Performance review: Creative Juices, FRINGE WORLD

Part art workshop, part comedy show, with a dose of therapy thrown in for good measure, Scratch Arts’ touring show Creative Juices packs a saucy punch of fluorescent paint, splattered onto a hairy, semi-nude, not-so-still-life. If this description reads like word salad, that’s apt, as Creative Juices evades articulate description. The show’s free-form nature ensures that no two performances are likely the same, which can be both a blessing and a curse.

The show hinges – perhaps a little too heavily – on the stamina and energy of the audience on the night. The upside of this is that each performance will be unique and surprising – but the downside is that if the audience is sparse, or not bringing it on the night, it can feel a little flat. Performer and creator Timothy Christoper Ryan is a charismatic and engaging host, but if the numbers are down, there’s only so far that energy can carry without the framework of a more cohesive show.

The ‘comedy show’ aspect feels a little half-baked. There’s not much story or journey unifying the production. The comedy is thematically tangential and largely composed of sight gags. Ryan is an enigmatic host and surely has stories to tell, so he does himself a disservice by not elaborating on his personal journey in creating this work.

There were nuggets of this journey – struggles with self-image, reconnection with innocence, feelings of judgement – but they are themes that we, the audience, are asked to explore within ourselves, which is a big ask without our guide taking the first step by showing us what those things mean to him. This had me wondering if the audience participation aspect is deflection or subterfuge on Ryan’s part, as somehow the audience becomes the subject instead of the performer.

Interactive shows are risky, and taking risk is commendable. But the real risk in any creative work is to be vulnerable. This production skates on the edge of vulnerability without revealing much, and the reason why this is so frustrating is that you know there’s something deeper at the core.

Ultimately, Creative Juices is a cocktail of a lot of really interesting ingredients that could do with a shake-up. Still, there’s a lot of fun to be had if you don’t overthink it and submit to the experience. It’s hard not to be charmed by flamboyant, puppy dog energy and spontaneous human sculpture.

Creative Juices – while far from perfect– is unashamedly a work in progress, as are we all.

Creative Juices will be performed at FRINGE WORLD in Perth until 30 January 2025 before touring to 15 regional venues across South Australia from 20 February to 15 March and Adelaide Fringe from 18-23 March.