

A comedic highlight is when the janitor follows the instructions to learn a vanishing bandana trick with something distinctively not-bandana, setting off a round of roaring laughter.

While recognising that The Librarians Labyrinth is a children’s performance and identity politics is probably not at the front of their minds, it’s hard not to point out that the show continues to perpetuate the harmful stereotype of associating villainous characters with drag and queerness.

It’s up to the queens themselves to decide if they want to embrace it, but when can we get a delightful fairy godmother in drag pretty please? (Editor’s note: How about Shake ‘n’ Stir in last year’s Brisbane Festival?)

The Librarians Labyrinth

Produced by Paramour Cabaret

Cast: Sylvester Valentine, Ruby Le Rouge, Lucy Lastic, Cat, Matt, Jessica, Avalon, Mandy, Nicole and Estelle.

The Librarians Labyrinth is being performed until 12 October at Central Park.

Wanderlust

★★★1/2

Wanderlust is a breath of fresh air for anyone who needs to be reminded about the joy of dance and the accessibility of movement. With over 50 performers, from those starting out to the pros, the show was a celebration of dance as a form of self-expression and the collective energy of just showing up and having a go.

Wanderlust opened in high-octane style and set a bustling jazz scene with cheeky interaction between each of the dozen dance partners, followed by a series of solo, duo and group routines encapsulating an array of dance styles and cultures – including bellydancing with swords, Cuban dance, tango, Kizomba and more.

It was difficult to overlook Global Dance Collective Director Cara Griffin’s stage presence among the students, but she was careful to make space for others to be in the spotlight too.

Townsville-based belly dance artist Jordan Galliott’s solo performance was entrancing, utilising the tap of the cane to build energy and fire in the movement, while Kizomba instructor Ryan Destéfani delivered a light-hearted repertoire with his equally playful partner.

The costuming and lighting for Wanderlust was dazzling, and any minor wardrobe malfunctions were waved away with a smile.

Instead of stage perfection, Wanderlust was something that gave you the urge to move, and to bring along friends and family too.

Wanderlust

Produced by Global Dance Collective

Wanderlust was performed on 5 October at The Hub, Strand Park.

Party Ghost

★★★★

What cracks you up does come down to personal preference, and if slapstick isn’t your thing then you may have cringed a little at Party Ghost, as Olivia Porter and Jarred Dewey went on an endless feud of pranks that had the audience crying “Ouch!”.

The ghoulish duo perfectly embodied the love-hate relationship exemplifying sibling rivalry, even in the underworld, as they shoved, hit and clambered over each other into oblivion.

The successful and convincing characterisation was a standout in Party Ghost, from Dewey’s mourning widow performing aerial stunts in platform heels to Porter’s merciless little rascal wrapped in a bow tie.

It seemed there were no limits that the two wouldn’t go to in order to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, though we are probably still too close to COVID to feel comfortable with the bodily fluid stuff.

Read: Theatre review: Chasing Dick: A Love Story, Theatre Works

With so many moving parts, Party Ghost was a hard piece of choreography to nail, but Dewey and Porter had it down to the tee. In some places they dragged on for a tad too long, losing some of the momentum built up in previous scenes.

Party Ghost was one hell of a ride and worth the fun, but audiences needed to be ready to be pushed to the edge of their comfort zones. It was rated PG, but with some pretty dark themes, I’m not sure the kids would want to sleep that night.

Party Ghost

Produced by Cluster Arts

Director: Nicci Wilks

Performers: Jarred Dewey and Olivia Porter

Party Ghost was performed from 2-6 October at The Hub, Strand Park.

This writer travelled to Townsville as a guest of Umbrella Studio Contemporary Arts and NAFA.