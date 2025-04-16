News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Children’s entertainment review: The Big Bubble Show, Her Majesty’s Theatre

UK entertainer Samsam Bubbleman popped into Adelaide these school holidays.
16 Apr 2025 11:57
Trista Coulter
A man in a white shirt and black jacket and pants runs through a park with a giant bubble around him.

Performing Arts

Samsam Bubbleman. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

He’s travelled the globe performing for audiences in over 30 countries and is the holder of an incredible 12 Guinness World Record titles including The World’s Biggest Bubble, The Most People Inside a Giant Bubble (50) and the World’s Biggest Frozen Bubble! Now Samsam Bubbleman brings The Big Bubble Show to Adelaide in an experience that proves bubbles are not just child’s play.

Fuelled by imagination and set to an eclectic soundtrack of songs and musical scores, The Big Bubble Show is an hour-long display of skilful bubble blowing designed to excite and amaze. While it does largely achieve this, there are moments when the show sadly seems to lose momentum. 

From the moment he takes to the stage it is obvious that Samsam – who has 25 years’ experience as a bubble performer and has performed for celebrities including Lady Gaga – is passionate about his craft. His enthusiasm shines through in his laid-back performance style, creating a relaxed atmosphere that fosters fun, while his whimsical bubble creations are nothing short of impressive.

Chatty and personable, SamSam clearly enjoys interacting with audience members and at the 15 April performance he frequently asked questions and encouraged the children in attendance to get as loud as possible (which made for some ear-piercing moments).

While it is always great to see performers (particularly children’s performers) engage with their audience, there were moments when he seemed to become distracted by the chatter and this made for a long viewing experience that unfortunately caused some of the younger children in attendance to lose interest and become restless.

Read: Immersive review: DinoFest, Victoria Park, Adelaide

Throughout the show, Samsam blows many of his bubble creations out into the audience, but unfortunately most of them didn’t make it past the first few rows – which made for plenty of disappointed children. My family was sitting just seven rows from the stage and we only had a few stray bubbles reach us throughout the performance – most of which came at the end of the show when SamSam uses fans to create his bubble dance party finale. The bubbles barely seemed to disperse in the expansive space of Her Majesty’s Theatre and this reviewer was left wondering if a smaller, more intimate venue would have been better suited to the show.

The Big Bubble Show featuring Samsam Bubbleman was performed at Her Majesty’s Theatre 15-16 April 2025.

Presented by Base Entertainment Pty Ltd in association with Broadway Haus Inc, it will tour nationally in September 2025 (excluding Adelaide), with dates yet to be announced.

Trista Coulter

Trista Coulter is an arts writer and reviewer based in Adelaide. She has a BA Communication and Media Management from the University of South Australia and is working hard to establish a freelance career as a writer, with a focus on helping local artists promote their work to the world. She is a film enthusiast and enjoys a good horror to get the heart racing.

Related News

Nominees for MICF 2025 Most Outstanding Show and Best Newcomer. Front Row (L-R): Rosie Dempsey, Olga Koch, Ahir Shar, Lou Wall and Anisa Nandaula. Middle Row (L-R) Nicola Dempsey, Brett Blake, Greg Larsen, Scout Boxhall and Garry Starr. Back Row (L-R): George Fouracres, Robyn Reynolds, Meg Jäger, Kura Forrester, Rapha Manajem and Ethan Cavanagh.
News

Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2025 award nominees announced

Nine shows are in the running for MICF’s Most Outstanding Show award this year; nominations for Best Newcomer were also…

Richard Watts
Image is a pink/red background with a tonne weight on it, bearing the inscription Funny Tonne
Reviews

Funny Tonne – part three, MICF 2025

The third batch of reviews from the Funny Tonne, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival's fledgling reviewers for 2025.

Madeleine Swain
Reviews

Comedy review: Brown Women Comedy, fortyfivedownstairs, MICF 2025

A smaller, tighter line-up is a smart move for this ongoing comedy collective.

Madeleine Swain
A woman sitting on a bench made of clay. She is also covered in clay.
Reviews

Theatre review: SNAKEFACE, Belvoir St

A reclamation of self inspired by the Medusa myth.

Pratha Nagpal
2024 cast of Rent musical sing and pose on stage during theatre performance.
News

Special singalong performance of RENT to join the musical's season

A chance to sing along to Jonathon Larson's award-winning tunes...

Allison Dickie
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login