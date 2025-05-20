Musical review: Nice Work If You Can Get It, The National Theatre

It is 1927, the height of the Prohibition Era, and wealthy playboy Jimmy Winter (Will Hanley) is about to marry a woman of substance. Eileen Evergreen (Lisa Nightingale) is the finest interpreter of modern dance and someone who might finally satisfy Winter’s mother – who was not best pleased with his previous marriages to chorus girls. Before the marriage can happen, Winter meets Billie Bendix (Lauren Holcombe) a bootlegger who desperately needs a place to hide a stash of gin from the Feds. This sets the scene for a wildly entertaining screwball comedy.

Nice Work If You Can Get It is a jukebox musical that premiered on Broadway in 2012 (after a somewhat tumultuous development), and which takes the classic songs of George and Ira Gershwin and weaves them into a plot inspired by Guy Bolton and P.G. Wodehouse. DiPietro has crafted a story that seamlessly incorporates songs like ‘Let’s Call The Whole Thing Off’ and ‘Someone to Watch Over Me’ with witty dialogue and absurd situations. The songs are performed in a contemporary musical style but still feel appropriate to the period of the piece.

The cast is excellent and skilfully demonstrates the ability to act, sing and dance all to a high standard. Hanley is endearing as the naïve lead, and Holcombe is lots of fun as the tough-as-nails bootlegger who discovers love for the first time. Josh Saunders steals the show as Cookie McGee, who finds himself needing to play the role of Winter’s butler. McGee has many of the funniest moments and Saunders delivers them impeccably. The rest of the cast are given their time to shine with several subplots alongside the main storyline.

The stage design by Sally Martin and Justin Karakai is exceptional with brightly coloured, cleverly designed sets. A particular highlight is the bath scene with Evergreen luxuriating in a giant cup and then emerging for a memorable sequence with the ensemble playing with giant prop bubbles. Thanks to Victoria Horne, each scene showcases bright new outfits. The dance sequences combine tap dancing with ballet and Susan Lewis has choreographed movements that fit perfectly with the light-hearted fun of the music and story of the show.



There were some issues with the sound that made the opening number hard to hear, but this was quickly rectified. There also appeared to be a few nerves at the start – understandable for opening night – but once the show warmed up it was high energy fun till the end. Some action moves are incorporated during the scene changes that are a bit hit and miss and could have been left out.

Nice Work If You Can Get It wonderfully combines the music of the Gershwins with a hilarious storyline. This is a fun night out and highly recommended to anyone who enjoys comic musicals.

Nice Work If You Can Get It

Cloc Musical Theatre

The National Theatre, St Kilda

Music and Lyrics: George and Ira Gershwin

Book: Joe DiPietro

Inspired by: Guy Bolton and PG Wodehouse

Director: Mark Taylor

Choreographer: Susan Lewis

Musical Director: David Clausen-Wisken

Assistant Choreographer: James Rooney

Set Designer: Sally Martin and Justin Karakai

Costume Designer: Victoria Horne

Wig/Make Up Designer: David Clausen-Wisken

Lighting Designer: Brad Alcock

Sound Designer: Marcello Lo Ricco

Assistant to the Director: Emily Kay

Production Manager: Ric Birkett

Assistant Production Manager: Sujanthan Satkunarajah

​Stage Manager: Bek McLaughlin

Deputy Stage Manager: Gemma Hedger

Cast: Will Hanley, Lauren Holcombe, Josh Saunders, Lisa Nightingale, Thomas Myszka, Chris Anderson, Liz O’Hanlon, Melanie Ott, Mike Gardiner, Lee Threadgold

Ensemble: Simone Lay, Madeleine Magetti, India Morris, Claire Robinson, Tyler-Rose Shattock, Ashley Tynan, Tailem Tynan, Hayley Wootten, Tim Allison, Bryce Dunn, Rob Mulholland, Thomas O’Reilly, Sujanthan Satkunarajah, Caleb Waterworth

Tickets: $44-$70

Nice Work If You Can Get It will be performed until 31 May 2025.