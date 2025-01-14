News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Exhibition review: Helle Cook, Nordic Light – Beyond Horizons, Grey Street Gallery

The experience of light in painting and textile installations.
14 Jan 2025 10:03
Crisia Constantine
Three textile paintings by Helle Cook. They are in shades of green, orange and blue, from left to right.

Visual Arts

The artwork of Helle Cook. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Nordic Light – Beyond Horizons indicates Helle Cook’s burgeoning interest in the physical presence of light. A Danish-Australian artist, Cook draws inspiration from Nordic and South-East Queensland lights and settings. Through oil painting, textiles, ceramics, photography, performative action and participatory art, Cook seeks to retrieve new possibilities for being, seeing and belonging. 

Her choices of oils and pigment inks, linen, cotton, silk or clay, tells of a preoccupation with the emotional and sensual qualities of the artistic materials. Explorations, (re)constructions and impressions on the country are grounded in experimentation and studio research. The integrative creative processes trace the artist’s personal history, lived memories of place and perceptual and imaginary interventions of light.

Anticipating the experience of the viewer, the first room presents Nordic Light (2024), a series of five large photographic prints on rag cotton paper that feature fabrics in motion over lush landscapes. Originally inspired by walks in nature, the silks are hand-dyed with non-toxic inks in the artist’s Brisbane studio. Later brought to her Denmark home, the paintings are taken along for new walks. Nordic Light documents the way in which the silks respond to surroundings, altering their shape and degrees of opacity or transparency. It captures Cook’s bodily engagement with the works and their temporally outdoor hanging. Poked by shards of light, the silk brings to the fore its transforming properties. Colours overlap into dazzling combinations of pink, red, green, turquoise and blue.

Vivid sky-blue hues permeate the exhibition, contrasting the subtle Scandinavian colour palette reclaimed in Cook’s oil paintings. Layering translucent ochres, they forge an interplay of absorptive and reflective lights. Continuously escaping one’s eye, abstract, repetitive folds of space and movement softly fuse into fictitious, candescent grounds. In their search for a discernible shape, the viewers eventually lose sight of it to become aware of the act of searching itself. 

Unfinished by frames, six oversized, unstretched canvases hung on the gallery walls. Fastened at the upper side, their weight hangs down in creases, unravelling the flow of light and shape. The installation method is informed by Cook’s studio practice. It mediates the relationship between the surface of the work, expressive support and display conditions and enhances their visual attributes. 

Read: Performance review: William Yang: Milestone, Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Festival

The main gallery room showcases Fabric of Light (2025). A larger than life-size textile installation, it consists of nine eco-stained silks in tints and tones of the living earth. Re-dyed, upcycled and re-purposed, the silks are known to audience through the Nordic Light photographic series. Their revisitation in the flesh is a metaphorical act that parallels Cook’s return to her own home realms. In addition to spatial shifts, temporal ones reposition the viewer.

Suspended on circular supports from the ceiling, the sheets assume ovoid cylindrical forms. Gauzy and insubstantial, they gently drift into space. Through expansive windows, unfixed and changeable natural light bathes the works. Fabric of Light interrogates modes of visibility and tangibility, but also of immateriality and sensation. 

Through manipulation of light, colour and a relational aesthetic, Cook creates an immersive environment that expands one’s sense of time and place. With Nordic Light – Beyond Horizons, meaning is produced in the transient area between dream and sensory awareness. Closing the exhibition, the participatory work Community Pockets (2020 – 2025), invites viewers to share and carry the meaning outside the gallery site.

Helle Cook: Nordic Light – Beyond Horizon is showing at Grey Street Gallery, Southbank, Brisbane, until 25 January 2025.

Crisia Constantine

Crisia Constantine is an arts facilitator and doctoral researcher at the Queensland College of Art, Brisbane. She writes on visual arts, film and contemporary culture tricks.

Related News

Performing Arts News Writing and Publishing Film Digital All Arts Television Features Reviews Museums
More
Sara Cwynar, ‘Red Film’, 2018, to be presented by Cooper Cole at the Melbourne Art Fair 2025. The photo shows four female-presenting figures dressed in red collared shirts. Two are sitting while two stand behind them, with their hands on the heads of those seated.
News

Melbourne Art Fair 2025 program revealed, focused on being female-led and First Peoples art and design

Programming across gallery booths, video, installation, and an early-glimpse showcase, Melbourne Art Fair 2025 is driving new purpose.

ArtsHub
sheet of newspaper with hole and eye looking out. Arts news
News

Arts news watch: this week's trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
Artist impression of Fenix, a new gallery and migration museum in Rotterdam. A shiny steel spiral architecture beside a riverside.
Features

19 new galleries, museums, theatres and cultural destinations to visit in 2025

From long-awaited reopenings in Australia to the first contemporary art museum in Central Asia, here are the top places to…

Celina Lei
A grid of colourful images by artist Jasper Johns.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Rauschenberg & Johns: Significant Others, Geelong Gallery 

The works of two significant avant-garde artists of the 20th century go on tour.

Mem Capp
On a pink wall, two video screens are set next to each other.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Contact Zone: Victoria Wareham, Metro Arts

The screen and its relationship with the viewer.

Pamela See
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login