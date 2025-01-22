Performance review: Adore Händel’s Little Black Book, FRINGE WORLD

Prepare to be scandalised and serenaded by Adore Händel, a time-travelling, pansexual dandy with the voice of an angel and a mouth that would make a sailor blush. Resplendent in a Marie Antoinette-inspired costume, complete with a towering white beehive and a face painted to perfection, Händel commands the stage with coquettish charm and a shockingly profane vocabulary. This 350-year-old libertine invites the audience to delve into their ‘little black book’, a historical record of their countless sexual escapades through the ages. With original songs inspired by classical composers and a script that blends witty wordplay with deliciously bawdy humour, Adore Händel’s Little Black Book is a joyous fusion of high art and high camp.

The music, co-written with composer Will Toft, is a delightful pastiche of classical influences. Echoes of Mozart’s Don Giovanni weave through the melodies, particularly in the hilarious opening number, ‘Put Them On The List,’ where Händel gleefully recounts their conquests with lyrics like, “A cardinal with a penchant for pain, a milkmaid with an udderly delightful stain…” (The rhyming scheme alone is worth the price of admission!) Performer Luke Belle, a classically trained opera singer, possesses a startlingly powerful baritone that soars through the comedic numbers and brings a surprising tenderness to the more poignant songs.

Belle embodies Händel with absolute confidence, delivering Hannah Belle’s razor-sharp script with impeccable comic timing. He handles the audience with a master’s touch, effortlessly weaving in improvisations and asides that keep everyone engaged. (“Camera up, thank you,” he quips to an audience member filming the performance.) The character of Händel is gleefully sinful, lusty and utterly shameless, yet Belle imbues them with a surprising vulnerability.

While the show is undeniably hilarious, some of the songs are unexpectedly moving. An operatic rendition of Bonnie Tyler’s ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ featuring exquisite string arrangements, showcases Belle’s impressive vocal range and emotional depth. Similarly, ‘Jolene’ reimagined as a powerful aria, is both heartbreaking and captivating. These moments of pathos hint at a deeper layer to Händel’s character, one that yearns for connection beyond fleeting encounters.

Perhaps the show could benefit from leaning further into this emotional complexity. Ending with a poignant note, rather than a comedic one may elevate the performance beyond camp cabaret and leave a more lasting impact on the audience.

Regardless, Adore Händel’s Little Black Book is a triumph of creativity and performance. From the unforgettable character to the witty lines (“He was an absolute boner … a tromboner!”) and the clever choreography, this show is a must-see for anyone who appreciates a healthy dose of high-brow humour and low-brow antics. Belle is a consummate performer and his flawless execution ensures an evening of pure entertainment.

Adore Händel’s Little Black Book

Performer: Luke Belle

Script: Hannah Belle

Music: Will Toft

Hair styling: Jutta Schmitz and Drew-Elizabeth Johnstone

Costume: Maddy Connellan

Tickets: $25-$35

Adore Händel’s Little Black Book will be performed at the Rechabite, WA, until 25 January as part of FRINGE WORLD.