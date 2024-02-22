News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Performance review: Briefs – Dirty Laundry, Sydney Mardi Gras

A Mardi Gras headline act, this queer acrobatic troupe returns for more mischief.
22 Feb 2024
Dennis Clements

Performing Arts

…’this is a fun, raw and exciting night out for your Mardi Gras and there’s plenty to enjoy.’ Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

If you’re looking for some ‘FAAABULOUS’ entertainment, head on over to the Spiegeltent in Sydney’s Moore Park for Briefs – Dirty Laundry, one of the headline acts for this year’s Mardi Gras. Billed as a ‘Circus Drag Burlesque’ the show certainly lives up to the company’s risqué reputation, featuring lots of flesh along with some spectacular acrobatics and uniquely Australian humour.

Anyone who has seen the Brisbane-based Briefs company before will be familiar with their sexy, flirtatious and athletic style, this time exploring and laundering all those dirty little secrets we keep close to our hearts. 

It is a wonderfully queer celebration in the best of ways. Gender fluid, inclusive and funny. And the highlights are many and varied. The utter mischief on display is superb and the athleticism of the circus acts is astounding. Dylan Rodriguez as Serenity puts on a stylishly energetic aerial act and Rowan Thomas teases us with a sensual and exciting turn on his large ring. But it is Thomas Worrell arching and soaring and spinning impossibly in the air that takes the breath away most often. 

Theres some great dance moves from Brett Rosengreen and some delicious humour – particularly from the outrageously wigged Mark Winmill, Dale Woodbridge-Brown and Luke Hubbard’s alter ego “Nastia”. Fez Faanana’s “Shivannah” is a warm and engaging hostess, strutting around in gorgeous outfits and, like many of the company, dancing convincingly in impossibly high heels. 

Now, this show has been touring around for a couple of years, and so it is slightly disappointing to see that it lacks the kind of tight, slick timing one might expect from a show that has been performed as frequently as this. 

The evening, while still very enjoyable, is uneven in its structure. The first act is stronger than the second and, overall, it feels as if it has been padded to include an interval. The Briefs company still presents as a somewhat naïve experimental fringe company and perhaps that has been its strength in the past. But it’s clear there is further scope to explore.

With the immense talent obvious in the company and the wonderful individual successes of each performance vignette, it may be time to enlist some directorial help to structure and tighten up the theatrical experience, if they are to continue growing and capitalising on the wonderful potential that is clearly obvious on the stage. And finally get some of those elusive grants! 

Read: Book review: The Star on the Grave, Linda Margolin Royal

For this is a group of amazing and beautiful people – brimming with showmanship, attitude and physical skill. The future is bright if they continue to polish up the technical presentation details. Nevertheless, this is a fun, raw and exciting night out for Mardi Gras and there’s plenty to enjoy. The Spiegeltent is a wonderful experience and perfect for this show. Make it a definite booking on your Sydney celebration calendar. 

Briefs – Dirty Laundry
Briefs Factory
The Spiegeltent
Cast: Fez Faanana/Shivannah, Mark “Captain Kidd” Winmill, Thomas Worrell, Luke Hubbard/Nastia, Dylan Rodriguez/Serenity, Brett Rosengreen, Rowan Thomas, Dale Woodbridge-Brown 

Tickets: from $65

Briefs will be performed until 15 March as part of Sydney Mardi Gras.

Dennis Clements

Dennis Clements is a NIDA Acting graduate and has a BA focused on Literature, Theatre and Journalism. He won the Theatre prize in his graduation year from Curtin University in WA. He has extensive leading role performance credits in both professional and community based companies, and has directed numerous productions for Bankstown Theatre Company and Ashfield Musical society. He is a registered Marriage Celebrant if you want to get hitched, and has also reviewed for Australian Stage online theatre magazine for several years.

Related News

Visual Arts Reviews Writing and Publishing News Film Digital Television All Arts Features Sponsored
More
Future of Arts, Culture & Technology Symposium 2024 at ACMI, ‘Presenting the new canon in 2050’ panel. Photo: Gianna Rizzo. A cinema filled with people attending a talk with four speakers sitting on the stage and a large screening displaying a still from a digital work featuring moving human figures.
Features

Predictions for the arts canon in 2050

The future ultimately hinges on what gets preserved now, where tech hardware, copyright and data protection run alongside ethical considerations.

Celina Lei
Features

Professional choral music ensemble wins new audiences in Brisbane

One Equal Music’s 2024 season offers a diverse repertoire of early and contemporary vocal music.

Suzannah Conway
Powerhouse Residency open for applications. L-R: Stefania Gertis, Jenny Kee, Iordanes Spyridon Gogos. Photo: Zan Wimberley. Three peopel wearing colourful sculptural garments standing in a studio space with white walls. The garments have dreamy tones of pink, purple and bnlue, with sculptural bits poking out like patterned paper cuts.
News

Opportunities and awards

New funding for music, circus, regional arts and more, plus winners at the PDAs and AWGIEs.

Celina Lei
Billy Fogarty, a non-binary actor, performing on stage. Image is a performer downstage in a black top and black hat, with one hand on their hip and the other touching their lower neck. Behind them in the background is a figure in dark trousers and a light shirt.
Features

New possibilities: casting and training non-binary actors

The industry and training institutions are rushing to keep up with a softening of gender binaries.

David Burton
A curly-headed young man in traditional Sri Lankan dress dances joyfully on a bare stage.
News

Counting and Cracking: RISING to stage Belvoir’s acclaimed theatrical epic

The Melbourne season of S. Shakthidharan’s multigenerational drama is being co-produced with University of Melbourne Arts and Culture.

Richard Watts
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login