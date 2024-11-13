News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Opera review: Lucia di Lammermoor, Her Majesty’s Theatre

Much darkness and just a little light in State Opera South Australia’s revival of Donizetti's grim tragedy.
13 Nov 2024 13:48
Peter Burdon
The cast of 'Lucia di Lammermoor on stage. Large number of people in period costume.

Performing Arts

The cast of ‘Lucia di Lammermoor’. Photo: Andrew Beveridge.

Share Icon

As tragedies go, Lucia di Lammermoor is right up there with the grimmest. There’s a whole lot of darkness and precious little light, in a tale of thwarted love and a doomed marriage that can only ever end in tears.

Donizetti’s setting of Sir Walter Scott’s grisly novel is a staple in the opera repertoire, a place made perpetual by its everlasting association with Dame Joan Sutherland who made the famous ‘Mad Scene’ her own. And if Sutherland sang it, all the other famous sopranos had to sing it. It’s also fiendishly difficult.

So it’s a challenge for any company, and any singer, especially in the title role. There are only a handful of singers who have the wherewithal. Emma Pearson is happily such a one. She storms into the role with Lucia’s fine Act 1 aria ‘Regnava nel silenzio’ – itself no walk in the park – and powers on in the Act 2 sextet. In the ‘Mad Scene’, she negotiates the many twists and turns with ease, even if, when this reviewer attended, the voice was tiring, but still true.

Her lover, Edgardo, is played with great sincerity by Alok Kumar, whose ringing tenor thrills from the Act 1 duet with Lucia, to whom he has pledged himself, to his own death aria, ‘Fra poco a me ricovero’. Completing the trio of principals, Morgan Pearse is terrific as Enrico. His fine, resonant baritone is well-suited to roles such as this, and he also brings a confident swagger – not to mention a dandy flourish with a cape – to the part.

The minor roles are nicely done with Pelham Andrews’ rumbling bass giving the chaplain Raimondo a special gravitas.

Read: Theatre review: Waiting for Godot, The Street Theatre

Conductor Lucía Marín conducts the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra in a brisk performance that is expressive, if somewhat detached, especially in the recitatives. John Copley’s venerable production fills the modest Her Majesty’s stage impressively, but oh! it is a dark and dour thing and is well past its use-by date.

Lucia di Lammermoor by Gaetano Donizetti
Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide
State Opera Chorus
Adelaide Symphony Orchestra
Conductor: Lucía Marín
Director: John Copley
Revival Director: Laura Hansford
Costume Realiser: Tracey Richardson
Lighting Designer: Mark Oakley
Chorus Master: Anthony Hunt
Cast: Emma Pearson, Alok Kumar, Morgan Pearse, Pelham Andrews, Iain Henderson, Samantha Rubenhold, Jiacheng Ding

Lucia di Lammermoor will be performed until 16 November 2024.

Peter Burdon

Peter Burdon has been ‘scribbling in the dark’ for nearly 30 years, first in the street press and for more than 20 years as a leading contributor to The Advertiser, both as a performing arts critic and a features writer. He is active nationally as a peer and grant assessor and judge across the performing arts, and is Chair of the Adelaide Critics Circle Inc. He is an experienced musicologist and occasionally comes out of the shadows to dabble in chamber music.

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing News Theatre Film Digital All Arts Television Features
More
Image of a chalkboard head talking.
News

La Mama's Festival of Mother Tongues

The festival celebrates diverse languages in a theatrical showcase of multilingualism.

Thuy On
Reviews

Theatre review: Waiting for Godot, The Street Theatre

A powerful take on a 20th century classic of the Western theatre canon.

Erin Stewart
A woman with bleached blonde hair and 19th century clothing is shouting with her right arm raised. My Brilliant Career.
Reviews

Musical review: My Brilliant Career, Sumner Theatre

It's an all-singing, all-keyboard playing and totally exuberant Sybylla Melvyn.

Madeleine Swain
The late Roz Hervey. A white woman with shoulder length grey hair and dark-framed glasses smiles for the camera. She is wearing a black top and sits before a black background.
News

Vale Roz Hervey

Beloved by the Australian arts sector, Hervey chose to leave this life with dignity, on her own terms and surrounded…

Richard Watts
Features

What we can learn from the best Australian plays of the 21st century

ArtsHub's popular poll for the best Australian plays of the 21st century so far holds important lessons for the next…

David Burton
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login