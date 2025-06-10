Music review: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in Concert, Hamer Hall

With opera, classical music, ballet and other traditional stage productions struggling to attract younger audiences, live, high-definition screenings of iconic movies paired with symphony orchestras performing the soundtrack live alongside the film are a stroke of marketing genius. While it’s not the first time Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in Concert has played in Melbourne – though the last time was back in 2017 – it nevertheless almost sold out its entire four-night run.

The audience at Hamer Hall on opening night was not the usual crowd. While there were older people in attendance, the bulk of the audience was under 40 and the under 20 crowd was also well-represented, despite a ticket price of more than three times the cost of a regular movie ticket.

For some of the younger attendees, this may have been the first time they’d seen a live orchestra. And unlike other productions, there was no orchestra pit. The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) sat on the stage in full view, with the screen showing the movie above their heads.

Before the performance, younger audience members were able to wander up to the edge of the stage, look at instruments and, if they were lucky, even interact with some of the orchestra members who were early arrivals – all of whom seemed happy to offer an encouraging smile.

There was a palpable sense of excitement in the lobby before the doors opened, with many adult and younger Potterheads in costume or house scarves.

Seasoned conductor Vanessa Scammell introduced the production and capitalised on the story’s following with some rallying audience engagement.

The performance of the orchestra was magical. It blended seamlessly with the movie, adding an additional dimension to a story that holds a truly special place in the hearts of so many fans.

Given that this sort of event acts as an incredible gateway introduction for younger theatregoers to orchestral music performance, some further interaction with younger theatergoers could be an opportunity to strengthen understanding.

This could potentially look like a pre-show workshop, with a short introduction to the orchestra, the role of the conductor, the layout of the instruments or even a demonstration of some of the lesser known instruments, like the Celesta, which plays a central part in Hedwig’s theme.

The scores of the first three Harry Potter movies were composed by the prolific John Williams, whose other credits include Star Wars, the Indiana Jones series, ET and Jaws.

On entering Hamer Hall, there was a short documentary about his composition of the Harry Potter scores, with some fascinating insight into his processes. It would have been great to have some advance warning of this, because many people walking in closer to showtime didn’t realise what they’d missed.

The run included four performances, only one of which – the final one – was a matinee. The others started at 7.30pm, with an intermission. Given the three-hour length of the entire performance, this led to a very late finish for some of the younger ticket holders. Earlier would have meant a more engaged finish. Indeed, by the end of our performance there were at last three exhausted kids literally lying in the aisles and many families had snuck out early.

But these are small, inconsequential gripes.

It was a beautiful evening, the musical magic provided by the MSO enhanced a movie that still enjoys a huge following in almost every generation, including kids under 10 who are just starting their Potterhead journey.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in Concert was performed at Hamer Hall, Arts Centre from 4-7 June 2025.



The series will continue with Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets from 10- 13 June 2026.