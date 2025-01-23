Performance review: La Dolce Vita Down Under – Ileana Pipitone in cabaret, Claire’s Kitchen

Claire’s Kitchen has been keeping cabaret alive and well in Sydney for some time, showcasing amazing new and known musical talents like Ileana Pipitone through its intimate dinner theatre experience.

Sadly, redevelopments along Oxford Street mean the venue will soon close, and so there’s a flurry of activity with some spectacular talent getting one last chance to perform in this lovely cosy environment.

Pipitone was the latest to grace Claire’s stage, a passionate Italian-born import to our shores, who mixed extraordinary vocal power with sophisticated lyrical interpretation to ensure an evening of very satisfying music artistry. The show was a flawless expression of intertwined heart and technique that only the most accomplished of musical performers are able to achieve.

The title of the show reflected her journey from a regional town in Italy to the ‘big city’ of Bologna, and then following her love to Australia, with some very solid music and theatre training along the way.

And it all worked out, as a marriage is around the corner! So, given her beautiful interpretive skills, it was all the more incredible to discover her mastery of the English language has been a relatively recent achievement. Pipitone understands pain and joy in equal measure and poured her soul into every word.

Looking around at the entranced faces of audience members, it was clear to see how frequently a chord of shared experience had been struck.

There were a few minor stumbles in the chat segments between songs, which was to be expected of a performer speaking in a recently adopted language, but as soon as the piano started – under the very skilled hands of maestro Andrew Howie – we saw the confidence of an artist completely at ease.

Pipitone communicated through music and charmed the audience like a snake in a basket, inviting us out of the darkness to share the light of her warm hypnotic musical talents. She has an impressive range –soaring effortlessly from a deep earthy belt to a crystal-clear upper register.

With a smile as wide as the Harbour Bridge and a heart as open as the blue skies above, Pipitone is a welcome addition to Australia’s music theatre scene; we can only hope to see more of her in the future.

She also has a very entertaining Instagram channel you can check out if you can’t get to the venue! Italy’s loss is certainly Australia’s gain.

Claire’s Kitchen served up its usual feast of French-inspired cuisine and the service team is one of the finest in Sydney, making you feel welcomed and special – all the while meeting some very time-sensitive food delivery schedules. It was a lovely, rewarding experience and one that will be sorely missed among the restaurant and performance spaces of this city.

You should certainly try to see one of the remaining three-course dinner/shows before Claire’s Kitchen shuts its doors in a few months. And if you see Ileana Pipitone on the bill, don’t hesitate to book!

La Dolce Vita Down Under

The cabaret with Ileana Pipitone was performed for one night only on Wednesday 22 January 2025.

Claire’s Kitchen, Darlinghurst, NSW

Musical Direction: Andrew Howie