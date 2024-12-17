News

Music review: Handel’s Messiah, MSO, Hamer Hall

A Christmas tradition performed with dynamism and passion by the MSO.
17 Dec 2024 16:00
Leila Lois
Two panels. On the left is an Asian woman, Cathy Di Zhang with her hair slick back, wearing earrings and a grey tank top. On the right is David Greco, a man with dark short hair and wearing a white shirt and black jacket.

Cathy-Di Zhang and David Greco. Photo: Supplied.

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra’s (MSO) performance of Handel’s Messiah, a yearly fixture in the Orchestra’s program, revived and celebrated the sheer delight of this oratorio, which was composed by Handel in the 1770s, in under three weeks. On the cover of the MSO libretto was writ large: “a sacred oratorio”, reminding us that Messiah was of religious import.

This was also a source of contention at the time, as the piece was criticised by appalled Puritan clergy, who thought that concert halls were no place for religious works. It was deemed by the press as both too sacred for performance in a theatre and too theatrical for performance in a church. Yet the piece has stood the test of time for expressing sublimity through music – whether one cares to attach spirituality to the clear diction of the oratorio or not. Without Handel’s Messiah, Christmas would surely not be Christmas.

This year, the MSO’s performance of Messiah was a moment of musical joy, a gem of a night in a very busy pre-Christmas period. The choir, with its sweeping voices, filled Melbourne’s Hamer Hall. ‘For Unto Us a Child is Born’ soared with exaltation.

The musicians, directed by MSO artist in residence, Erin Helyard, delivered each movement with passion. Directing an orchestra of this size to keep at pace with the choir, while playing the harpsichord so virtuously, was a mesmeric feat, confirming his status as a luminary in the Australian opera landscape. There was intense attention to detail as the strings, brass and percussion swelled to grandeur. 

The soloists were highly accomplished for this arrangement, but a particular standout was soprano Cathy-Di Zhang. Her graceful reverie as she glided in a scarlet silk dress to sing ‘And suddenly there was with the angel’, was breathtaking. The chorus rejoined rapturously with ‘Glory to God’ – kudos to direction by Warren Trevelyan-Jones. There was no confusion as the audience sprung to their feet for the infamous ‘Hallelujah’ chorus, an opportunity to admire the grand scenery of Hamer Hall. Baritone David Greco was also noteworthy for ‘Thus saith the Lord’, which he delivered with clear and penetrating vigour. 

Read: Theatre review: SAUCE, Smith’s Alternative, Canberra

What truly set this performance apart was the balance between intimacy and grandeur, and the glowing full house atmosphere of Hamer Hall, which is always gladdening to see. MSO’s Messiah, while boasting the sheer scale of Handel’s work, also brought out its subtle, introspective moments, through dynamic soloists and a concordant chorus. It was more than just a holiday tradition, following a year preoccupied with a cost of living crisis and funding issues for the arts;  it was an important reminder of the power of music to unite, uplift and transform.

Handel’s Messiah was performed at Hamer Hall on 14-15 December 2024.

Leila Lois

Leila Lois is a dancer and writer of Kurdish and Celtic heritage. Her poetry, essays and reviews have been published in Australia, New Zealand, USA and Canada by Southerly Journal, LA Review of Books, Honey Literary Journal, Right Now, Delving Into Dance and more.

