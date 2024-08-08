News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Opera review: Così fan tutte, Sydney Opera House 

If you can forgive the problematic sexual politics, 'Così fan tutte' is enormous fun.
8 Aug 2024 18:19
Ned Hirst
Four soldiers in shadow standing in pairs in the background. In the foreground are two soldiers, crouching on the ground, each one holding a woman in his arms. The women are wearing white gowns.

Performing Arts

‘Opera Australia has staged it with typical aplomb.’ Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

After its original staging in 1790, Mozart’s Così fan tutte (which translates literally from Italian as ‘so do they all’) was seldom performed for 200 years. That is at least in part because its treatment of infidelity as a natural part of life was considered morally scandalising. Today, however, the most scandalising aspect of the libretto is its thoroughgoing sexism, so it cannot really be considered ahead of its time.

It is the story of two young soldiers: Ferrando (Filipe Manu) and Guglielmo (Nathan Lay), who brag to the older, cynical Don Alfonso (Richard Anderson) about the fidelity of their respective fiancées. Don Alfonso laments their naïveté and bets them that their partners Fiordiligi (Nardus Williams) and Dorabella (Helen Sherman) are not as faithful as they suppose. 

Once Ferrando and Guglielmo have accepted the bet, Don Alfonso hatches a fairly harebrained scheme whereby he tells Fiordiligi and Dorabella that their partners have been sent to war while simultaneously disguising them as Albanians and prompting them to make advances to each other’s partner.

Oddly, Don Alfonso is concerned that Despina (Alexandra Oomens), their maid, will see through the disguises, but has no such misgivings that either Fiordiligi or Dorabella will recognise their beloved. Suffice to say the disguises are convincing enough to prompt all manner of mischief and mayhem. 

When originally performed, the play was set in then-contemporary Naples, but this production by director David McVicar updates it to the early 20th century – which adds some piquancy to the hoax of Ferrando and Guglielmo being sent off to war. The set, as usual with Opera Australia productions, is beautiful, capturing more of the Mediterranean’s azure than a painted backdrop ought by rights be able to. 

The chorus is also excellent. Oomens in particular has fun with her role as Despina, whose gleefully anarchic attitude towards romantic relationships makes her the opera’s most entertaining character. Special commendation should also go to Williams who handles the role of Fiordiligi with assurance – and it is a role which, at least according to one story, Mozart made deliberately difficult.

Read: Theatre reviews: Did You Mean to Fall Like That, The Daughters Of Róisí­n, Beyond Krapp, Edinburgh Festival Fringe

The story goes that Mozart did not like the prima donna who was to play Fiordiligi (she was also, incidentally, librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte’s mistress) and he determined to include leaps from high to low notes, so that her head would “bob like a chicken” on stage. Williams avoids any such gallinaceous bobbing here. If you can put the problematic aspects of the libretto to one side, Così fan tutte is enormous fun and Opera Australia has staged it with typical aplomb. 

Così fan tutte, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sydney Opera House
Conductor: Zoe Zeniodi
Director: David McVicar
Revival Director: Andy Morton
Set and Costume Designer: Moritz Junge
Lighting Designer: David Finn
Cast: Nardus Williams, Helen Sherman, Nathan Lay, Filipe Manu, Alexandra Oomens, Richard Anderson
Opera Australia Chorus 
Opera Australia Orchestra

Tickets: from $79

Così fan tutte will be performed until 17 August 2024.

Ned Hirst

Ned Hirst is a lawyer and writer based in Sydney whose work has appeared in Overland, The Australian Law Journal and elsewhere. He tweets at @ned_hirst.

Related News

Visual Arts Reviews Writing and Publishing News Film Theatre Digital Television All Arts Features
More
A blonde woman is peering over the top of a chair. You can only see her head and upper body.
Reviews

Theatre reviews: Did You Mean to Fall Like That, The Daughters Of Róisí­n, Beyond Krapp, Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Three solo acts in The Edinburgh Festival Fringe show a range of styles and subject matter.

Tiffany Barton
A bare-chested man is spot lit. He has tattoos on his chest and a while ruff around his neck. He has white make up on his face. His right arm is raised.
Reviews

Theatre review: The Weight of Shadow, Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Physical theatre and dance explore the daily struggles of having anxiety and PTSD.

Tiffany Barton
A darkened stage lit up by three small lamps. A middle-aged man and a woman are seated centrally at a table. To the left is an older man with a guitar, on the right and older woman knitting.
Reviews

Theatre review: Uncle Vanya, Ensemble Theatre

Joanna Murray-Smith's adaptation of Chekhov's classic play is elegant and tasteful.

Ned Hirst
Five diverse women sit in chairs on stage as a sixth seated woman speaks into a microphone. A black-clad Auslan interpreter stands at stage left, beside one of the actors.
News

Queensland Theatre axes entire run of hit Broadway play

The Australian premiere season of Selina Fillinger’s 'POTUS' has been cancelled outright, the day after its postponed opening night.

Richard Watts
Reviews

Festival reviews: Edinburgh Festival Fringe, various venues

Four very different Australian shows at Edinburgh Festival Fringe impress with their content and direction.

Tiffany Barton
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login