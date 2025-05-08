Performance review: UPU, Sydney Opera House

UPU is the gathering of the distinct voices from different islands in Oceania connected by the ocean. It is produced and presented by the Performing Arts Network of New Zealand and, after a successful national tour in that country, has arrived in Australia for a short run before heading to Canada in 2026.

In Samoan ‘upu’ means ‘word’ and it is through the words of 23 poets that UPU tells the story of First Nations peoples of the Pacific Islands.

UPU runs for an hour, but in that short time communicates diverse perspectives and experiences from the people who live on the sea islands in the Pacific Ocean.

The set is minimalistic with a black backdrop, series of spotlights, ambient mist and raised platforms, like soapboxes, where six performers individually stand and breathe life into each poem. The curation is assisted by a simple projected screen that introduces each new poem to the audience.

The poems are performed in the oral tradition of storytelling. One poem immediately follows on from another; sometimes they complement each other, and other times they appear randomly strung together to demonstrate a contrast. The content covered is broad – echoing the breadth and depth of the ocean itself.

Some of the content reflects cultural identity, history and the challenges faced by Pacific communities. These include a range of topics covering the effects of colonialism, racism, Christianity and capitalism.

Lighting is used effectively and with simplicity. During one performance piece a stream of blue light is held above the seated audience to represent the challenges the Marshall Islands faces with rising water levels due to climate change.

There is a juxtaposition of confronting topics and humour. ‘Spam’s Carbon Footprint’ is one example. The poem is written by Craig Santos Perez and performed by Shadon Meredith. It illuminates Guam’s love affair with spam. Spam, apparently, it is one of the most popular commodities in Guam, and for those living on the island they are one of the highest per capita consumers of it.

The humour is filtered throughout the production and includes a satire about the alleged cannibalisation of Captain Cook. Other notable instances where cutting sociopolitical reflections are mixed with humour include Sia Figiel’s ‘Songs of the Fat Brown Woman’ and Brandy Nālani McDougall’s, ‘Natives Wanted’.

Contrasted against all this humour are profound and thought-provoking poems. ‘This is a photo of my Home’, written by Tusiata Avia, conveys a story about secrecy and domestic violence – so powerfully delivered that it makes you feel like you must whisper when speaking about it.

Each performer demonstrates and interprets the poems convincingly and their storytelling abilities are captivating.

The production moves at a fast pace, from one story to the next, and there is no break or time for an audience to reset or reflect on what they have experienced. Given that there are 23 poems presented consecutively, with little visual variation, and within the period of an hour, this results in a loss of effectiveness by the end of the production.

Perhaps some of the content is best understood by those who already have a good understanding of the topics, stereotypes and perspectives being explored. With that said, this production provides an opportunity to open eyes, hearts and ears to engage with any cultural divide.

The best way to experience this production is just to sit back, suspend judgement and let the rich voices of the skilled poets and performers take you on journey of emotion across the ocean.

UPU

Sydney Opera House

Executive Producer: Performing Arts Network of New Zealand (PANNZ)

PANNZ Producer: Andrew Malmo

Artistic Director and Co-Creator: Fasitua Amosa

Curator and Co-Creator: Grace Iwashita-Taylor

Producer: Ana Corbett

Production Manager and Sound Engineer: Emily Hakaraia

Lighting & Projection Design & Technical Operator: Rowan Pierce

Soundscape Design and Original Composition: Faiumu Matthew Salapu

Set Design: Michael McCabe

Costume Design: Kristen Seth

Artist and Cultural Design Elements (Mamanu Design): Tyla Vaeau

Movement and Choreography: Joash Fahitua

Stage Manager: Edward Peni

Performers: Maiava Nathaniel Lees, Nicola Kāwana, Mia Blake, Ana Corbett, Shadon Meredith, Fasitua Amosa

UPU features the work of the following poets:

Tusiata Avia, Ben Brown, Brandy Nālani McDougall, Craig Santos Perez, Sia Figiel, Briar Grace-Smith, Daren Kamali, Karlo Mila, Grace Mera Molisa, Noʻu Revilla, Celestine Kulagoe, John Pule, Tafea Polamalu, Leilani Tamu, Apirana Taylor, Teresia Teaiwa, Hone Tuwhare, Selina Tusitala Marsh, Kathy Jetñil-Kijiner, Konai Helu Thaman, Albert Leomala, Maualaivao Albert Wendt, Lyz Soto

UPU will be performed until 10 May 2025.