News

 > News

Port Fairy Folk Festival to feature Missy Higgins, Troy Cassar-Daley and more this weekend

One of the most long established and beloved music festivals in Australia returns.
5 Mar 2025 18:03
Madeleine Swain

Performing Arts

Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

When younger, louder and bolder music festivals are struggling to survive, teetering on collapse or falling over all together, it’s heartening to know that some of the most established and cherished music events on the national calendar are still doing what they’ve always done and managing to thrive.

In rural Queensland Woodford offered music, the spoken word, circus, dance and the whole shebang over the New Year period. Despite its organiser’s prevarications and promise that this year will be its last, Bluesfest is due to roll out over the Easter weekend in Byron Bay.

Meanwhile, WOMADelaide takes place this long weekend, with its usual array of wonderful world music acts, a fabulously sustainable sensibility and the kind of goodwill radiating through the crowd that can make you momentarily forget not only any current furores in the art and culture sector, but the disturbing realities of the wider geopolitical sphere.

And also this weekend one of the most treasured and oldest of all the folk festivals (not the oldest, that’s arguably Nariel Creek Folk Festival, which dates back to 1962), the Port Fairy Folk Festival will also welcome music lovers back to the picturesque Victorian fishing village that’s located roughly 130 kilometres from the South Australian border.

Image: Supplied.

Established to showcase Australian and Irish traditional music in 1977, the Festival evolved in the decades that followed to focus on acoustic music and world roots, gathering a regular horde of devoted fans who come to listen to a wide variety of acts over the four days of the Victorian Labour Day weekend.

Among the big international names playing this weekend are the veteran guitarist Todd Rundgren and three-time Grammy nominee Ruthie Foster, while the local stars include Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika and Linda, Peter Garrett, Kutcha Edwards, Cat Power (whose entire set will be a recreation of Bob Dylan’s 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert) and Missy Higgins, who will perform for one show only on Friday night on the Shebeen stage.

Half the fun though is checking out the program grid, visiting the different stages and discovering some hitherto unfamiliar act that may just be your weekend highlight.

Image: Supplied.

The Port Fairy Folk Festival runs from 7 to 10 March, and tickets are still available for those looking for something warming and wonderful to do this Victorian long weekend.

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 30 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently President of JOY Media and Chair of the Board.

Related News

A young Cantonese Australian woman striking a funny pose with one hand behind her head and another on her waist, wearing a red Chinese-style jacket with floral patterns. Beside her is a cream-coloured robot dog with tan fluffy ears and blue glowing eyes. They are standing in front of an altar, among a loose cluster of red and blue nylon bags.
Reviews

Theatre review: The Robot Dog, Southbank Theatre, The Lawler, Asia TOPA 2025

In the year 2042, a woman attempts to sort out her life while coming to terms with her mother's therapy…

Celina Lei
A two-storey structure, with separate rooms. There is a conductor at the front.
Reviews

Opera review: Innocence, Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival

A complex and multilayered production about collective guilt and trauma that deployed different languages and singing styles.

Wolfgang von Flugelhorn
Sim Chi Yin, a woman crouching over large pieces of paper with photo on them.
Reviews

Performance review: Sim Chi Yin, One Day We’ll Understand, Footscray Community Arts, Asia TOPA 

A multimedia performance exploring memory and inheritance.

Caitlin Burns
A dance performance at where dancers wear an exoskeleton of prosthetic limbs. The stage is illuminated in white light and five of the dancers are conjoined, facing a single dancer with their back to the camera. U>N>I>T>E>D
Reviews

Dance review: U>N>I>T>E>D, Asia TOPA 2025

A futuristic epic that turned philosophical.

Celina Lei
A woman in a blue jumpsuit and yellow beanie facing a video camera. The background is of snowy mountains.
Reviews

Performance review: Night Night, State Theatre Centre WA, Perth Festival

A magical-realist show about the origins of life on earth.

Wolfgang von Flugelhorn
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login