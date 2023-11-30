News

 > Visual Arts > Ceramic Art > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Exhibition review: Rearranged: Art of the Flower, Museum of Brisbane

An exhibition that opens up a world of natural beauty in our own backyard.
30 Nov 2023
Lisette Drew
Rearranged: Art of the Flower. Image is a woman in a red headscarf looking at a large colourful painting of flowers on a gallery wall.

Visual Arts

‘Rearranged: Art of the Flower’ features the work of 20 established and emerging artists. Photo; Kate Bennett.

Share Icon

Tucked away in the Museum of Brisbane is a secret garden waiting to be uncovered.

Bringing the outside world in, Rearranged: Art of the Flower features 20 established and emerging local artists expressing their love for flowers through paintings, textiles, sculptures, ceramics and new media.

Presented in a Queenslander type “house” with traditional wooden awnings built-in, the exhibition invites visitors to walk through the rooms adorned with still life paintings then out to the garden in full bloom. 

The first room displays a classic salon of works for young and old to appreciate. Whether an art lover or a nature enthusiast, these works welcome you into a home full of floral arrangements so vibrant you can almost smell their perfume.

Bronwyn Searle’s Jacaranda Ink is a gentle nod to spring in Brisbane, while Michael Zavros’ Crystal/Thistle makes an Australian weed look appealing in a crystal glass.

Walking further into the home, Karen Stone’s six towering paper-arabesques burst with vivid imagery and memories. Working with recycled garments, she draws on the traditional floral patterns of homely couches, curtains and carpets, which tell a beautiful story about the artist hiding behind her grandmother’s floral-patterned couch and imagining the flowers coming to life. 

Out to the backyards of Brisbane, the exhibition displays works from a diverse range of multicultural and First Nations creatives, highlighting the significance of flowers across different cultures.

From a colourful crocheted flower plot by Milomirka Radovic (of Serbian roots) to Jaishree Srinivasan’s installation of 800 ceramic petals, incorporating South Indian ritual practices, the works showcase the beauty of an Aussie backyard from different cultural backgrounds, where our love for nature is shared over the fence and across the world. 

The continuing connection to Country is deeply felt on the verandah of the Queenslander home, where Quandamooka artist Elisa Jane Carmichael honours her ancestors by using their practices such as weaving and wildflower collecting to embrace the potential of plants and respecting and caring for native flora.

Boneta-Marie Mabo, a proud Meriam, Munbarra and Nywaigi artist, uses floral seed packets of plants brought over by the First Fleet to confront the history of the Australian prison system and to emphasise how words such as “detention centre” have softened the brutal reality of these institutions.

Like any still life painting, there’s deeper meaning there if you take the time to soak it all in. 

Flowers are often associated with the feminine, as the commentary around artist Georgia O’Keefe’s 200 works of flowers suggests. However, Rearranged: Art of the Flower asks us to reframe how we see these works and open up to the vastness of nature that flowers represent.

Read: Theatre review: Shakespeare in the Garden – A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Wollongong Botanic Garden

Flowers take time to grow, and Rearranged: Art of the Flower invites us all to take time to honour the beautiful world around us.

Rearranged: Art of the Flower
Museum of Brisbane
Free

Rearranged will be exhibited until 11 August 2024.

Lisette Drew

Lisette Drew is a writer, theatre maker and youth literature advocate, who has worked nationally and overseas on over 50 theatrical productions. Her play, Breakwater, was shortlisted for two playwriting awards and her novel The Cloud Factory was longlisted for The Hawkeye Prize. In 2022 she received a Kill Your Darlings Mentorship and was a City of Melbourne Writer-in-Residence. Lisette shares her love for stories and storytelling running writing and theatre workshops for children. www.lisettedrew.com

Related News

All Arts Education & Student News Installation News Opinions & Analysis Performing Arts Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing Youth arts
More
Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius. Image is massive gallery space with scattered viewers and a huge all taken up with a Renaissance painting of Christ and the last Supper and another of the Mona Lisa.
News

LUME not Louvre? Leonardo da Vinci up next for immersive spectacular

Viewers will receive an intimate encounter with Leonardo da Vinci's 'Mona Lisa' on THE LUME's big screens – closer than…

Celina Lei
wet blanket. image is an abstract blurry image of flames.
Amplify Collective

Under a wet blanket: navigating the Australian arts ecosystem as First Nations artists

It's time that First Nations artists were allowed to be in the driver's seat and not confined to the passenger's.

Axel Garay
Lucy Simpson. Image is a young woman sitting cross legged in between two screens filled with foliage. There is a possum cloak over her legs.
News

Hands on the art please

Artist and designer Lucy Simpson offers an experience of Country for gallery-goers living with disability, in a new sensorial installation.

Gina Fairley
Studios: 2023. Image is a woman in long blue dress and with a brown shoulder bag, with her back to camera looking at an art piece made of half a rowboat standing on end, full of shells and other additions, with candles, empty bottles and a bong on the floor around it.
Amplify Collective

Exhibition review: Studios: 2023, Adelaide Contemporary Experimental

A vivid, haunting and emotionally powerful collection that takes the viewer through a journey of diaspora, family history and connection…

Lyn Dickens
Audio description app to make the arts accessible for blind and low-vision patrons in line for $30,000 entrepreneurial prize. Photo: O&J Wikner Photography. Five figures wearing white in a natural hilly landscape raising their arms in midair.
News

Opportunities and awards

Studios open for applications, plus recipients of glass and craft fellowships, winners at DanceRites, Nature Writing Prize and finalists of…

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login