News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Making of a Man review: ‘genuine’ masculinities on show at FRINGE WORLD

Foundations of masculinity are unpacked in Quindell Orton's excellent ‘one man’ dance theatre work, Making of a Man.
4 Feb 2026 12:04
Jo Pickup
Making of a Man, Quindell Orton: a photo of a performer lying on a stage propped up with one hand under their head, seen under a spotlight wearing an opened white shirt showing a fake silicon naked male chest costume which is tucked into to grey trousers.

Performing Arts

Making of a Man by Quindell Orton. Photo: Iona Dutz.

Share Icon

As a solo show that is part performance and part lecture, Quindell Orton’s Making of a Man succeeds where many lectures fail, in arming its audience with surprising information, which, while loaded with political intent, is not didactic or awash with ‘teachable moments’.

Rather, it proves masterful and mind-bending in its ability to open doors to a familiar (some might say overworn) subject – namely the power and dominance of the cis, white, able-bodied male in today’s society.

While the show hits hard on a conceptual level, it’s also an impressive display of physicality by a very accomplished performer.

Dance technique and physical presence

Orton is both a trained dancer and a maker of dance theatre work, and it’s a treat to see their strong dance technique coalesce with their sharp dramaturgical instincts (assisted by dramaturg Maxwell McCarthy) to achieve a work that is both physically and structurally immaculate.

Supported by a stark, minimalistic set, the staging of Making of a Man is another of its most impeccable aspects. It features a large white-lit projector screen, a laptop, a sound desk and a small diorama area where two phone-cameras film various ‘life in miniature’ scenes.

The lighting is almost always a simple, bright white state that helps attune our senses to the performer as our primary focus.

Read: Wright&Grainger’s Eurydice review – reinventing Greek myth at FRINGE WORLD

When we first meet Orton on stage, they are dressed in a costume (designed by Louis Caspar Schmitt) of a white button-down shirt, grey trousers, tied-back hair and a large headset microphone. Their appearance is simple and androgynous, with a businesslike air that is deliberately blank, yet still somewhat authoritative.

But as our teacher/guide begins to speak and move, their guise as a supposedly trustworthy, upstanding professional soon slips away to reveal far more interesting propositions.

Investigating the way we move

Their lecture is essentially a presentation in seven parts, covering topics like ‘Big Boys’, ‘Real Men’, ‘The Hero’ and ‘The Butch’. But it quickly moves far beyond the confines of a regular TEDx style presentation as Orton’s body (and voice) lead us down many curious paths of investigation around gendered thinking and behaviours.

Making of a Man by Quindell Orton. Photo: Gabriela Neeb.
Making of a Man by Quindell Orton. Photo: Gabriela Neeb.

Admittedly, as someone who spends a lot of time in the company of words, it is (ironically) often the power of movement and the body, rather than text, that is the most striking conveyer of meaning. This was certainly the case in this show, as Orton’s surprising physical manipulations sparked many questions around the identities created through – and reflected in – the way we move and the poses we strike.

In one of the show’s most memorable scenes (and there are many), Orton raises the collar of their crisp white shirt over their head and buttons it up to be completely hidden inside. They are suddenly a very tall, yet faceless form, whose jerks and braces feel carefully restrained, but also brash and larger-than-life.

These moves are just some of the vivid reflections of the limitations (and dangers) of the supposedly normalised gender codes we are subject to in modern life.

But what’s also interesting about these movement sequences is when Orton’s body casts shadows upon the stark white screen behind them. This gives us even further room to ponder ideas of performative identities and acts of self-preservation. It’s effective – in some parts it’s funny – and it’s entirely fascinating to watch.

So, for those seeking a quality FRINGE WORLD experience this festival, know that Making of a Man is a finely-tuned, well-researched and thought-provoking exploration of many of the complicated forms and understandings of ‘masculinity’ in today’s world. It’s definitely worth seeing.

Making of a Man by Quindell Orton is showing at The Blue Room, Perth until 7 February as part of FRINGE WORLD.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Jo Pickup

ArtsHub's Arts Feature Writer Jo Pickup is based in Perth. An arts writer and manager, she has worked as a journalist and broadcaster for media such as the ABC, RTRFM and The West Australian newspaper, contributing media content and commentary on art, culture and design. She has also worked for arts organisations such as Fremantle Arts Centre, STRUT dance, and the Aboriginal Arts Centre Hub of WA, as well as being a sessional arts lecturer at The Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA).

Related News

The Great Gatsby. Image: Queensland Theatre Company / Shake & Stir Theatre Co.
Features

The Great Gatsby debuts in Toowoomba

The Great Gatsby premieres at The Empire in Toowoomba before continuing its run in Brisbane.

Gemma Betros
Kid Stakes, presented as part of The Doll Trilogy. Photo: Matto Lucas.
Features

Ray Lawler’s The Doll Trilogy to be performed for first time since 1985

An ambitious Melbourne theatre is taking on the challenge of staging the entirety of Ray Lawler's The Doll Trilogy.

Kate Mulqueen
Life Drawing with a Comedian. A shirtless comedian, wearing only black basketball shorts, lies on their stomach on a table, lower legs and feet raised and resting their head on their hands, with their elbows also on the table.
Reviews

Life Drawing with a Comedian review: redefining sketch comedy at FRINGE WORLD

Life Drawing with a Comedian is exactly what it says on the tin, and it's a whole lot of fun.

Nanci Nott
Woman with Lebanese heritage with dark hair and cream suit. Vale Dame Marie Bashir
News

Vale: January saw the loss of heavyweights of arts patronage and artists

Vale Dame Marie Bashir, Michael Gleeson-White and Rob Hirst. We salute creatives and arts patrons who died this month.

Gina Fairley
sitting, screaming. Photo: Supplied.
Reviews

FRINGE WORLD reviews: Broken Wheel & sitting, screaming

Both performances tackle the fraught experiences of teens, but with differing levels of success.

Wolfgang von Flugelhorn
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login