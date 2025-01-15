News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Film review: Lasting Impressions, IMAX Melbourne

Impressionist artworks explored through immersive 3D and animation, and set to music by Debussy, Ravel, Piaf and others.
15 Jan 2025 16:22
Autumn Whiteman
Vincent Van Gogh's 'Starry Night', landscape depicting a blue swirly sky over a city. One of the artworks featured in the 3D IMAX film, 'Lasting Impressions'.

Visual Arts

Vincent van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ is featured in the IMAX film, ‘Lasting Impressions’. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Introduced by Pierre-Auguste Renoir’s great-granddaughter, Sophie Renoir, the documentary Lasting Impressions, currently playing at IMAX Melbourne, is a beautiful tribute to some of the greatest artists this world has seen.

The film is directed by Dylan Pearce, a Canadian Screen Award nominee who has worked with three-dimensional filmmaking prior to Lasting Impressions, winning the Lumiere Award for Director/Producer for his feature film, 40 Below and Falling.

Lasting Impressions is a visually stunning homage to the featured artists. Featuring over 100 works, the documentary highlights paintings from such luminaries as Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas, Alfred Sisley, Georges Seurat, Gustave Caillebotte, Paul Cézanne, Henri Fantin-Latour, Paul Gauguin, Edouard Manet, Jean Francois-Raffaelli, Henri Rousseau and Georges Seurat. Some of the instantly recognisable artworks featured include Monet’s The Water Lily Pond, Degas’ The Dance Class and van Gogh’s Starry Night.

Sophie Renoir’s introductory comments create a personal connection that echoes throughout the entirety of the film, with the appreciation of the featured artists established at the very beginning of the experience.

The three-dimensional effects and directorial decisions of Lasting Impressions allows the viewer to feel as though they are truly inside each artwork. Through animated movement in the paintings – including a slight motion in the skirts of Degas’ ballet dancers, leaves blowing across Manet’s landscapes or the water rippling across Monet’s Water Lilies collection – a heightened sense of reality is created.

As well as movement in the paintings themselves, the camera’s panning and the opportunity to view the works at such scale on the IMAX screen allow the fine brushstrokes characteristic of Impressionism to be seen at a close level. The intensive labour and care put into each painting can really be felt by witnessing the minutiae of the works in detail.

Another remarkable aspect of the film is its use of music, which is perfectly aligned with the artworks and admitably captures the mood of each selection. Many spectacular orchestra performances from Claude Debussy, commonly referred to as an ‘Impressionist composer’ are played. There’s also music from Nana Mouskouri, as well as many more beautifully composed and performed pieces.

One section particularly stands out: a beautiful tribute to van Gogh featuring many of the Dutch artist’s spectacular paintings, including Starry Night and numerous self portraits. This section, which is accompanied by Don McLean’s powerful song, ‘Vincent’ (sung by Adam Fisher) is particularly moving and creates an overpoweringly melancholy atmosphere – the tragedy of Van Gogh’s life juxtaposed with the beauty of his artwork.

Read: Exhibition review: Helle Cook, Nordic Light – Beyond Horizons, Grey Street Gallery

Lasting Impressions provides an alternative experience to viewing these paintings in a typical exhibition format. With a 45-minute run time, the film is the perfect length to be satisfying rather than overwhelming or boring.

Bringing together the signature works of so many Impressionist painters, combined with musical compositions and movement within and through the paintings, Dylan Pearce’s film is an immersive experience that honours the beauty of these artworks and the artists who created them.

Lasting Impressions
IMAX Melbourne
Director: Dylan Pearce
Producer: Dylan Pearce, Andrew W. Scholotiuk, Chase Fullen, Ed Kasses
Executive Producer: Joyce Green, Judson Green, Ed Kasses
Featuring the works of Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas, Alfred Sisley, Georges Seurat, Gustave Caillebotte, Paul Cézanne, Henri Fantin-Latour, Paul Gauguin, Edouard Manet, Jean Francois-Raffaelli, Henri Rousseau and Georges Seurat

Lasting Impressions is screening at IMAX until 17 January 2025

Related News

Performing Arts News Writing and Publishing Film Digital All Arts Television Features Reviews Museums
More
Second Echo Ensemble artists Bella Young, William Webster and Creative Director Kelly Drummond Cawthon. Young and Cawthon, two Caucasian woman, surround Webster, a man with his arms outstretched. Storytelling.
Sponsored

20 years of storytelling – a bit differently

Tasmania’s Second Echo Ensemble celebrates its milestone, where a 20-year legacy of ‘every story counts’ is supported with creativity and…

Celina Lei
Bronze canoe stolen as part of public artwork, shown prior to its theft. A canoe made out of bronze laying on the ground in an outdoor setting next to some rocks.
News

Aboriginal bronze sculpture cut through and stolen

"They will get a rude shock when they realise it can't be sold as copper," says artist Julie Squires.

Celina Lei
A hand poking out from the right hand side holding a fork, about to lift up a sunny side egg with a sparkly gold yolk. There are three rows of sunny side eggs lined up against a yellow background.
News

Opportunities and awards

International travel fund open for applications, plus winners of Music Australia's Core Contribution Fund and AWGIE nominations, and more!

Celina Lei
Three textile paintings by Helle Cook. They are in shades of green, orange and blue, from left to right.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Helle Cook, Nordic Light – Beyond Horizons, Grey Street Gallery

The experience of light in painting and textile installations.

Crisia Constantine
Sara Cwynar, ‘Red Film’, 2018, to be presented by Cooper Cole at the Melbourne Art Fair 2025. The photo shows four female-presenting figures dressed in red collared shirts. Two are sitting while two stand behind them, with their hands on the heads of those seated.
News

Melbourne Art Fair 2025 program revealed, focused on being female-led and First Peoples art and design

Programming across gallery booths, video, installation, and an early-glimpse showcase, Melbourne Art Fair 2025 is driving new purpose.

ArtsHub
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login