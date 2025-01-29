A comedy show about Chopin’s ‘Nocturne’? An intriguing concept and a surprisingly delightful blend of humour and musical insight. The blurb was funny: “Classical piano presented with jokes by a bald dickhead with a beard.” Aidan Jones certainly leans into the ‘bald dickhead’ persona at the start, with plenty of swearing and bravado that seems to mask his nerves.

On the night attended, a drunk couple in the front row added to the challenge, but he handled their eventual exit with grace, smiling until the door closed behind them before sending them off with a well-deserved flip of the bird.

Then something magical happened as he began to play Chopin, and the prickly Adelaide bogan melted away. In its place was a sensitive, passionate classical music enthusiast.

Jones takes the audience on quite a journey, from crude jokes that don’t quite land to incredibly engaging stories about Chopin’s life and loves. He discusses how Chopin, who was only 49 kilograms and who suffered from tuberculosis all his life, eschewed large concerts in favour of small intimate house concerts. He explains how Chopin’s ‘Nocturne’ used a free-flowing right-handed melody in place of lyrics to great emotional effect and demonstrates how the use of the pedal created more depth and emotional resonance.

Jones is definitely at his best when he lets his sensitivity and passion show with his storytelling, curiosity and passion for his subject. He weaves together stories, historical insights and musical analysis, captivating the audience. He even ventures into a discussion of Goya’s Saturn Devouring His Son linking it to themes of creative struggle and familial relationships. Jones delivers a hilarious parody of Saturn eating his own children (his physical comedy and facial expressions are very funny and evocative) and relays some great jokes about the reasons behind Goya’s brother-in-law – also an artist – hating him. While the connection feels a bit tangential at first, it ultimately adds another layer to the performance, prompting reflection on the darker side of artistic expression.

Aidan Jones – Chopin’s Nocturne is a testament to the ability of fringe festivals to deliver unparalleled experiences. With its unique blend of comedy, music and history, this production has the potential to captivate audiences worldwide. As Jones continues to refine his approach, this show promises to become a true gem. He’s warm, passionate and funny, and his final rendition of Chopin’s exquisite composition is very moving.

Aidan Jones – Chopin’s Nocturne will be performed until 1 February 2025 at The Terrarium as part of FRINGE WORLD.

Tickets: $24-$33