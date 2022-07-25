News

 > Performing Arts > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Performance review: El Corazon Del Flamenco

An electrifying night of Spanish music and dance as part of Adelaide Guitar Festival.
25 Jul 2022
Paula Thompson

Performing Arts

Arte Kanela L-R Joseph Batrouney, Richard Tedesco, Johnny Tedesco, Chantelle Cano. Photo by Claudio Raschella.

Share Icon

Musical powerhouses Jose Maria Gallardo Del Rey and Arte Kanela joined forces for a stunning performance of Spanish music and dance in an Adelaide exclusive and the world premiere of El Corazon Del Flamenco, as part of the Adelaide Guitar Festival.

A tribute to the passion of Spanish music, the show was opened by Adelaide Guitar Festival Artistic Director Slava Grigoryan, taking to the stage to say how much of a pleasure it was to welcome musicians of this calibre to the festival, especially after the past two years of COVID restrictions and a range of shows having to be cancelled this time around due to new pandemic breakouts.

In introducing the show, Grigoryan described the first of the night’s performers as ‘embodying the essence of Spanish music’.

Jose Maria Gallardo Del Rey has travelled the world performing flamenco and classical music and he took to the Adelaide stage with no backdrops or costumery, accompanied only by his acoustic guitar.

And that was all was needed, as Gallardo Del Rey took the audience through a range of Baroque-period music and his own creations.

Gallardo Del Rey displayed his mastery of the guitar, and the entrancing music could have almost transported the audience to his hometown of Seville.

In closing his half of the show, Gallardo Del Rey brought his ‘brother’, Arte Kanela percussionist Joe Batrouni, on stage to accompany him, providing a fitting end to the first part of the evening with a flamenco tango piece.

The second half of the show belonged to Arte Kanela, a group formed in Melbourne in 1990 which has gone on to perform at a range of venues and festivals across the country. The group has also collaborated with some of Australia’s and Spain’s best musicians.

Opening up the second half, Richard Tedesco took to the stage with only his guitar, and played a flamenco piece to whet the audience’s appetite.

He was soon joined his brother Johnny, who is the group’s principal dancer and choreographer, percussionist Batrouni, and dancer Chantelle Cano.

Read: Theatre review: JALI

In the first dance of the evening, Cano, costumed in a black flamenco dress and gold bolero, stood tall in the centre of the stage, using only small movements to capture the audience’s attention before launching into a full flamenco dance.

The dance performances by Johnny and Cano were mesmerising and a flawless display of flamenco.

But one of the standout parts of Arte Kanela’s show was also a percussion solo by Batrouni, which highlighted his incredible skills.

The standing ovation at the end of the show demonstrated how much the Adelaide audience enjoyed the night of Spanish culture, and the outstanding performances of all involved.

El Corazon Del Flamenco
Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide

El Corazon Del Flamenco was presented as part of Adelaide Guitar Festival for one night only on 21 July 2022. 

Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson is a journalist who has written for The Advertiser, SA Weekend and the Stock Journal newspapers. She is now freelancing

Related News

Aggregations All Arts Features News Performing Arts Puppetry Theatre Visual Arts Writing and Publishing Youth arts
More
Career Advice

Tips for launching your creative career

A compilation of resources and insights from working professionals to help you get a start in your creative career.

Celina Lei
immersive gallery experience at Melbourne Museum
News

The arts news you may have missed this week

All you need to know about the arts this week, from the headlines to program announcements, and the reviews everyone…

Gina Fairley
Reviews

Theatre review: JALI

An inspirational and heartfelt story about a life-changing journey told through the medium of comedy.

Suzannah Conway
News

Can NFTs ’do good’ for theatre?

Turns out one NFT community has a $10M funding pool, and here is how Spare Parts Puppet Theatre is making…

Celina Lei
Sponsored

The key to unlocking a sustainable career as a musician

The Australian Guide of Music’s course in music pedagogy makes teaching the highlight of your portfolio career, rather than a…

Celina Lei

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login