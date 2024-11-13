News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Theatre review: Waiting for Godot, The Street Theatre

A powerful take on a 20th century classic of the Western theatre canon.
13 Nov 2024 11:53
Erin Stewart

Performing Arts

Christopher Samuel Carroll and P J Williams in ‘Waiting for Godot’. Photo: Nathan Smith Photography.

Share Icon

As a play literally about waiting, Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot hands directors and actors a unique challenge: how do you capture feelings of boredom and despair while still being tolerable? Canberra’s Street Theatre is offering an existentially and comedically strong answer to this impossible question, continuing the legacy of one of the 20th century’s most important plays.

Two men, Vladimir (Christopher Samuel Carroll) and Estragon (PJ Williams) wait for a man named Godot in a discomforting void. The characters have different approaches to waiting, with Vladimir expressing nervous energy – pacing and wondering – and Estragon slumping over, sleeping and complaining of physical pain. The two main actors bring a sense of depth and history in their long-standing relationship, even among the play’s themes of dread, exhaustion and forgetting.

The waiting is unbearable – and yet they pass the time. Diversions come in the form of the grandiose Pozzo (Craig Alexander) and his disturbed servant, Lucky (James Scott). At night, a boy (Sterling Notley) comes, and informs the waiting men that Godot “won’t come this evening, but surely tomorrow”.

The cast manage the downtrodden sense that pervades the play with expert comic timing in the trickles of light. 

Read: Exhibition review: Tony Clark: Unsculpted, Buxton Contemporary

Directed by Caroline Stacey, and boldened through atmospheric sound design (Kimmo Vennonen) and sparse-yet-intriguing special and lighting design (Véronique Benett), this production from The Street Theatre is a powerful take on classic source material.

Waiting for Godot, Samuel Beckett
The Street Theatre
Director: Caroline Stacey
Space, Costume and Light Designer: Véronique Benett
Sound Designer: Kimmo Vennonen
Cast: Christopher Samuel Carroll, P J Williams, Craig Alexander, James Scott, Sterling Notley

Tickets: $45-$59

Waiting for Godot will be performed until 24 November 2024.

Erin Stewart

Erin Stewart is a Canberra-based freelance writer and researcher.

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing News Film Digital All Arts Television Features Music
More
Image of a chalkboard head talking.
News

La Mama's Festival of Mother Tongues

The festival celebrates diverse languages in a theatrical showcase of multilingualism.

Thuy On
The cast of 'Lucia di Lammermoor on stage. Large number of people in period costume.
Reviews

Opera review: Lucia di Lammermoor, Her Majesty’s Theatre

Much darkness and just a little light in State Opera South Australia’s revival of Donizetti's grim tragedy.

Peter Burdon
A woman with bleached blonde hair and 19th century clothing is shouting with her right arm raised. My Brilliant Career.
Reviews

Musical review: My Brilliant Career, Sumner Theatre

It's an all-singing, all-keyboard playing and totally exuberant Sybylla Melvyn.

Madeleine Swain
The late Roz Hervey. A white woman with shoulder length grey hair and dark-framed glasses smiles for the camera. She is wearing a black top and sits before a black background.
News

Vale Roz Hervey

Beloved by the Australian arts sector, Hervey chose to leave this life with dignity, on her own terms and surrounded…

Richard Watts
Features

What we can learn from the best Australian plays of the 21st century

ArtsHub's popular poll for the best Australian plays of the 21st century so far holds important lessons for the next…

David Burton
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login