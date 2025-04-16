Children’s entertainment review: The Big Bubble Show, Her Majesty’s Theatre

He’s travelled the globe performing for audiences in over 30 countries and is the holder of an incredible 12 Guinness World Record titles including The World’s Biggest Bubble, The Most People Inside a Giant Bubble (50) and the World’s Biggest Frozen Bubble! Now Samsam Bubbleman brings The Big Bubble Show to Adelaide in an experience that proves bubbles are not just child’s play.

Fuelled by imagination and set to an eclectic soundtrack of songs and musical scores, The Big Bubble Show is an hour-long display of skilful bubble blowing designed to excite and amaze. While it does largely achieve this, there are moments when the show sadly seems to lose momentum.

From the moment he takes to the stage it is obvious that Samsam – who has 25 years’ experience as a bubble performer and has performed for celebrities including Lady Gaga – is passionate about his craft. His enthusiasm shines through in his laid-back performance style, creating a relaxed atmosphere that fosters fun, while his whimsical bubble creations are nothing short of impressive.

Chatty and personable, SamSam clearly enjoys interacting with audience members and at the 15 April performance he frequently asked questions and encouraged the children in attendance to get as loud as possible (which made for some ear-piercing moments).

While it is always great to see performers (particularly children’s performers) engage with their audience, there were moments when he seemed to become distracted by the chatter and this made for a long viewing experience that unfortunately caused some of the younger children in attendance to lose interest and become restless.

Throughout the show, Samsam blows many of his bubble creations out into the audience, but unfortunately most of them didn’t make it past the first few rows – which made for plenty of disappointed children. My family was sitting just seven rows from the stage and we only had a few stray bubbles reach us throughout the performance – most of which came at the end of the show when SamSam uses fans to create his bubble dance party finale. The bubbles barely seemed to disperse in the expansive space of Her Majesty’s Theatre and this reviewer was left wondering if a smaller, more intimate venue would have been better suited to the show.

The Big Bubble Show featuring Samsam Bubbleman was performed at Her Majesty’s Theatre 15-16 April 2025.

Presented by Base Entertainment Pty Ltd in association with Broadway Haus Inc, it will tour nationally in September 2025 (excluding Adelaide), with dates yet to be announced.